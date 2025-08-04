Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc., (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2025 average production of 41,615 bo/d (79,286 boe/d)

Q2 2025 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $84 million; net income attributable to Viper of $37 million, or $0.28 per Class A common share

Q2 2025 cash available for distribution to Viper’s Class A common shares (as defined and reconciled below) of $97 million, or $0.74 per Class A common share

Declared Q2 2025 base cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A common share; implies a 3.6% annualized yield based on the August 1, 2025 Class A common share closing price of $36.60

Declared Q2 2025 variable cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A common share; total base-plus-variable dividend of $0.53 per Class A common share implies a 5.8% annualized yield based on the August 1, 2025 Class A common share closing price of $36.60

During the second quarter of 2025, repurchased 255,843 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10 million, excluding excise tax (average price of $37.99 per Class A common share)

Total Q2 2025 return of capital to Class A shareholders of $73 million, or $0.56 per Class A common share, represents 75% of cash available for distribution

302 total gross (6.5 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells turned to production on Viper’s acreage during Q2 2025 with an average lateral length of 12,846 feet

As previously announced, on May 1, 2025, closed the drop down transaction, whereby Viper Energy Partners LLC (the “OpCo”), the Company’s operating subsidiary, acquired all of the equity interests of certain mineral and royalty subsidiaries of Diamondback for consideration of $1.0 billion of cash and 69.6 million limited liability company units of OpCo and an equivalent number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock (the “Drop Down”)

RECENT EVENTS AND FORWARD OUTLOOK

As previously announced, on June 3, 2025, entered into a definitive agreement whereby Viper will acquire Sitio Royalties Corp. (“Sitio”) in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion (the “Sitio Acquisition”), which acquisition is subject to approval by Sitio’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions

As previously announced, on July 23, 2025, closed an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.900% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2030 (“2030 Notes”) and $1.1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.700% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2035 (“2035 Notes”)

Initiating average daily production guidance for Q3 2025 of 46,000 to 49,000 bo/d (86,000 to 92,000 boe/d)

Maintaining average daily production for the balance of 2025, after giving pro forma effect to the expected closing of the Sitio Acquisition, of 64,000 to 68,000 bo/d (122,000 to 130,000 boe/d); expect full year 2026 average production to increase by a mid-single digit percentage from these levels

“First, regarding our previously announced merger with Sitio: Sitio will be hosting their shareholder meeting to vote on a proposal to approve the merger on August 18, 2025. If approved by Sitio’s shareholders, we expect to close the merger shortly following the meeting,” stated Kaes Van’t Hof, Chief Executive Officer of Viper.

Mr. Van’t Hof continued, “Despite oil price volatility in the second quarter, Viper delivered strong oil production growth, both on an absolute and per share basis. We remain highly confident our organic growth trajectory will continue into 2026 at current prices, led by over 15% expected year over year growth in our Diamondback-operated net oil production. Our symbiotic relationship with Diamondback provides unmatched growth visibility, and accretive acquisitions, such as the Sitio Acquisition, only accelerate per share growth and increase longevity and durability.”

Mr. Van’t Hof further continued, “As announced with the Sitio Acquisition, our pro forma net and long-term debt target is $1.5 billion, which represents approximately 1.0x leverage at $50 WTI based on expected pro forma production levels. We are committed to maintaining a fortress balance sheet, but see $1.5 billion as the right amount of permanent leverage for Viper as a royalty business with limited costs and no capex. Therefore, in coming quarters, should net debt be at or below $1.5 billion, stockholders should expect us to return all excess cash up to 100% of cash available for distribution generated in a quarter.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Viper’s second quarter 2025 average unhedged realized prices were $63.64 per barrel of oil, $0.99 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.70 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $39.78/boe.

Viper’s second quarter 2025 average hedged realized prices were $62.85 per barrel of oil, $1.58 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.70 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $41.03/boe.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded total operating income of $297 million and consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $84 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $28 million and total long-term debt outstanding (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums) of $1.1 billion, resulting in net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $1.1 billion. Viper’s outstanding long-term debt as of June 30, 2025 consisted of $380 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 (“2027 Notes”), $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (“2031 Notes”) and $325 million borrowings on its revolving credit facility, leaving approximately $1.2 billion available for future borrowings and approximately $1.2 billion of total liquidity.

During the second quarter of 2025, Viper repurchased approximately $50 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 2027 Notes.

