Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its second quarter ended June 25, 2025 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of our teams and franchisees for their unwavering commitment to delivering on our strategic initiatives amid shifting consumer trends. We have continued to stay nimble, innovate, and meet the guests where they are. For Denny’s, this meant innovating its value platform, leaning into its off-premises strength, and optimizing the franchise system, while Keke’s expanded its portfolio 7% year-to-date, launched its first ever system-wide promotion, and continued to steal share from its competitive set. Despite near-term choppiness, we are focused on what is within our control which also resulted in corporate administrative expense savings of approximately 3.5% compared to the prior year quarter, and refranchising three Keke’s company cafes with more on the horizon. We will continue to be agile and are committed to delivering shareholder value through balanced investments and returning to share repurchases in a meaningful way."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total operating revenue was $117.7 million and total operating income was $8.6 million.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.3%) compared to the prior year quarter.

Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** increased 4.0% compared to the prior year quarter.

Denny's opened three franchised restaurants.

Denny's completed 14 remodels, including five at company restaurants.

Keke's opened eight new cafes, including four franchised locations.

Keke's refranchised three company cafes in Florida.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.0 million, or 50.7% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $6.7 million, or 11.5% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $4.8 million and $0.09, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $18.8 million.



Second Quarter 2025 Results

Total operating revenue was $117.7 million compared to $115.9 million for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by additional Keke's company equivalent units and partially offset by the Company's previously communicated strategy to intentionally close lower volume Denny's franchised restaurants to improve the overall health of the brand.

Franchise and license revenue was $59.3 million compared to $61.6 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to fewer Denny's franchise equivalent units and softer Denny's same-restaurant sales**.

Company restaurant sales were $58.4 million compared to $54.3 million for the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by additional Keke's equivalent units.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.0 million, or 50.7% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $30.8 million, or 50.0% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to fewer Denny's equivalent units and softer Denny's same-restaurant sales**.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $6.7 million, or 11.5% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.9 million, or 12.7% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to increased product costs due to higher egg prices, investments in marketing and inefficiencies associated with new cafe openings.

Total general and administrative expenses were $21.4 million compared to $20.5 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to additional incentive compensation, along with additional share-based compensation and deferred compensation valuation adjustments, neither of which affect Adjusted EBITDA*. These impacts were partially offset by corporate administrative expenses savings of approximately $0.6 million, or a reduction of approximately 3.5% compared to the prior year quarter.

The provision for income taxes was $1.3 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 34.3% for the current quarter, compared to $1.2 million and an effective tax rate of 25.1% in the prior year quarter. The higher effective income tax rate for the current quarter included discrete items related to share-based compensation which were not comparable to the prior year quarter.

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* was $4.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

The Company ended the quarter with $278.6 million of total debt outstanding, including $268.6 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $7.3 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, which included Keke's new cafe development and Denny's company restaurant remodels. In addition, the Company invested $4.1 million to complete the acquisition of five Keke's cafes the Company assumed operation of during the first quarter and the strategic acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant in one of the Company's core markets, Texas.

The Company also allocated $0.6 million to share repurchases during the current quarter resulting in approximately $87.6 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect management's expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment due to macro events will moderate over time.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between (2.0%) and 1.0%.

Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.

Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.

Commodity inflation between 3.0% and 5.0%.

Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.

Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of: Corporate and administrative expenses between $60 million and $62 million, including approximately $1 million related to the 53rd week; Incentive compensation between $6 million and $9 million; and, Approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.

Adjusted EBITDA* between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.

Share repurchases between $15 million and $25 million.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided. ** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2025 on a webcast today, Monday, August 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Company consisted of 1,558 restaurants, 1,474 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 84 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,484 global restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company operated. As of June 25, 2025, the Keke's brand consisted of 74 restaurants, 52 of which were franchised restaurants and 22 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com .

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny's Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 6/25/25 12/25/24 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,166 $ 1,698 Investments — 1,106 Receivables, net 19,074 24,433 Inventories 2,129 1,747 Assets held for sale 1,096 381 Prepaid and other current assets 8,866 10,628 Total current assets 32,331 39,993 Property, net 118,601 111,417 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 5,695 6,200 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 126,457 124,738 Goodwill 68,526 66,357 Intangible assets, net 89,630 91,739 Deferred financing costs, net 748 1,066 Other noncurrent assets 49,162 54,764 Total assets $ 491,150 $ 496,274 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,306 $ 1,284 Current operating lease liabilities 16,676 15,487 Accounts payable 16,299 19,985 Other current liabilities 53,701 58,842 Total current liabilities 87,982 95,598 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 268,600 261,300 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 8,729 9,284 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 122,108 120,841 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 5,750 5,866 Deferred income taxes, net 6,276 9,964 Other noncurrent liabilities 26,284 27,446 Total long-term liabilities 437,747 434,701 Total liabilities 525,729 530,299 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 519 513 Paid-in capital 4,175 — Deficit 297 (2,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (37,975 ) (32,039 ) Treasury stock (1,595 ) — Total shareholders' deficit (34,579 ) (34,025 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 491,150 $ 496,274 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 268,600 $ 261,300 Finance lease liabilities 10,035 10,568 Total debt $ 278,635 $ 271,868





