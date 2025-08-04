METAVSHN LLC and Ticinocom SA Collaborate to Launch ‘HCAP Connect’, a New MVNO and ISP Brand for Swiss Ice Hockey Fans

Muralto, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METAVSHN LLC, a Swiss leader in advanced software platforms for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), has announced the launch of a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) brand, “HCAP Connect,” in collaboration with Ticinocom SA and in official partnership with the legendary Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta (HCAP).





Dario Bürgler, Attaccante del Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta, che tiene la SIM HCAP Connect

HCAP, founded in 1937 and a mainstay in Switzerland’s National League since 1985, is one of the country’s most storied and passionately supported professional ice hockey teams—affectionately known as the “Bianco-Blu.” The HCAP Connect brand is meticulously crafted for the club’s loyal fanbase, offering a unique telecom experience that goes far beyond the conventional mobile plan.

This strategic partnership combines METAVSHN’s cutting-edge Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) with Ticinocom’s robust telecom infrastructure. The result: HCAP Connect was ideated, integrated, and launched in record time—less than two months—showcasing the efficiency, agility, and technical depth of all teams involved.

Karl Heinz Frankeser, CEO of METAVSHN LLC and CTO of Ticinocom SA, commented:

“The successful launch of HCAP Connect is a direct reflection of our shared commitment to innovation and delivering tangible value to both our partners and the end users. From the very beginning, our goal was to create a tailor-made service for HCAP’s incredible supporters. Every touchpoint, from the welcome greeting by HCAP right winger Dario Bürgler, to the dedicated service number (091 220 19 37—a tribute to the club’s founding year), is designed to immerse fans in the HCAP spirit.”



A Fan-Centric Approach

HCAP Connect isn’t just another mobile product; it’s an immersive digital experience built by fans, for fans. Months of close collaboration between Ticinocom SA, HCAP, and METAVSHN brought to life a telecom service that fully embodies the club’s identity—right down to the small details. Early adopters have already embraced the service, and the official unveiling took place during HCAP’s team presentation on July 27, 2025.

Accelerated Launch, Enhanced Capabilities

Leveraging METAVSHN’s powerful software suite enabled Ticinocom to dramatically reduce time-to-market and ensure a frictionless integration. The partnership not only strengthens the business ties between the companies but also sets a new benchmark for speed, flexibility, and innovation within the Swiss telecom industry.

Next-Level Fan Engagement

From personalized customer interactions to exclusive offers and seamless connectivity, HCAP Connect aims to deliver next-level digital experiences to HCAP’s loyal “white and blue” community—meeting the ever-evolving demands of modern supporters.

Official HCAP Announcement (27.07.2025, Italian)

For the official Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta news release about HCAP Connect, visit:

https://hcap.ch/it/news/nasce-hcap-connect-il-modo-pi%C3%B9-biancobl%C3%B9-di-restare-connessi

About Ticinocom SA

A leading Swiss ISP founded in 1996, Ticinocom SA, is known for its customer-centric approach and reliable network solutions, now further enhanced through the launch of the innovative HCAP Connect brand.

About Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta (HCAP)

Hockey Club Ambrì Piotta (HCAP) is a historic Swiss professional ice hockey club founded on September 19, 1937. Based in the Leventina Valley in the canton of Ticino, HCAP has been a constant presence in Switzerland’s top hockey league since 1985. The club, affectionately called the “Bianco-Blu” (white and blues), is celebrated for its passionate fanbase, unique alpine identity, and rich tradition. HCAP stands as a symbol of community spirit and sporting excellence in Swiss hockey.





About METAVSHN LLC



METAVSHN empowers Internet Service Providers with an all-in-one platform for digital onboarding, billing, customer support, and experience. Built in Switzerland and trusted worldwide, METAVSHN automates ISP operations and delights customers with next-generation self-service and automation







Press inquiries

METAVSHN LLC

https://metavshn.com

Karl Heinz Frankeser

Karl@metavshn.com

+41912200200





