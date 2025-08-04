Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Average oil production of 495.7 MBO/d (919.9 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $2.1 billion

Cash capital expenditures of $864 million

Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $1.2 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $1.3 billion

Declared Q2 2025 base cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on August 21, 2025; implies a 2.7% annualized yield based on August 1, 2025 closing share price of $146.14

Repurchased 2,991,653 shares of common stock in Q2 2025 for $398 million excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $133.15 per share); repurchased 1,669,115 shares of common stock to date in Q3 2025 for $238 million excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $142.45 per share)

Total Q2 2025 return of capital of $691 million; represents ~52% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) from stock repurchases and the declared Q2 2025 base dividend

Repurchased $252 million in aggregate principal amount across Diamondback's Senior notes due 2031, 2051, 2052 and 2054 at a weighted average price of 76.8% of par (~$196 million)

On July 31st, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $2.0 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization to $8.0 billion from $6.0 billion previously, leaving approximately $3.5 billion of current availability for future repurchases

UPDATED 2025 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Narrowing full year oil production guidance to 485 - 492 MBO/d and increasing annual BOE guidance by 2% to 890 - 910 MBOE/d

Lowering full year cash capital expenditures to $3.4 - $3.6 billion; $100 million (3%) below prior midpoint and down $500 million (13%) from original full year 2025 guidance midpoint

Implies full year 2025 oil production per million dollars of cash capital expenditures ("MBO per $MM of CAPEX") of 50.9, ~14% better than original guidance

The Company expects to drill 425 - 450 gross (395 - 418 net) wells and complete between 490 - 515 gross (458 - 482 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,500 feet in 2025

Q3 2025 oil production guidance of 485 - 495 MBO/d (890 - 920 MBOE/d)

Q3 2025 cash capital expenditures guidance of $750 - $850 million

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The tables below provide a summary of operating activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Drilled Completed Drilled Completed Area: Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Midland Basin 121 113 108 103 245 229 224 215 Delaware Basin 1 1 8 6 3 3 15 13 Total 122 114 116 109 248 232 239 228

Total Activity (Gross Operated):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin: Upper Spraberry 1 8 5 10 Middle Spraberry 9 13 17 21 Jo Mill 26 11 44 28 Lower Spraberry 27 21 54 49 Dean 5 8 12 12 Wolfcamp A 24 11 45 39 Wolfcamp B 26 31 58 53 Wolfcamp D 1 3 5 6 Barnett 2 2 5 6 Midland Basin Total 121 108 245 224 Delaware Basin: 2nd Bone Spring — — — 2 3rd Bone Spring 1 5 2 8 Wolfcamp A — 3 1 5 Delaware Basin Total 1 8 3 15 Total Company Operated 122 116 248 239

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company turned 108 operated wells to production in the Midland Basin and eight gross wells in the Delaware Basin, with an average lateral length of 13,402 feet. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company turned 224 operated wells to production in the Midland Basin and 15 operated wells to production in the Delaware Basin. The average lateral length for wells completed during the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 12,656 feet.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Diamondback's second quarter 2025 net income was $699 million, or $2.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) for the second quarter was $785 million, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2025 net cash provided by operating activities was $1.7 billion.

During the second quarter of 2025, Diamondback spent $707 million on operated drilling and completions, $90 million on capital workovers, non-operated drilling and completions and science and $67 million on infrastructure, environmental and midstream, for total cash capital expenditures of $864 million. For the first half of 2025, Diamondback spent $1.6 billion on operated drilling and completions, $111 million on capital workovers, non-operated drilling and completions and science and $124 million on infrastructure, environmental and midstream, for total cash capital expenditures of $1.8 billion.

Second quarter 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $2.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest (as defined and reconciled below) for the second quarter was $2.3 billion. For the first half of 2025, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest for the first half of 2025 was $5.1 billion.

Diamondback's second quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.2 billion. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (as reconciled and defined below) for the second quarter was $1.3 billion. For the first half of 2025, Diamondback's Free Cash Flow was $2.8 billion, with $2.9 billion of Adjusted Free Cash Flow over the same period.

Second quarter 2025 average unhedged realized prices were $63.23 per barrel of oil, $0.88 per Mcf of natural gas and $18.13 per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), resulting in a total equivalent unhedged realized price of $39.61 per BOE.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the second quarter of 2025 were $10.10 per BOE, including lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $5.26 per BOE, cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.55 per BOE, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.56 per BOE and gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $1.73 per BOE.