On July 23, 2025, OpCo completed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2030 Notes and $1.1 billion in aggregate principal amount of the 2035 Notes. The price to the public was 99.902% of the principal amount for the 2030 Notes and 99.636% of the principal amount for the 2035 Notes. The net proceeds from the Notes Offering were approximately $1.58 billion. Concurrently, the Company and OpCo used a portion of the proceeds to redeem or satisfy and discharge, as applicable, $780 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2027 Notes and 2031 Notes, including accrued interest paid and redemption premiums. The Company and OpCo intend to use the remaining net proceeds (i) if the Sitio Acquisition is consummated, to redeem Sitio’s 7.875% senior notes due 2028, repay borrowings under Sitio’s revolving credit facility and pay any fees, costs and expenses related to the redemption or repayment of such debt, and (ii) for general corporate purposes.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 CASH DIVIDEND & CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Viper announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a base cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2025, payable on August 21, 2025 to Class A common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

The Board also declared a variable cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2025, payable on August 21, 2025 to Class A common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2025, Viper repurchased 255,843 shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10 million, excluding excise tax (average price of $37.99 per Class A common share). In total, since the initiation of Viper’s common stock repurchase program on November 9, 2020 through August 1, 2025, the Company has repurchased 13,700,426 shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $326 million, excluding excise tax (average price of $23.76 per Class A common share). Future base and variable cash dividends and stock repurchases are at the discretion of the Board and are subject to a number of factors discussed in Viper’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2025, Viper estimates that 302 gross (6.5 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells with an average royalty interest of 2.2% were turned to production on its acreage position with an average lateral length of 12,846 feet. Of these 302 gross wells, Diamondback is the operator of 76 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 5.5%, and the remaining 226 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 1.0%, are operated by third parties.

As of June 30, 2025, Viper’s footprint of mineral and royalty interests was approximately 61,275 net royalty acres.

Our gross well information as of June 30, 2025 is as follows, unless otherwise specified:

Diamondback

Operated Third-Party

Operated Total Q2 2025 Horizontal wells turned to production(1): Gross wells 76 226 302 Net 100% royalty interest wells 4.2 2.3 6.5 Average percent net royalty interest 5.5% 1.0% 2.2% Horizontal producing well count: Gross wells 3,795 11,100 14,895 Net 100% royalty interest wells 238.2 164.6 402.8 Average percent net royalty interest 6.3% 1.5% 2.7% Horizontal active development well count: Gross wells 284 817 1,101 Net 100% royalty interest wells 15.5 14.1 29.6 Average percent net royalty interest 5.5% 1.7% 2.7% Line of sight wells: Gross wells 295 589 884 Net 100% royalty interest wells 22.8 10.2 33.0 Average percent net royalty interest 7.7% 1.7% 3.7%

(1) Average lateral length of 12,846 feet.

The 1,101 gross wells currently in the process of active development are those wells that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production within approximately the next six to eight months. Further in regard to the active development on Viper’s asset base, there are currently 69 gross rigs operating on Viper’s acreage, 11 of which are operated by Diamondback. The 884 line-of-sight wells are those that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has reason to believe that they will be turned to production within approximately the next 15 to 18 months. The expected timing of these line-of-sight wells is based primarily on permitting by third-party operators or Diamondback’s current expected completion schedule. Existing permits or active development of Viper’s royalty acreage does not ensure that those wells will be turned to production.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Viper’s guidance for the full year 2025, as well as average production guidance for Q3 2025. This guidance does not take into account the pending Sitio Acquisition.

Viper Energy, Inc. Q3 2025 Net Production - Mbo/d 46.0 - 49.0 Q3 2025 Net Production - Mboe/d 86.0 - 92.0 Full Year 2025 Net Production - Mbo/d 41.0 - 43.5 Full Year 2025 Net Production - Mboe/d 76.5 - 81.5 Unit costs ($/boe) Depletion $16.50 - $17.50 Cash G&A $0.80 - $1.00 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation $0.10 - $0.20 Net Interest Expense $2.00 - $2.50 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) ~7% Cash Tax Rate (% of Pre-Tax Income Attributable to the Company)(1) 21% - 23% Q3 2025 Cash Taxes ($ - million)(2) $13 - $18

(1) Pre-tax income attributable to the Company is reconciled below.

(2) Attributable to the Company.

