Open Lending Announces Early Extension of AmTrust Producer Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced the early extension of their producer agreement with AmTrust North America, Inc., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust”). Set to expire in 2028, the agreement with Open Lending’s largest and longest standing partner will now run through 2033.

“We are thrilled to extend our agreement with Open Lending, building on a strong partnership of more than 15 years,” said Barry Zyskind, Chairman and CEO of AmTrust. “Open Lending has created an innovative and technology-driven business to bring the dream of car ownership to hundreds of thousands of Americans. We are honored to continue supporting the great work of Jessica and the Open Lending team.”

“This extension was driven by the strength of our partnership and the value they see in Open Lending and our signature Lender’s Protection™ Program,” said Jessica Buss, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “AmTrust is our largest and longest partner providing insurance coverage to our credit unions, and this early extension not only secures our credit capacity but demonstrates their faith in our product, team, and ability to generate profitable business. We're deeply grateful for their partnership and look forward to building value together in the years ahead.”

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com .