As of June 30, 2025, Diamondback had $191 million in standalone cash and $595 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.9 billion available for future borrowings under the facility and approximately $2.1 billion of total liquidity. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had consolidated total debt of $15.3 billion and consolidated net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $15.1 billion.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a base cash dividend of $1.00 per common share for the second quarter of 2025 payable on August 21, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

Future base and variable dividends remain subject to review and approval at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the second quarter of 2025, Diamondback repurchased ~3.0 million shares of common stock at an average share price of $133.15 for a total cost of approximately $398 million, excluding excise tax. We have repurchased ~1.7 million shares of common stock to date in Q3 2025 for $238 million excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $142.45 per share) To date, Diamondback has repurchased ~32.9 million shares of common stock at an average share price of $137.86 for a total cost of approximately $4.5 billion. On July 31, 2025 the Company’s Board of Directors approved an incremental $2.0 billion increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization program, lifting total buyback capacity to $8.0 billion (excluding excise tax), of which approximately $3.5 billion (excluding excise tax) remains available for future repurchases as of the date of this release. Subject to factors discussed below, Diamondback intends to continue to purchase common stock under the common stock repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in privately negotiated transactions, or in open market transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. Any common stock purchased as part of this program will be retired.

FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's updated guidance for the full year 2025, which includes third quarter production, cash tax and capital guidance. This guidance does not give effect to the pending acquisition by the Company's publicly traded subsidiary Viper Energy, Inc. (“Viper”) of Sitio Royalties Corp. (the “Sitio Acquisition”), which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 pending stockholder approval and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

2025 Guidance 2025 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. 2025 Net production - MBOE/d 890 - 910(from 857 - 900) 76.5 - 81.5 2025 Oil production - MBO/d 485 - 492(from 480 - 495) 41.0 - 43.5 Q3 2025 Oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 485 - 495 (890 - 920) 46.0 - 49.0 (86.0 - 92.0) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.30 - $5.70(from $5.65 - $6.05) G&A Cash G&A $0.60 - $0.75 $0.80 - $1.00 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.25 - $0.35 $0.10 - $0.20 DD&A $14.50 - $15.50(from $14.00 - $15.00) $16.50 - $17.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.60 - $0.80(from $0.40 - $0.65) $2.00 - $2.50 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.60 - $1.75(from $1.40 - $1.60) Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 15% - 18%(from 19% - 22%) 21% - 23% Q3 2025 Cash taxes ($ - million)(1) (2) $50 - $110 $13 - $18 Capital Budget ($ - million) Operated drilling and completion $2,850 - $2,950(from $2,780 - $3,090) Capital workovers, non-operated properties and science $250 - $300(from $280 - $320) Infrastructure, environmental and midstream(3) $300 - $350(from $340 - $390) 2025 Total capital expenditures $3,400 - $3,600(from $3,400 - $3,800) Q3 2025 Capital expenditures $750 - $850 Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 425 - 450 (395 - 418)(from 385 - 435 (349 - 395)) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 490 - 515 (458 - 482)(from 475 - 550 (444 - 514)) Average lateral length (Ft.) ~11,500' FY 2025 Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $550 - $580 (from $550 - $590) FY 2025 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $860 - $910 Midland Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~95% Delaware Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~5%

(1) Includes approximately $20-25 million from gains on sales of assets expected to close in the third quarter.

(2) Includes estimated favorable impact on the year-to-date period of tax legislation enacted in the third quarter.

