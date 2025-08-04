FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Delivered Gross Margin of 15%, Expansion of 250 Basis Points
Operating Cash Flow of $8.5 Million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $7.9 Million
Strong Order Intake Driven by Operational Flexibility, Reaffirmed Full Year Guidance

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Revenues of $118.6 million, compared to $147.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, with railcar deliveries of 939 units compared to 1,159 units in the prior year period
  • Gross margin of 15.0% with gross profit of $17.8 million, compared to gross margin of 12.5% with gross profit of $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Net income of $11.7 million, or $0.34 per share, and Adjusted net income of $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share, reflecting a $51.9 million benefit from a valuation allowance release, partially offset by a $47.6 million non-cash adjustment from the change in warrant liability due to share price appreciation
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.0 million, representing a margin of 8.4%, compared to $12.1 million and a margin of 8.2% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Received new orders for 1,226 railcars within the quarter valued at $106.9 million
  • Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,624 units valued at $316.9 million, up approximately 300 units from prior quarter, reflecting strong order activity and healthy demand

“In the second fiscal quarter, we delivered on our commercial excellence initiatives across the business, supported by strong order intake and healthy customer demand,” said Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “We increased utilization across our four production lines, delivered improved productivity, and benefited from a richer product mix from disciplined pricing. Our ability to remain agile and responsive to customer needs continues to be a key differentiator, particularly in rebuilds and conversions, enabling us to capture meaningful opportunities in a dynamic market.”

Randall continued, “While broader market uncertainty earlier in the year delayed some order activity, we believe the underlying fundamentals point to a meaningful replacement cycle ahead. As that takes shape, our agile manufacturing presence positions us well to capture incremental demand and grow our share. At the same time, we continue to advance our growth strategy by investing in our tank car capabilities, which we expect will strengthen our cost position and support long-term value creation.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company has reaffirmed outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:

 Fiscal 2025 OutlookYear-over-Year Growth at Midpoint
Railcar Deliveries4,500 – 4,900 Railcars7.7%
Revenue$530 - $595 million0.6%
Adjusted EBITDA1$43 - $49 million7.0%

1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying adjustments necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to such adjustments, including warrant liability and non-core operating items, could affect future GAAP results.

Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “We’re pleased to reaffirm our full-year guidance, supported by strong margin performance and continued commercial execution across the business, with order activity supporting our healthy backlog. In addition, this quarter marked our fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, reflecting the consistency and sustainability of our cash generation engine. Our focus on working capital discipline and operational efficiency has positioned us well to maintain momentum and invest in growth opportunities as we deliver strong performance in the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call. Teleconference details are as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13754875. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
      
 June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets  
Current assets     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents$61,353  $44,450 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $131 and $47, respectively 16,204   12,506 
VAT receivable 6,243   3,851 
Inventories, net 107,102   75,281 
Assets held for sale    629 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,122   8,314 
Total current assets 204,024   145,031 
Property, plant and equipment, net 28,254   30,107 
Right of use asset operating lease 2,200   2,423 
Right of use asset finance lease 38,675   45,081 
Deferred income taxes 53,671   1,024 
Other long-term assets 1,269   550 
Total assets$328,093  $224,216 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit     
Current liabilities     
Accounts and contractual payables$89,404  $49,574 
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 5,955   6,286 
Accrued warranty 1,665   2,389 
Customer deposits 17,611    
Deferred revenue    8,556 
Current portion of long-term debt 2,875   2,875 
Lease liability finance lease, current 834   1,256 
Other current liabilities 11,411   9,889 
Total current liabilities 129,755   80,825 
Long-term debt, net of current portion 104,991   105,540 
Warrant liability 131,061   136,319 
Accrued pension costs 1,203   1,073 
Lease liability operating lease, long-term 2,364   2,645 
Lease liability finance lease, long-term 41,233   46,678 
Other long-term liabilities 948   1,409 
Total liabilities 411,555   374,489 
        
Stockholders’ deficit     
Common stock 222   221 
Additional paid-in capital 71,572   69,404 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,236   721 
Accumulated deficit (158,492)  (220,619)
Total stockholders’ deficit (83,462)  (150,273)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$328,093  $224,216 
        


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
   
Revenues$118,623  $147,416  $214,913  $308,474 
Cost of sales 100,802   128,986   182,698   278,641 
Gross profit 17,821   18,430   32,215   29,833 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,114   8,510   20,637   16,003 
Litigation settlement    (3,214)     (3,214)
Operating income 7,707   13,134   11,578   17,044 
Interest expense (4,382)  (1,847)  (8,718)  (4,238)
(Loss) gain on change in fair market value of Warrant liability (47,630)  112   5,258   (15,541)
Other income (expense) 3,296   (725)  3,157   (739)
(Loss) income before income taxes (41,009)  10,674   11,275   (3,474)
Income tax (benefit) provision (52,688)  2,497   (50,852)  (80)
Net (loss) income$11,679  $8,177  $62,127  $(3,394)
Net (loss) earnings per common share - basic$0.36  $0.12  $1.89  $(0.41)
Net (loss) earnings per common share - diluted$0.34  $0.11  $1.79  $(0.41)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,793,746   30,641,193   31,727,903   30,235,876 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 33,398,330   32,277,506   33,603,627   30,235,876 
                