CONFERENCE CALL

Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live audio-only webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper’s website at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is a corporation formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except par values and share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28 $ 27 Royalty income receivable (net of allowance for credit losses) 203 149 Royalty income receivable—related party 189 31 Income tax receivable 2 2 Derivative instruments 15 18 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6 11 Total current assets 443 238 Property: Oil and natural gas interests, full cost method of accounting ($3,873 and $2,180 excluded from depletion at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 10,560 5,713 Land 6 6 Accumulated depletion and impairment (1,272 ) (1,081 ) Property, net 9,294 4,638 Deferred income taxes (net of allowances) 42 185 Other assets 9 8 Total assets $ 9,788 $ 5,069 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable—related party $ — $ 2 Accrued liabilities 66 43 Derivative instruments 2 2 Income taxes payable 4 2 Total current liabilities 72 49 Long-term debt, net 1,098 1,083 Derivative instruments 7 — Other long-term liabilities — 30 Total liabilities 1,177 1,162 Stockholders’ equity: Class A Common Stock, $0.000001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 131,067,235 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 102,977,142 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 — — Class B Common Stock, $0.000001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 157,458,390 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 85,431,453 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 3,350 1,569 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 70 118 Total Viper Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,420 1,687 Non-controlling interest 5,191 2,220 Total equity 8,611 3,907 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,788 $ 5,069





Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income: Oil income $ 241 $ 194 $ 442 $ 371 Natural gas income 10 1 25 8 Natural gas liquids income 36 20 64 41 Royalty income 287 215 531 420 Lease bonus income 10 1 11 1 Total operating income 297 216 542 421 Costs and expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 21 16 38 30 Depletion 124 48 191 95 General and administrative expenses—related party 3 2 7 4 General and administrative expenses 4 2 6 5 Transaction expenses 10 — 10 — Total costs and expenses 162 68 252 134 Income (loss) from operations 135 148 290 287 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (15 ) (18 ) (28 ) (38 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (29 ) 5 3 (2 ) Total other income (expense), net (44 ) (13 ) (25 ) (40 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 91 135 265 247 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7 12 28 25 Net income (loss) 84 123 237 222 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 47 66 125 122 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 37 $ 57 $ 112 $ 100 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.62 $ 0.89 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.62 $ 0.89 $ 1.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 131,107 91,424 126,045 89,480 Diluted 131,156 91,424 126,160 89,570





Viper Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 84 $ 123 $ 237 $ 222 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (5 ) (1 ) (6 ) (2 ) Depletion 124 48 191 95 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 29 (5 ) (3 ) 2 Net cash receipts (payments) on derivatives 3 1 12 (2 ) Other 3 1 4 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Royalty income receivable (57 ) — (54 ) (23 ) Royalty income receivable—related party 2 (2 ) (8 ) (32 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3 ) (10 ) (7 ) (5 ) Accounts payable—related party (2 ) — (2 ) (1 ) Income taxes payable (13 ) (12 ) 2 — Other 7 1 7 2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 172 144 373 259 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests—related party (759 ) — (981 ) — Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests (15 ) (8 ) (279 ) (29 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas interests — 89 — 90 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (774 ) 81 (1,260 ) 61 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 445 5 740 95 Repayment on credit facility (120 ) (101 ) (676 ) (181 ) Repayment of Notes (50 ) — (50 ) — Net proceeds from public offering — — 1,232 — Repurchases under share buyback program (10 ) — (10 ) — Dividends to stockholders (75 ) (54 ) (160 ) (98 ) Dividends to Diamondback (109 ) (60 ) (168 ) (127 ) Dividends to other non-controlling interest (8 ) — (17 ) — Other (3 ) — (3 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 70 (210 ) 888 (311 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (532 ) 15 1 9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 560 20 27 26 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28 $ 35 $ 28 $ 35





Viper Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 3,787 2,818 2,398 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,132 7,221 5,631 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 1,739 1,142 983 Combined volumes (Mboe)(1) 7,215 5,164 4,320 Average daily oil volumes (bo/d) 41,615 31,311 26,352 Average daily combined volumes (boe/d) 79,286 57,378 47,473 Average sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 63.64 $ 71.33 $ 81.04 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 0.99 $ 2.08 $ 0.20 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 20.70 $ 24.52 $ 20.35 Combined ($/boe)(2) $ 39.78 $ 47.25 $ 49.88 Oil, hedged ($/Bbl)(3) $ 62.85 $ 70.26 $ 80.24 Natural gas, hedged ($/Mcf)(3) $ 1.58 $ 3.74 $ 0.64 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)(3) $ 20.70 $ 24.54 $ 20.35 Combined price, hedged ($/boe)(3) $ 41.03 $ 48.99 $ 50.00 Average Costs ($/boe): Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.52 General and administrative - cash component 0.69 0.97 0.84 Total operating expense - cash $ 3.60 $ 4.26 $ 4.36 General and administrative - non-cash stock compensation expense $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Interest expense, net $ 2.08 $ 2.52 $ 4.32 Depletion $ 17.19 $ 12.97 $ 11.19

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Realized price net of all deducts for gathering, transportation and processing.