(3) Includes approximately $60 million in estimated midstream capital expenditures for the full year 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($28 million and $27 million related to Viper) $ 219 $ 161 Restricted cash 2 3 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 256 198 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($203 million and $149 million related to Viper) 1,278 1,387 Inventories 115 116 Derivative instruments 117 168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79 77 Total current assets 2,066 2,110 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($24,206 million and $22,666 million excluded from amortization at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) ($10,560 million and $5,713 million related to Viper and $3,873 million and $2,180 million excluded from amortization related to Viper) 89,302 82,240 Other property, equipment and land 1,456 1,440 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($1,272 million and $1,081 million related to Viper) (21,529 ) (19,208 ) Property and equipment, net 69,229 64,472 Funds held in escrow 1 1 Equity method investments 388 375 Derivative instruments — 2 Deferred income taxes, net ($42 million and $185 million related to Viper) 42 173 Other assets 215 159 Total assets $ 71,941 $ 67,292 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 210 $ 253 Accrued capital expenditures 793 690 Current maturities of debt 14 900 Other accrued liabilities 881 1,020 Revenues and royalties payable 1,563 1,491 Derivative instruments 21 43 Income taxes payable 277 414 Total current liabilities 3,759 4,811 Long-term debt ($1,098 million and $1,083 million related to Viper) 15,119 12,075 Derivative instruments 93 106 Asset retirement obligations 616 573 Deferred income taxes 9,516 9,826 Other long-term liabilities 19 39 Total liabilities 29,122 27,430 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 291,155,296 and 290,984,373 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 33,127 33,501 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,758 4,238 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) (6 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 38,881 37,736 Non-controlling interest 3,938 2,126 Total equity 42,819 39,862 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 71,941 $ 67,292





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 3,316 $ 2,174 $ 6,973 $ 4,275 Sales of purchased oil 335 300 709 416 Other operating income 27 9 44 19 Total revenues 3,678 2,483 7,726 4,710 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 440 254 848 509 Production and ad valorem taxes 214 141 442 260 Gathering, processing and transportation 145 82 256 159 Purchased oil expense 331 299 713 416 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,266 483 2,363 952 General and administrative expenses 67 46 140 92 Merger and transaction expenses 40 3 77 15 Other operating expenses 36 19 75 33 Total costs and expenses 2,539 1,327 4,914 2,436 Income (loss) from operations 1,139 1,156 2,812 2,274 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (56 ) (44 ) (96 ) (83 ) Other income (expense), net (2 ) 1 25 (2 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (197 ) 18 29 (30 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 55 — 55 2 Income (loss) from equity investments, net 4 15 12 17 Total other income (expense), net (196 ) (10 ) 25 (96 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 943 1,146 2,837 2,178 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 204 252 607 475 Net income (loss) 739 894 2,230 1,703 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 40 57 126 98 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc $ 699 $ 837 $ 2,104 $ 1,605 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 2.38 $ 4.66 $ 7.20 $ 8.93 Diluted $ 2.38 $ 4.66 $ 7.20 $ 8.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 292,135 178,360 290,880 178,418 Diluted 292,135 178,360 290,880 178,418





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 739 $ 894 $ 2,230 $ 1,703 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (24 ) 77 (18 ) 129 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,266 483 2,363 952 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (55 ) — (55 ) (2 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 197 (18 ) (29 ) 30 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (37 ) (28 ) 48 (32 ) (Income) loss from equity investment, net (4 ) (15 ) (12 ) (17 ) Equity-based compensation expense 21 19 39 33 Other 3 41 27 57 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 166 50 160 (45 ) Income tax receivable — — 3 12 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22 ) — (16 ) 89 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9 ) 15 (383 ) (95 ) Income taxes payable (444 ) (85 ) (309 ) (15 ) Revenues and royalties payable (114 ) 49 (30 ) 14 Other (6 ) 47 14 50 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,677 1,529 4,032 2,863 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (864 ) (637 ) (1,806 ) (1,246 ) Property acquisitions (3,125 ) (50 ) (3,875 ) (203 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 16 240 57 252 Other (6 ) (2 ) (8 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,979 ) (449 ) (5,632 ) (1,200 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under term loan agreements 1,500 — 1,500 — Repayments under term loan agreements (900 ) — (900 ) — Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 3,645 84 5,922 174 Repayments under credit facilities (2,725 ) (180 ) (5,263 ) (260 ) Proceeds from senior notes — 5,500 1,200 5,500 Repayment of senior notes (244 ) — (244 ) (25 ) Repurchased shares under buyback program (398 ) — (973 ) (42 ) Proceeds from partial sale of investment in Viper Energy, Inc — — — 451 Net proceeds from Viper’s issuance of common stock — — 1,232 — Dividends paid to stockholders (291 ) (352 ) (581 ) (900 ) Dividends to non-controlling interest (82 ) (54 ) (177 ) (98 ) Other (23 ) (66 ) (59 ) (137 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 482 4,932 1,657 4,663 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,820 ) 6,012 57 6,326 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,041 899 164 585 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 221 $ 6,911 $ 221 $ 6,911





