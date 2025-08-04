James River Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders of $3.2 million ($0.07 per diluted share) and adjusted net operating income1 of $11.7 million ($0.23 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2025.

Unless specified otherwise, all underwriting performance ratios presented herein are for our continuing operations and business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Annualized adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity 1 of 14.0% and year to date growth in tangible common equity 1 of 12.8%.

of 14.0% and year to date growth in tangible common equity of 12.8%. The E&S segment recorded a combined ratio of 91.7% and a renewal rate change of 13.9%, driven by widespread price increases across most underwriting divisions. The largest division, excess casualty, saw renewal rates increase over 24% this quarter.

The E&S segment reached a milestone as quarterly gross written premium exceeded $300 million for the first time. This reflects a 3% year-over-year increase, supported by expansion in its largest underwriting divisions.

The group expense ratio declined to 30.5% from 32.7% in the prior quarter, driven by reduced general and administrative expenses across the organization.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued execution of our strategic priorities, namely growing our casualty E&S business through disciplined underwriting across the portfolio and ongoing management of our expenses," said Frank D'Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "With our new leadership appointments in place, we are focused on enhancing profitability and strengthening operational efficiency to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

E&S Segment Highlights: Premium growth of 3% accelerated from the first quarter of 2025. Excluding excess property, casualty lines grew gross written premium 4% compared to the prior year quarter. Segment renewal rates increased 13.9% during the quarter, nearly double the increase experienced during the first quarter of 2025. Casualty lines across the segment saw renewal rates increase 14.5%. The segment saw strong submission growth compared to the prior year quarter, with new and renewal submissions increasing 5% and 16%, respectively.

Specialty Admitted Insurance Segment Highlights: Gross written premium for the fronting and program business declined 30.7% compared to the prior year quarter, reflective of the Company's strategy to remain opportunistic in the current market environment and manage this segment to retain minimal risk. Overall, segment premium declined 35.0%, inclusive of workers' compensation. The Company also remains focused on managing expenses in this segment and year-to-date expenses have declined 21.3% compared to the first six months of 2024.



Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $378.0 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 300,444 $ 292,836 3% Specialty Admitted Insurance 77,559 119,411 (35)% $ 378,003 $ 412,247 (8)%

Net written premium of $176.0 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 166,645 $ 161,601 3% Specialty Admitted Insurance 9,345 19,752 (53)% $ 175,990 $ 181,353 (3)%

Net earned premium of $152.6 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 141,370 $ 140,447 1% Specialty Admitted Insurance 11,239 22,746 (51)% $ 152,609 $ 163,193 (6)%

Pre-tax (unfavorable) favorable reserve development by segment on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers was as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

Excess and Surplus Lines $ (2,327 ) $ (10,662 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance (700 ) 4 $ (3,027 ) $ (10,658 )

The second quarter of 2025 included $2.3 million and $0.7 million of adverse reserve development from the E&S and Specialty Admitted segments, respectively. The Company ceded $10.6 million of unfavorable reserve development on business subject to the Combined Loss Portfolio Transfer and Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Contract ("E&S ADC") during the second quarter and the majority of the remaining E&S segment net unfavorable development represents the retained loss corridor on that structure. There remains $103.8 million of aggregate limit on the E&S ADC and adverse development reinsurance contract with Cavello Bay ("E&S Top Up ADC").

The consolidated expense ratio was 30.5% for the second quarter of 2025, which was an increase from 26.3% from the prior year quarter, but a decline from 32.7% in the prior quarter. The expense ratio decline from the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower general and administrative expenses notably in the corporate segment.



Investment Results

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, modestly increased compared to the $20.0 million reported in the prior quarter, and 17.7% lower compared to $24.9 million in the prior year quarter. The comparable decline in income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a smaller asset base following the funding of retroactive reinsurance structures for the E&S segment which were purchased in the second half of 2024.

The Company’s net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change Private Investments 986 1,909 (48)% All Other Investments 19,530 23,022 (15)% Total Net Investment Income $ 20,516 $ 24,931 (18)%

The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.6%, consistent with the previous quarter but compared to 5.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments of ($0.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net realized and unrealized losses on investments of ($2.3) million in the prior year quarter. The majority of the realized and unrealized losses for the quarter were driven by declines in the fair value of our preferred stock portfolio and higher realized losses from sales within the bank loan portfolio. These losses were partially offset by gains in the fair value of the bank loan portfolio.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share. This dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 to all shareholders of record on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Tangible Common Equity

Tangible common equity3 of $343.7 million on June 30, 2025 increased 12.8% compared to tangible common equity of $304.6 million on December 31, 2024, due to net income from continuing operations and other comprehensive income. Shareholders' equity of $492.6 million on June 30, 2025 increased 6.9% compared to shareholders' equity of $460.9 million on December 31, 2024. Other comprehensive income was $4.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, improving accumulated other comprehensive income to ($50.7) million due to a decline in interest rates.