(3) Hedged prices reflect the impact of cash settlements of our matured commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP (as defined below) financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Viper defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to the Company, plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) before interest expense, net, non-cash share-based compensation expense, depletion, non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, transaction expenses and other non-cash or non-recurring operating expenses, if any, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, royalty income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA.

Viper defines cash available for distribution to the Company’s shareholders generally as an amount equal to its Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable quarter less cash needed for income taxes payable for the current period, debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board may deem appropriate, lease bonus income, net of tax, and an adjustment for changes in ownership interests that occurred subsequent to the quarter, if any. Management believes cash available for distribution is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance excluding the impact of non-cash financial items and short-term changes in working capital. Viper’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in its credit facility or any of its other contracts. Viper further defines cash available for variable dividends as at least 75 percent of cash available for distribution less base dividends declared and repurchased shares as part of its share buyback program for the applicable quarter.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and cash available for variable dividends:

Viper Energy, Inc. (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 37 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 47 Net income (loss) 84 Interest expense, net 15 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 2 Depletion 124 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments 32 Transaction expenses 10 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 274 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 154 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 120 Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution: Income taxes payable for the current period $ (10 ) Debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves (10 ) Lease bonus income, net of tax (3 ) Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy, Inc. shareholders $ 97





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Amounts Amounts Per Common Share Reconciliation to cash available for variable dividends: Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy, Inc. shareholders $ 97 $ 0.74 Return of Capital $ 73 $ 0.56 Less: Base dividend 43 0.33 Repurchased shares as part of share buyback(1) 5 0.03 Cash available for variable dividends $ 25 $ 0.20 Total approved base and variable dividend per share $ 0.53 Class A common stock outstanding 131,067

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to the common stockholders’ ownership interest in Viper Energy, Inc.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes to the non-GAAP financial measure of pre-tax income attributable to the Company. Management believes this measure is useful to investors given it provides the basis for income taxes payable by Viper, which is an adjustment to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock.

Viper Energy, Inc. Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 91 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 47 Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. $ 44 Income taxes payable for the current period $ 10 Effective cash tax rate attributable to Viper Energy, Inc. 22.7 %

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to the Company plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, transaction expenses and other non-cash or non-recurring operating expenses, if any, and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to the Company to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income (loss):

Viper Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc.(1) $ 37 $ 0.28 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 47 0.36 Net income (loss)(1) 84 0.64 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 32 0.24 Transaction expenses 10 0.08 Adjusted income excluding above items(1) 126 0.96 Income tax adjustment for above items (3 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(1) 123 0.94 Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 69 0.53 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy, Inc.(1) $ 54 $ 0.41 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 131,107 Diluted 131,156

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of Class A common shares and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to the Company, (ii) less any reallocation of earnings attributable to participating securities, and (iii) divided by diluted weighted average Class A common shares outstanding.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

June 30, 2025 Net Q2Principal Borrowings/

(Repayments) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (in millions) Total long-term debt(1) $ 1,105 $ 275 $ 830 $ 1,091 $ 831 $ 1,007 Cash and cash equivalents (28 ) (560 ) (27 ) (169 ) (35 ) Net debt $ 1,077 $ 270 $ 1,064 $ 662 $ 972

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts & premiums.

Derivatives

As of the date of this news release, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2027 Deferred Premium Puts - WTI (Cushing) 25,000 40,000 18,000 — — — — Strike $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — Premium $ (1.57 ) $ (1.70 ) $ (1.79 ) $ — $ — $ — $ —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2027 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 60,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 — Floor $ 2.50 $ 2.50 $ 2.75 $ 2.75 $ 2.75 $ 2.75 $ — Ceiling $ 4.93 $ 4.93 $ 6.64 $ 6.64 $ 6.64 $ 6.64 $ —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2027 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 60,000 60,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 40,000 Swap Price $ (1.00 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.40 )