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 45,108 42,835 25,129 Natural gas (MMcf) 110,119 100,578 51,310 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 20,248 16,961 9,514 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 83,709 76,559 43,195 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 495,692 475,944 276,143 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 919,879 850,656 474,670 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 63.23 $ 70.95 $ 79.51 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.88 $ 2.11 $ 0.10 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 18.13 $ 23.94 $ 17.97 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 39.61 $ 47.77 $ 50.33 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 62.34 $ 70.06 $ 78.55 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.45 $ 3.34 $ 1.03 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 18.13 $ 23.94 $ 17.97 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 39.89 $ 48.89 $ 50.89 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 5.26 $ 5.33 $ 5.88 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.56 2.98 3.26 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.73 1.45 1.90 General and administrative - cash component 0.55 0.72 0.63 Total operating expense - cash $ 10.10 $ 10.48 $ 11.67 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.44 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 15.12 $ 14.33 $ 11.18 Interest expense, net $ 0.67 $ 0.52 $ 1.02

(1)Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2)Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, merger and transaction expenses, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc $ 699 $ 2,104 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 40 126 Net income (loss) 739 2,230 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 160 19 Interest expense, net 56 96 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,266 2,363 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 24 45 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (55 ) (55 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 31 54 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (10 ) (15 ) Merger and transaction expenses 40 77 Other non-cash transactions (13 ) (32 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 204 607 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,442 5,389 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest........................................................................................................................................ 131 277 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc $ 2,311 $ 5,112

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, merger and transaction expenses, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 699 $ 2.38 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 40 0.14 Net income (loss)(1) 739 2.52 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 160 0.55 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (55 ) (0.19 ) Merger and transaction expenses 40 0.14 Other non-cash transactions (13 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 871 2.97 Income tax adjustment for above items (29 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income(1) 842 2.87 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 57 0.20 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 785 $ 2.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 292,135 Diluted 292,135

(1) The Company’s earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $4 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES AND FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Free Cash Flow before merger and transaction expenses, costs of early termination of derivatives and settlements of any treasury locks. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as it provides measures to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis, adjusted, as applicable, for non-recurring impacts from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, the early termination of derivative contracts and settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to reduce debt, as well as return capital to stockholders as determined by the Board of Directors.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measures of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,677 $ 4,032 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 166 160 Income tax receivable — 3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (22 ) (16 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9 ) (383 ) Income taxes payable. (444 ) (309 ) Revenues and royalties payable (114 ) (30 ) Other (6 ) 14 Total working capital changes (429 ) (561 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 2,106 4,593 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (864 ) (1,806 ) Total Cash CAPEX (864 ) (1,806 ) Free Cash Flow 1,242 2,787 Merger and transaction expenses 40 77 Early termination of derivatives 52 52 Treasury locks — 1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,334 $ 2,917

NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2025 Net Q2

Principal

Borrowings/

(Repayments) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 14,212 $ 943 $ 13,269 $ 12,069 $ 12,284 $ 11,169 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 1,105 275 830 1,091 830 1,007 Total debt 15,317 $ 1,218 14,099 13,160 13,114 12,176 Cash and cash equivalents (219 ) (1,816 ) (161 ) (370 ) (6,908 ) Net debt $ 15,098 $ 12,283 $ 12,999 $ 12,744 $ 5,268

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments.

DERIVATIVES

As of August 1, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil 41,000 46,000 29,000 10,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 55.61 $ 53.91 $ 53.28 $ 52.50 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.53 $ -1.64 $ -1.74 $ -1.80 Long Puts - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 107,000 100,000 55,000 15,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 54.53 $ 53.00 $ 51.95 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.63 $ -1.68 $ -1.70 $ -1.75 Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) 158,000 171,000 98,000 15,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 54.29 $ 53.90 $ 53.47 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.56 $ -1.64 $ -1.63 $ -1.82 Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland) 76,000 76,000 5,000 5,000 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Roll Swaps - WTI 51,576 60,000 — — $ 1.08 $ 1.07 — —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 690,000 690,000 800,000 320,000 Floor Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 2.49 $ 2.49 $ 2.88 $ 3.03 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 5.28 $ 5.28 $ 6.34 $ 6.41 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 610,000 610,000 570,000 240,000 $ -0.98 $ -0.98 $ -1.66 $ -1.48 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Houston Ship Channel 20,000 20,000 80,000 20,000 $ -0.49 $ -0.49 $ -0.36 $ -0.26





