Vimeo Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its second quarter 2025 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its second quarter results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This live stream will include disclosure of certain information, including forward-looking information, which may be material to an investor’s understanding of Vimeo’s business. The live stream will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

