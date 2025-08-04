Ardelyx Announces Changes to the Executive Leadership Team

Edward Conner, M.D. appointed Chief Medical Officer and John Bishop, Ph.D. appointed Chief Technical Operations Officer

Justin Renz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, to transition out of the Company

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs today announced changes to the Executive Leadership Team.

The company announced the appointment of Edward Conner, M.D. to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Conner is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than two decades of experience advancing innovative therapies through clinical development and regulatory approval across a number of therapeutic areas.

John Bishop, Ph.D. has been appointed to the newly established role of Chief Technical Operations Officer (CTOO), bringing more than 30 years of experience leading technical operations, quality assurance and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) regulatory activities across a wide range of pharmaceutical products at all stages of development and commercialization. The creation of the CTOO role and Dr. Bishop’s appointment reflects the growing and critical role technical operations plays in the long-term success of the company.

“Over the last year, we have carefully considered how to best position Ardelyx for its next phase of growth. We have welcomed executive team members who have deepened our leadership capabilities and breadth of expertise,” said Mike Raab, Ardelyx president and chief executive officer. “Ardelyx is at an important stage of its evolution, and we have recruited leaders to help us achieve our ambitions. Leaders such as Mike Kelliher as Chief Business Officer, Laura Williams as Chief Patient Officer, Jamie Brady as Chief Human Resources Officer and now Ed Connor as Chief Medical Officer and John Bishop as Chief Technical Operations Officer will help us fully realizing the opportunities of our current business, building a robust pipeline and deliver on our vision of creating a healthier tomorrow for patients.”

Ardelyx also announced that Justin Renz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer (CFOO), is expected to leave the Company. He will continue with the Company through the earlier of the end of this year or until Ardelyx has appointed and completed a transition to a new Chief Financial Officer.

Raab continued, “Justin Renz has been a trusted leader at Ardelyx for the past five years. He has seen us through some of our biggest challenges and has helped shape our culture and the success that we have today. Justin has created a best-in-class finance organization at Ardelyx and has positioned us for success. I am thankful for Justin’s willingness to stay with us while we identify a successor and transition his responsibilities. I want to thank Justin for his partnership, leadership and friendship, and I wish him success in his future endeavors.”

“While I am stepping away from Ardelyx, I remain excited about the company’s future as it enters this important next phase of growth. It has been a privilege to serve as CFOO of Ardelyx, and I am truly honored to have built a talented, high performing team, to have partnered with my colleagues to achieve our shared successes, and to have brought relief to the many patients who have benefited from our medicines.”

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding the date on which Justin Renz will transition out of the Company. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

clowie@ardelyx.com