Conference Call

James River will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results tomorrow, August 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, Conference ID 2949592, or via the internet by visiting www.jrvrgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. A webcast replay of the call will be available by visiting the company website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Such measures, including underwriting (loss) profit, adjusted net operating (loss) income, tangible equity, tangible common equity, and adjusted net operating return on tangible equity (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income divided by the average quarterly tangible equity balances in the respective period), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except for share data) June 30, 2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 1,300,217 $ 1,189,733 Equity securities, at fair value 88,042 86,479 Bank loan participations, at fair value 158,871 142,410 Short-term investments 111,216 97,074 Other invested assets 58,140 36,700 Total invested assets 1,716,486 1,552,396 Cash and cash equivalents 220,041 362,345 Restricted cash equivalents (a) 29,321 28,705 Accrued investment income 11,704 10,534 Premiums receivable and agents’ balances, net 248,097 243,882 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net 1,985,830 1,996,913 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 122,989 101,210 Deferred policy acquisition costs 30,513 30,175 Goodwill and intangible assets 214,099 214,281 Other assets 439,242 466,635 Total assets $ 5,018,322 $ 5,007,076 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 3,076,498 $ 3,084,406 Unearned premiums 570,980 572,034 Funds held (a) 25,157 25,157 Deferred reinsurance gain 65,281 57,970 Senior debt 225,800 200,800 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 44,306 53,178 Other liabilities 280,572 315,446 Total liabilities 4,392,649 4,413,046 Series A redeemable preferred shares 133,115 133,115 Total shareholders’ equity 492,558 460,915 Total liabilities, Series A redeemable preferred shares, and shareholders’ equity $ 5,018,322 $ 5,007,076 Tangible equity (b) $ 476,855 $ 437,719 Tangible equity per share (b) $ 8.03 $ 7.40 Tangible common equity per share (b) $ 7.49 $ 6.67 Shareholders' equity per share $ 10.73 $ 10.10 Common shares outstanding 45,895,335 45,644,318 (a) Restricted cash equivalents and the funds held liability includes funds posted by the Company to a trust account for the benefit of a third party administrator handling the claims on the Rasier commercial auto policies in run-off. Such funds held in trust secure the Company's obligations to reimburse the administrator for claims payments, and are primarily sourced from the collateral posted to the Company by Rasier and its affiliates to support their obligations under the indemnity agreements and the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement with the Company. (b) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 378,003 $ 412,247 $ 672,364 $ 743,057 Net written premiums 175,990 181,353 303,946 319,525 Net earned premiums 152,609 163,193 304,511 334,884 Net investment income 20,516 24,931 40,524 47,563 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (352 ) (2,305 ) (1,723 ) 2,278 Other income 2,070 2,470 3,820 4,691 Total revenues 174,843 188,289 347,132 389,416 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses (a) 113,141 115,471 212,666 225,520 Other operating expenses 47,471 44,096 98,031 94,906 Other expenses 1,008 2,098 1,571 2,830 Interest expense 5,805 6,344 11,346 12,829 Intangible asset amortization and impairment 91 91 182 182 Total expenses 167,516 168,100 323,796 336,267 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 7,327 20,189 23,336 53,149 Income tax expense on continuing operations 2,207 5,711 7,228 15,163 Net income from continuing operations $ 5,120 $ 14,478 16,108 37,986 Net loss from discontinued operations (361 ) (6,853 ) (1,775 ) (14,958 ) NET INCOME 4,759 7,625 14,333 23,028 Dividends on Series A preferred shares (1,969 ) (2,625 ) (3,938 ) (5,250 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 2,790 $ 5,000 $ 10,395 $ 17,778 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME (b) $ 11,693 $ 12,664 $ 20,795 $ 27,496 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.87 Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.40 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.47 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.85 Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.52 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ 0.73 Diluted (c) $ 0.23 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.72 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 46,032,626 37,869,322 45,918,697 37,801,516 Diluted 46,726,255 38,037,393 46,432,481 44,762,563 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 Ratios: Loss ratio 68.1 % 73.0 % 67.4 % 69.6 % Expense ratio (d) 30.5 % 26.3 % 31.7 % 27.6 % Combined ratio 98.6 % 99.3 % 99.1 % 97.2 % Accident year loss ratio (e) 64.9 % 66.0 % 65.2 % 66.3 % (a) Losses and loss adjustment expenses include net retroactive reinsurance expenses of $9.2 million and $7.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ($3.7 million and $7.7 million of net benefits in the respective prior year periods). (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (c) The outstanding Series A preferred shares were dilutive for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Dividends on the Series A preferred shares were added back to the numerator of the calculation and common shares from an assumed conversion of the Series A preferred shares were included in the denominator. (d) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements of $0.8 million and $1.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 ($1.3 million and $2.6 million in the respective prior year periods). (e) Ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses for the current accident year, excluding development on prior accident year reserves, to net earned premiums for the current year (excluding net earned premium adjustments on certain reinsurance treaties with reinstatement premiums associated with prior years).





