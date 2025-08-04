Merus N.V. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, the “Company,” “we” and “our”), an oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (Biclonics®, Triclonics® and ADClonics®), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to two new employees as an inducement award outside the Company’s 2016 Incentive Award Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 240,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees. The stock options were granted on August 1, 2025. The grant was approved by the Board of Directors and a majority of independent directors based on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to such employees entering into employment with Merus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $ 65.56 per share, the closing price of Merus’ common stock on August 1, 2025. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. The awards are subject to the award holder’s continuous service through each vesting date and to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the standard forms of grant agreements thereunder.

