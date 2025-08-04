Inseego Continues the Strategic Transformation of Its Business With Two Key Hires

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced two new additions to its executive leadership team: Lawrence Hau as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Zack Kowalski as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Bringing Hau and Kowalski onboard further enhances Inseego’s strategic and operational excellence across its global supply chain, while also expanding an important growth driver across indirect channels and strategic partnerships.

“When I first joined Inseego as CEO, I laid out a transformation strategy focused on evolving our company into a leader in next generation enterprise wireless broadband solutions,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “With this vision in mind—to strengthen our product innovation, go-to-market capabilities, and supply chain—I’m excited to share that we are bringing on two seasoned leaders who will play key roles in advancing our strategic objectives.”

Mr. Hau will oversee the company’s end-to-end procurement and supply chain functions and is tasked with evolving global supply chain agility and resilience in an increasingly complex landscape. Mr. Kowalski will lead Inseego’s business development strategy for all non-carrier-direct channels, including value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), managed service providers (MSPs), and strategic partnerships.

“As we accelerate the next phase of Inseego’s growth bringing proven leaders on board is an important part of our ongoing transformation,” said Sarvikas. “Exceptional supply chain management remains at the core of our success and is a strategic competitive advantage for the company, especially as we navigate evolving industry dynamics. Lawrence brings unparalleled expertise in building agile, competitive procurement functions, positioning Inseego to capitalize on both stability and innovation.”

Sarvikas continued: “Simultaneously, the expansion of our indirect business channels is critical as customers seek new solutions and services in the rapidly evolving 5G era. Zack’s deep industry relationships and his track record of scaling go-to-market strategies across diverse verticals make him uniquely qualified to elevate our ecosystem and drive new revenue opportunities.”

Mr. Hau joins Inseego with over 20 years of experience transforming global procurement operations across the automotive, technology, and telecommunications sectors. Most recently, he served as an advisor with Bain & Company and previously as Chief Procurement Officer at Vantiva, a global leader in customer premise equipment (CPE). Hau is widely respected for his extensive expertise in the CPE space, where he has built robust, data-driven supplier networks and led high-performance teams that drive operational excellence. He earned his Master of Science in Engineering from Purdue University.

“It would be difficult to find a better match for my skill set than Inseego,” said Mr. Hau. “Today’s global supply chains are increasingly challenging to navigate, but Inseego’s vertically integrated product development gives the company an enormous advantage in an uncertain environment. I’m very much looking forward to further strengthening Inseego’s supply chain and building a foundation for sustainable growth.”

Mr. Kowalski brings over 17 years of experience building and scaling strategic partnerships, business operations, and supply chains across the wireless and IoT industries. He joins Inseego from Kajeet, where he spent 13 years helping transform the company from a consumer Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) into a leading IoT service provider in the education, healthcare, and transportation markets. During his tenure at Kajeet, Mr. Kowalski was instrumental in expanding the adoption of Inseego (formerly Novatel Wireless) products into new verticals, while forging meaningful partnerships across the ecosystem. Mr. Kowalski also played a leading role in launching Kajeet’s in-vehicle connectivity solutions and has significant experience serving that market segment. Mr. Kowalski holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management and Supply Chain Management from Northern Arizona University.

“As wireless becomes the dominant communications protocol, Inseego is the ideal organization to take advantage of this transformational shift,” said Kowalski. “The company’s investment in its Inseego Connect cloud management platform and extensive API library enables its customers to create new services while mining its network traffic for insights to optimize their businesses. This role gives me the opportunity to leverage my deep relationships within this ecosystem to expand Inseego’s world-class go-to-market programs and enable it to fulfill its vision of becoming the leading wireless broadband solution provider worldwide.”

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility - all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com .



©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.