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/25/25 6/26/24 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 58,395 $ 54,348 Franchise and license revenue 59,262 61,579 Total operating revenue 117,657 115,927 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 52,345 47,578 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 29,217 33,428 General and administrative expenses 21,445 20,486 Depreciation and amortization 4,378 3,735 Goodwill impairment charges — 20 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,700 1,565 Total operating costs and expenses, net 109,085 106,812 Operating income 8,572 9,115 Interest expense, net 5,374 4,573 Other nonoperating income, net (563 ) (224 ) Income before income taxes 3,761 4,766 Provision for income taxes 1,291 1,198 Net income $ 2,470 $ 3,568 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,059 52,689 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,131 52,787 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (157 ) $ 4,602 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 15,226 $ 15,776 Share-based compensation 2,982 2,624 Incentive compensation 2,759 1,898 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 478 188 Total general and administrative expenses $ 21,445 $ 20,486





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/25/25 6/26/24 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 112,295 $ 106,690 Franchise and license revenue 116,999 119,211 Total operating revenue 229,294 225,901 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 102,370 95,696 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 57,571 60,802 General and administrative expenses 41,475 41,708 Depreciation and amortization 8,485 7,316 Goodwill impairment charges — 20 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 5,611 1,238 Total operating costs and expenses, net 215,512 206,780 Operating income 13,782 19,121 Interest expense, net 9,802 8,993 Other nonoperating income, net (401 ) (861 ) Income before income taxes 4,381 10,989 Provision for income taxes 1,585 2,730 Net income $ 2,796 $ 8,259 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,191 52,879 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,294 53,002 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,140 ) $ 15,457 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 30,470 $ 30,968 Share-based compensation 5,767 5,400 Incentive compensation 5,016 4,421 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 222 919 Total general and administrative expenses $ 41,475 $ 41,708





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/25/25 6/26/24 6/25/25 6/26/24 Net income $ 2,470 $ 3,568 $ 2,796 $ 8,259 Provision for income taxes 1,291 1,198 1,585 2,730 Goodwill impairment charges — 20 — 20 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,700 1,565 5,611 1,238 Other nonoperating income, net (563 ) (224 ) (401 ) (861 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,982 2,624 5,767 5,400 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 478 188 222 919 Interest expense, net 5,374 4,573 9,802 8,993 Depreciation and amortization 4,378 3,735 8,485 7,316 Non-recurring legal settlement expenses — (38 ) 318 2,175 Pre-opening expenses 645 191 1,354 557 Other adjustments(1) 32 2,640 63 2,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,787 $ 20,040 $ 35,602 $ 39,386 Net income $ 2,470 $ 3,568 $ 2,796 $ 8,259 Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 879 167 1,138 308 Goodwill impairment charges — 20 — 20 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,700 1,565 5,611 1,238 Non-recurring legal settlement expenses — (38 ) 318 2,175 Pre-opening expenses 645 191 1,354 557 Other adjustments(1) 32 2,640 63 2,640 Tax effect(2) (932 ) (1,127 ) (2,291 ) (1,721 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,794 $ 6,986 $ 8,989 $ 13,476 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,131 52,787 52,294 53,002 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 Adjustments per share 0.04 0.06 0.12 0.09 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.25





(1) Other adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 25, 2025 include leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 include a distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs. (2) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 25, 2025 reflect effective tax rates of 28.6% and 27.0 %, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 24.8%.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.

Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.

Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/25/25 6/26/24 6/25/25 6/26/24 Operating income $ 8,572 $ 9,115 $ 13,782 $ 19,121 General and administrative expenses 21,445 20,486 41,475 41,708 Depreciation and amortization 4,378 3,735 8,485 7,316 Goodwill impairment charges — 20 — 20 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,700 1,565 5,611 1,238 Restaurant-level operating margin $ 36,095 $ 34,921 $ 69,353 $ 69,403 Restaurant-level operating margin consists of: Company restaurant operating margin(1) $ 6,050 $ 6,770 $ 9,925 $ 10,994 Franchise operating margin(2) 30,045 28,151 59,428 58,409 Restaurant-level operating margin $ 36,095 $ 34,921 $ 69,353 $ 69,403 Adjustments(3) 645 2,793 1,672 5,372 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin $ 36,740 $ 37,714 $ 71,025 $ 74,775