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Segment Results EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Gross written premiums $ 300,444 $ 292,836 2.6 % $ 513,687 $ 506,527 1.4 % Net written premiums $ 166,645 $ 161,601 3.1 % $ 281,724 $ 279,026 1.0 % Net earned premiums $ 141,370 $ 140,447 0.7 % $ 278,398 $ 286,070 (2.7 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding retroactive reinsurance (93,860 ) (101,533 ) (7.6 )% (182,664 ) (195,138 ) (6.4 )% Underwriting expenses (35,803 ) (32,487 ) 10.2 % (72,369 ) (66,014 ) 9.6 % Underwriting profit (a) $ 11,707 $ 6,427 82.2 % $ 23,365 $ 24,918 (6.2 )% Ratios: Loss ratio 66.4 % 72.3 % 65.6 % 68.2 % Expense ratio 25.3 % 23.1 % 26.0 % 23.1 % Combined ratio 91.7 % 95.4 % 91.6 % 91.3 % Accident year loss ratio (b) 63.5 % 64.2 % 63.5 % 64.2 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses for the current accident year, excluding development on prior accident year reserves, to net earned premiums for the current year (excluding net earned premium adjustments on certain reinsurance treaties with reinstatement premiums associated with prior years).

SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change

Gross written premiums $ 77,559 $ 119,411 (35.0 )% $ 158,677 $ 236,530 (32.9 )% Net written premiums $ 9,345 $ 19,752 (52.7 )% $ 22,222 $ 40,499 (45.1 )% Net earned premiums $ 11,239 $ 22,746 (50.6 )% $ 26,113 $ 48,814 (46.5 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,042 ) (17,622 ) (43.0 )% (22,691 ) (38,068 ) (40.4 )% Underwriting expenses (2,618 ) (1,708 ) 53.3 % (5,149 ) (6,544 ) (21.3 )% Underwriting (loss) profit (a), (b) $ (1,421 ) $ 3,416 — $ (1,727 ) $ 4,202 — Ratios: Loss ratio 89.3 % 77.5 % 86.9 % 78.0 % Expense ratio 23.3 % 7.5 % 19.7 % 13.4 % Combined ratio 112.6 % 85.0 % 106.6 % 91.4 % Accident year loss ratio 83.1 % 77.5 % 84.7 % 78.9 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include gross fee income of $3.9 million and $8.3 million, respectively ($5.6 million and $10.9 million in the respective prior year periods).

Underwriting Performance Ratios

The following table provides the underwriting performance ratios of the Company's continuing operations inclusive of the business subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting. There is no economic impact to the Company over the life of a retroactive reinsurance contract so long as any additional losses subject to the contract are within the limit of the contract and the counterparty performs under the contract. Retroactive reinsurance accounting is not indicative of our current and ongoing operations. Management believes that providing loss ratios and combined ratios on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting gives the users of our financial statements useful information in evaluating our current and ongoing operations.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Excess and Surplus Lines: Loss Ratio 66.4 % 72.3 % 65.6 % 68.2 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 6.5 % (2.6 )% 2.6 % (2.7 )% Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 72.9 % 69.7 % 68.2 % 65.5 % Combined Ratio 91.7 % 95.4 % 91.6 % 91.3 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 6.5 % (2.6 )% 2.6 % (2.7 )% Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 98.2 % 92.8 % 94.2 % 88.6 % Consolidated: Loss Ratio 68.1 % 73.0 % 67.4 % 69.6 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 6.1 % (2.3 )% 2.4 % (2.3 )% Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 74.2 % 70.7 % 69.8 % 67.3 % Combined Ratio 98.6 % 99.3 % 99.1 % 97.2 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 6.1 % (2.3 )% 2.4 % (2.3 )% Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 104.7 % 97.0 % 101.5 % 94.9 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income from continuing operations before taxes. We believe that the disclosure of underwriting profit by individual segment and of the Company as a whole is useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of our financial information in evaluating our performance because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit. We define underwriting profit as net earned premiums and gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) less losses and loss adjustment expenses on business from continuing operations not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting and other operating expenses. Other operating expenses include the underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses of the operating segments and, for consolidated underwriting profit, the expenses of the Corporate and Other segment. Our definition of underwriting profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Underwriting profit of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ 11,707 $ 6,427 $ 23,365 $ 24,918 Specialty Admitted Insurance (1,421 ) 3,416 (1,727 ) 4,202 Total underwriting profit of operating segments 10,286 9,843 21,638 29,120 Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (8,222 ) (8,624 ) (18,853 ) (19,761 ) Underwriting profit (a) 2,064 1,219 2,785 9,359 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance (9,239 ) 3,684 (7,311 ) 7,686 Net investment income 20,516 24,931 40,524 47,563 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (352 ) (2,305 ) (1,723 ) 2,278 Other income (expense) 234 (905 ) 589 (726 ) Interest expense (5,805 ) (6,344 ) (11,346 ) (12,829 ) Amortization of intangible assets (91 ) (91 ) (182 ) (182 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 7,327 $ 20,189 $ 23,336 $ 53,149 (a) Included in underwriting results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is gross fee income of $3.9 million and $8.3 million, respectively ($5.6 million and $10.9 million in the respective prior year periods).

Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as income available to common shareholders excluding a) income (loss) from discontinued operations, b) the impact of retroactive reinsurance accounting, c) net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, d) certain non-operating expenses such as professional service fees related to certain lawsuits, various strategic initiatives, and the filing of registration statements for the offering of securities, e) severance costs associated with terminated employees, and f) deemed dividends recorded with the amendment of the Series A Preferred Shares. Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our income available to common shareholders reconciles to our adjusted net operating income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 ($ in thousands) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income available to common shareholders $ 4,997 $ 2,790 $ 10,711 $ 5,000 Loss from discontinued operations 361 361 6,853 6,853 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 9,239 7,299 (3,684 ) (2,910 ) Net realized and unrealized investment losses (gains) 352 278 2,305 1,821 Other expenses 1,008 965 2,098 1,900 Adjusted net operating income $ 15,957 $ 11,693 $ 18,283 $ 12,664 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 ($ in thousands) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income available to common shareholders $ 17,623 $ 10,395 $ 32,941 $ 17,778 Loss from discontinued operations 1,775 1,775 14,958 14,958 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 7,311 5,776 (7,686 ) (6,072 ) Net realized and unrealized investment losses (gains) 1,723 1,361 (2,278 ) (1,800 ) Other expenses 1,571 1,488 2,830 2,632 Adjusted net operating income $ 30,003 $ 20,795 $ 40,765 $ 27,496

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Tangible Common Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders' equity plus mezzanine Series A Preferred Shares and the deferred retroactive reinsurance gain less goodwill and intangible assets, net of amortization. Tangible equity per share represents tangible equity divided by the sum of total common shares outstanding plus the common shares resulting from an assumed conversion of the outstanding Series A Preferred Shares into common shares (at the conversion price effective as of the last day of the applicable period). We define tangible common equity as tangible equity less mezzanine Series A Preferred Shares and tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the total common shares outstanding. Our definitions of tangible equity and tangible equity per share may not be comparable to that of other companies, and they should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity and shareholders’ equity per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity and tangible common equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity and tangible common equity for June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024.

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Shareholders' equity $ 492,558 $ 484,480 $ 460,915 $ 541,791 Plus: Series A redeemable preferred shares 133,115 133,115 133,115 144,898 Plus: Deferred reinsurance gain 65,281 56,042 57,970 13,047 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 214,099 214,190 214,281 214,462 Tangible equity $ 476,855 $ 459,447 $ 437,719 $ 485,274 Less: Series A redeemable preferred shares 133,115 133,115 133,115 144,898 Tangible common equity $ 343,740 $ 326,332 $ 304,604 $ 340,376 Common shares outstanding 45,895,335 45,892,706 45,644,318 37,825,767 Common shares from assumed conversion of Series A preferred shares 13,521,634 13,521,634 13,521,634 6,848,763 Common shares outstanding after assumed conversion of Series A preferred shares 59,416,969 59,414,340 59,165,952 44,674,530 Equity per share: Shareholders' equity $ 10.73 $ 10.56 $ 10.10 $ 14.32 Tangible equity $ 8.03 $ 7.73 $ 7.40 $ 10.86 Tangible common equity $ 7.49 $ 7.11 $ 6.67 $ 9.00

1 Adjusted net operating income, tangible common equity and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. Adjusted net operating income per diluted share for the current period reflects the Company's amendment to the Series A Preferred Shares and common equity investment from Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), both of which closed during the fourth quarter of 2024.

2 The Company closed the sale of JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd. on April 16, 2024. The full financials for our former Casualty Reinsurance segment have been classified to discontinued operations for all periods and includes the final adjustment determination to the closing purchase price pursuant to the stock purchase agreement executed in connection with the sale.

3 Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