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
 Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net income (loss)$62,127  $(3,394)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 3,046   2,810 
Non-cash lease expense on right of use assets 1,572   1,436 
(Gain) loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability (5,258)  15,541 
Stock-based compensation recognized 2,701   1,526 
Deferred income taxes (52,647)  (823)
Other non-cash items, net 5,690   1,835 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (3,698)  (6,407)
VAT receivable (2,397)   
Inventories (32,807)  63,723 
Accounts and contractual payables 41,164   (40,066)
Income taxes payable, net (665)  (4,949)
Lease liability (1,899)  (1,790)
Customer deposits 17,611   8,709 
Other assets and liabilities (13,218)  (6,276)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities 21,322   31,875 
        
Cash flows from investing activities     
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (938)  (2,269)
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale, net of selling costs 585    
Net cash flows used in investing activities (353)  (2,269)
        
Cash flows from financing activities     
Deferred financing costs (1,336)   
Borrowings on revolving line of credit    26,595 
Repayments on revolving line of credit    (56,010)
Repayments on term loan (1,438)   
Employee stock settlement (487)  (40)
Financing lease payments (805)  (1,341)
Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,066)  (30,796)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,903   (1,190)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,450   40,560 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period$61,353  $39,370 
        
Supplemental cash flow information     
Interest paid$4,047  $1,930 
Income taxes paid$3,018  $4,207 
Change in unpaid construction in process$295  $(210)
        


FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of (Loss) Income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
            
(Loss) income before income taxes$(41,009) $10,674  $11,275  $(3,474)
Depreciation & Amortization 1,550   1,414   3,046   2,810 
Interest Expense, net 4,382   1,847   8,718   4,238 
EBITDA (35,077)  13,935   23,039   3,574 
            
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) 47,630   (112) $(5,258)  15,541 
Litigation Settlement (b) -   (3,214)  -   (3,214)
Stock Based Compensation 761   766   2,701   1,526 
Other, net (c) (3,296)  725   (3,157)  739 
Adjusted EBITDA$10,018  $12,100  $17,325  $18,166 


(1)EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.
  
(2)Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:
  
 (a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
(b) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
(c) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized other income related to a tax credit received.
  

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Adjusted net income(1)
(Unaudited)
           
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
           
Net (loss) income$11,679  $8,177  $62,127  $(3,394)
           
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) 47,630   (112)  (5,258)  15,541 
Litigation Settlement (b) -   (3,214)  -   (3,214)
Stock Based Compensation 761   766   2,701   1,526 
Release of Valuation Allowance (c) (51,872)  -   (51,872)  - 
Accrued Dividends on Series C Preferred Stock (d) -   (4,427)  -   (8,664)
Other, net (e) (3,296)  725   (3,157)  739 
Total non-GAAP adjustments (6,777)  (6,261)  (57,586)  5,928 
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (f) (1,060)  1,555   905   (1,890)
Adjusted net income$3,842  $3,471  $5,446  $644 


(1)Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) before the following charges:
  
 a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
c) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company released the majority of the valuation allowance in the United States on federal and state deferred tax assets.
d) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.
e) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized other income related to a tax credit received.
f) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.
  

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS(1)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
            
Diluted EPS$0.34  $0.11  $1.79  $(0.41)
            
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a)$1.43  $-  $(0.16) $0.51 
Litigation Settlement (b) -   (0.10)  -   (0.11)
Stock Based Compensation 0.02   0.02   0.08   0.05 
Release of Valuation Allowance (c) (1.55)  -   (1.54)  - 
Other, net (d) (0.10)  0.02   (0.09)  0.02 
Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share (0.20)  (0.06)  (1.71)  0.47 
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share (e) (0.03)  0.05   0.03   (0.06)
Adjusted EPS$0.11  $0.10  $0.11  $0.00 


(1)Adjusted EPS represents diluted EPS before the following charges:
  
 a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars.
c) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company released the majority of the valuation allowance in the United States on federal and state deferred tax assets.
d) During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized other income related to a tax credit received.
e) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.
  

We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 
FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of Cash flows provided by operating activities, Free cash flow(1) and Adjusted free cash flow(2)
(Unaudited)
   
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
     
Cash flows provided by operating activities$8,528  $57,197  $21,322  $31,875 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (608)  (1,303)  (938)  (2,269)
Free cash flow 7,920   55,894   20,384   29,606 
Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock (a) -   (4,427)  -   (8,664)
Adjusted free cash flow$7,920  $51,467  $20,384  $20,942 
     


(1)Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures.
(2)Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:
  
 a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.
  

We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