(1) Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue. (2) Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales. (3) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/25/25 6/26/24 Company restaurant operations:(1) Company restaurant sales $ 58,395 100.0 % $ 54,348 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 15,086 25.8 % 13,632 25.1 % Payroll and benefits 21,869 37.5 % 20,493 37.7 % Occupancy 5,181 8.9 % 4,671 8.6 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,829 3.1 % 1,695 3.1 % Repairs and maintenance 847 1.5 % 1,008 1.9 % Marketing 2,386 4.1 % 1,876 3.5 % Legal settlements 391 0.7 % 208 0.4 % Pre-opening costs 645 1.1 % 191 0.4 % Other direct costs 4,111 7.0 % 3,804 7.0 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 52,345 89.6 % $ 47,578 87.5 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 6,050 10.4 % $ 6,770 12.5 % Adjustments(3) 645 1.1 % 153 0.3 % Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 6,695 11.5 % $ 6,923 12.7 % Franchise operations:(4) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 29,091 49.1 % $ 30,014 48.7 % Advertising revenue 19,490 32.9 % 20,788 33.8 % Initial and other fees 2,804 4.7 % 2,448 4.0 % Occupancy revenue 7,877 13.3 % 8,329 13.5 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 59,262 100.0 % $ 61,579 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 19,490 32.9 % $ 20,788 33.8 % Occupancy costs 4,872 8.2 % 5,094 8.3 % Other direct costs 4,855 8.2 % 7,546 12.3 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 29,217 49.3 % $ 33,428 54.3 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 30,045 50.7 % $ 28,151 45.7 % Adjustments(3) — — % 2,640 4.3 % Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 30,045 50.7 % $ 30,791 50.0 % Total operating revenue(5) $ 117,657 100.0 % $ 115,927 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue(5) 81,562 69.3 % 81,006 69.9 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(5) $ 36,095 30.7 % $ 34,921 30.1 %





(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the quarter ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs. (4) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (5) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Two Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 6/25/25 6/26/24 Company restaurant operations:(1) Company restaurant sales $ 112,295 100.0 % $ 106,690 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 29,297 26.1 % 26,943 25.3 % Payroll and benefits 42,965 38.3 % 40,967 38.4 % Occupancy 10,240 9.1 % 9,244 8.7 % Other operating costs: Utilities 3,523 3.1 % 3,350 3.1 % Repairs and maintenance 1,683 1.5 % 2,013 1.9 % Marketing 4,414 3.9 % 3,480 3.3 % Legal settlements 796 0.7 % 1,657 1.6 % Pre-opening costs 1,354 1.2 % 557 0.5 % Other direct costs 8,098 7.2 % 7,485 7.0 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 102,370 91.2 % $ 95,696 89.7 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 9,925 8.8 % $ 10,994 10.3 % Adjustments(3) 1,672 1.5 % 2,732 2.6 % Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 11,597 10.3 % $ 13,726 12.9 % Franchise operations:(4) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 56,928 48.7 % $ 59,320 49.7 % Advertising revenue 38,563 33.0 % 38,926 32.7 % Initial and other fees 5,678 4.9 % 4,264 3.6 % Occupancy revenue 15,830 13.5 % 16,701 14.0 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 116,999 100.0 % $ 119,211 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 38,563 33.0 % $ 38,926 32.7 % Occupancy costs 9,805 8.4 % 10,226 8.6 % Other direct costs 9,203 7.9 % 11,650 9.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 57,571 49.2 % $ 60,802 51.0 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 59,428 50.8 % $ 58,409 49.0 % Adjustments(3) — — % 2,640 2.2 % Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2) $ 59,428 50.8 % $ 61,049 51.2 % Total operating revenue(5) $ 229,294 100.0 % $ 225,901 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue(5) 159,941 69.8 % 156,498 69.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(5) $ 69,353 30.2 % $ 69,403 30.7 %





(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended June 26, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs. (4) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (5) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales(1) Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended Quarter Ended Two Quarters Ended (Increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 6/25/25 6/26/24 6/25/25 6/26/24 6/25/25 6/26/24 6/25/25 6/26/24 Company Restaurants 0.0% (2.6%) (0.4%) (2.8%) 3.4% (4.4%) 2.0% (2.7%) Domestic Franchise Restaurants (1.4%) (0.4%) (2.3%) (0.8%) 4.2% (4.6%) 4.2% (4.3%) Domestic System-wide Restaurants (1.3%) (0.6%) (2.2%) (0.9%) 4.0% (4.6%) 3.7% (4.1%) Average Unit Sales ($ in thousands) Company Restaurants $789 $774 $1,547 $1,517 $433 $447 $845 $902 Franchised Restaurants $479 $473 $930 $930 $484 $457 $996 $929





(1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.



