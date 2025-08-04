Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company reported all-time quarterly record consolidated revenue of $659.5 million, driven by Hospitality segment revenue of $516.2 million and all-time quarterly record Entertainment segment revenue of $143.3 million.
  • Generated consolidated net income of $75.9 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $211.9 million.
  • Booked over 720,000 same-store Hospitality1 Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods, at an estimated average daily rate (ADR) of $285.
  • Completed the acquisition of the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa (the “JW Marriott Desert Ridge”) on June 10, 2025, adding a turnkey asset in a top 10 group meetings market2 and creating incremental group customer rotation opportunities.
  • Completed an underwritten public offering of approximately 3.0 million common shares at a price to the public of $96.20 per share and a private placement of $625 million of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2033, the net proceeds of which were used to fund the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.
  • OEG refinanced its Block 21 CMBS loan with $130 million in incremental borrowings under OEG’s existing Term Loan B, simplifying OEG's capital structure.
  • The Company is revising its full year 2025 outlook to include the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and to account for incremental transient rate risk, primarily for its Nashville-based hotel properties.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are pleased to have delivered first-half results in line with our expectations and to have acquired the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which has long been at the top of our acquisition list. Despite the current uncertain economic environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model through strong cost management, aggressive closure of in-the-year-for-the-year group bookings and efficient capital deployment, all with an eye toward long-term portfolio enhancement and customer retention. Group business on the books for 2026 and beyond remains healthy, which, together with favorable competitive supply dynamics, positions our portfolio to benefit from growing group meeting demand in the years to come.”

(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(2) Based on the Cvent Top 50 meeting Destinations in North America, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results (as compared to Second Quarter 2024):

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024Change
Total revenue$659,515   $613,290   7.5 % $1,246,795   $1,141,635   9.2 %
                          
Operating income$139,425   $168,071   (17.0)% $255,546   $264,452   (3.4)%
Operating income margin 21.1 %  27.4 % (6.3)pts  20.5 %  23.2 % (2.7)pts
                          
Net income$75,875   $104,740   (27.6)% $138,889   $147,501   (5.8)%
Net income margin 11.5 %  17.1 % (5.6)pts  11.1 %  12.9 % (1.8)pts
                          
Net income available to common stockholders$71,753   $100,805   (28.8)% $134,714   $143,861   (6.4)%
Net income available to common stockholders margin 10.9 %  16.4 % (5.5)pts  10.8 %  12.6 % (1.8)pts
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1)$1.12   $1.65   (32.1)% $2.13   $2.31   (7.8)%
                          
Adjusted EBITDAre$211,856   $233,195   (9.2)% $397,358   $394,260   0.8 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 32.1 %  38.0 % (5.9)pts  31.9 %  34.5 % (2.6)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest$200,561   $222,473   (9.8)% $380,437   $378,876   0.4 %
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin 30.4 %  36.3 % (5.9)pts  30.5 %  33.2 % (2.7)pts
                          
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders$137,145   $157,647   (13.0)% $260,047   $256,120   1.5 %
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$2.14   $2.57   (16.7)% $4.13   $4.12   0.2 %
                          
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$148,845   $173,432   (14.2)% $278,668   $276,126   0.9 %
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$2.35   $2.83   (17.0)% $4.44   $4.45   (0.2)%


1 Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: Consolidated results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $9.1 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Hospitality revenue$516,211   $519,087   (0.6)% $1,013,941   $980,557   3.4 %
Same-store Hospitality revenue (1)$510,862   $519,087   (1.6)% $1,008,592   $980,557   2.9 %
                          
Hospitality operating income$126,920   $151,885   (16.4)% $243,729   $254,070   (4.1)%
Hospitality operating income margin 24.6 %  29.3 % (4.7)pts  24.0 %  25.9 % (1.9)pts
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre$186,435   $204,615   (8.9)% $359,409   $359,208   0.1 %
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.1 %  39.4 % (3.3)pts  35.4 %  36.6 % (1.2)pts
                          
Same-store Hospitality operating income (1)$129,503   $151,885   (14.7)% $246,312   $254,070   (3.1)%
Same-store Hospitality operating income margin (1) 25.3 %  29.3 % (4.0)pts  24.4 %  25.9 % (1.5)pts
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1)$187,017   $204,615   (8.6)% $359,991   $359,208   0.2 %
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1) 36.6 %  39.4 % (2.8)pts  35.7 %  36.6 % (0.9)pts
                          
Hospitality performance metrics:                         
Occupancy 73.3 %  73.7 % (0.4)pts  71.5 %  70.2 % 1.3 pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)$258.88   $260.76   (0.7)% $261.53   $255.87   2.2 %
RevPAR$189.77   $192.07   (1.2)% $187.03   $179.62   4.1 %
Total RevPAR$487.62   $499.76   (2.4)% $486.10   $472.02   3.0 %
                          
Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1)                         
Occupancy 74.0 %  73.7 % 0.3 pts  71.8 %  70.2 % 1.6 pts
ADR$259.19   $260.76   (0.6)% $261.71   $255.87   2.3 %
RevPAR$191.70   $192.07   (0.2)% $187.97   $179.62   4.6 %
Total RevPAR$491.84   $499.76   (1.6)% $488.20   $472.02   3.4 %
                          
Gross definite room nights booked 720,644    844,170   (14.6)%  1,084,548    1,173,865   (7.6)%
Net definite room nights booked 539,860    648,434   (16.7)%  745,054    838,017   (11.1)%
Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 15.2 %  15.1 % 0.1 pts  15.4 %  15.0 % 0.4 pts
Cancellations ITYFTY (2) 17,287    13,987   23.6 %  40,066    27,037   48.2 %


1 Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

2 “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: Hospitality and same-store Hospitality results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.6 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for second quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Second Quarter 2025 Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated second quarter operating income of $129.5 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $187.0 million. The timing of the Easter holiday, unusually strong corporate group mix, and one-time franchise tax refunds in the second quarter of 2024 contributed to challenging year-over-year comparisons.
  • As anticipated, association group room nights traveled in the quarter were approximately 49,000 higher than the prior-year quarter, and corporate group room nights traveled declined by a similar amount. As a result, banquet and AV revenue declined approximately $16 million, driven primarily by the group mix shift.
  • Same-store gross group room nights booked in the second quarter for the current year were up 3% compared to last year, despite lower ITYFTY lead volumes. For the six-month period, ITYFTY same-store gross group room nights booked were flat compared to last year, and ADR on those bookings increased mid-single digits.
  • Second quarter attrition and cancellation revenue was approximately $9.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior-year period.
  • In June 2025, the Company completed the renovation of the Presidential ballroom and meeting space at Gaylord Opryland.

Gaylord Opryland

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$116,465   $130,352   (10.7)% $226,643   $234,187   (3.2)%
                          
Operating income$35,144   $50,642   (30.6)% $65,242   $75,467   (13.5)%
Operating income margin 30.2 %  38.9 % (8.7)pts  28.8 %  32.2 % (3.4)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$43,710   $58,830   (25.7)% $81,858   $91,777   (10.8)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.5 %  45.1 % (7.6)pts  36.1 %  39.2 % (3.1)pts
                          
Performance metrics:                         
Occupancy 75.2 %  75.4 % (0.2)pts  70.1 %  70.2 % (0.1)pts
ADR$246.17   $260.98   (5.7)% $253.72   $253.71   0.0 %
RevPAR$185.19   $196.85   (5.9)% $177.88   $178.23   (0.2)%
Total RevPAR$443.16   $496.00   (10.7)% $433.58   $445.55   (2.7)%


Note: Gaylord Opryland results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.4 million.

Gaylord Palms

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$73,113   $68,799   6.3 %   $161,506   $154,262   4.7 %  
                          
Operating income$13,671   $13,479   1.4 %   $37,453   $38,485   (2.7)%  
Operating income margin 18.7 %    19.6 %   (0.9)pts  23.2 %    24.9 %   (1.7)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$23,236   $20,361   14.1 %   $56,183   $52,232   7.6 %  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.8 %    29.6 %   2.2 pts  34.8 %    33.9 %   0.9 pts
                          
Performance metrics:                             
Occupancy 78.9 %    62.5 %   16.4 pts  77.4 %    68.5 %   8.9 pts
ADR$243.35   $235.54   3.3 %   $259.34   $253.19   2.4 %  
RevPAR$192.00   $147.22   30.4 %   $200.80   $173.55   15.7 %  
Total RevPAR$467.66   $440.07   6.3 %   $519.38   $493.36   5.3 %  


Gaylord Texan

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$82,494   $83,897   (1.7)% $168,871   $168,799   0.0 %
                          
Operating income$25,002   $26,314   (5.0)% $52,697   $52,346   0.7 %
Operating income margin 30.3 %  31.4 % (1.1)pts  31.2 %  31.0 % 0.2 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,159   $32,058   (2.8)% $64,783   $63,981   1.3 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.8 %  38.2 % (0.4)pts  38.4 %  37.9 % 0.5 pts
                          
Performance metrics:                         
Occupancy 72.0 %  78.8 % (6.8)pts  72.5 %  76.0 % (3.5)pts
ADR$253.06   $252.61   0.2 % $255.16   $246.43   3.5 %
RevPAR$182.32   $199.18   (8.5)% $185.04   $187.36   (1.2)%
Total RevPAR$499.74   $508.24   (1.7)% $514.33   $511.28   0.6 %


Gaylord National

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$83,413   $88,369   (5.6)% $164,242   $156,643   4.9 %
                          
Operating income$15,818   $22,321   (29.1)% $25,292   $27,544   (8.2)%
Operating income margin 19.0 %  25.3 % (6.3)pts  15.4 %  17.6 % (2.2)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,420   $31,921   (20.4)% $44,451   $46,740   (4.9)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.5 %  36.1 % (5.6)pts  27.1 %  29.8 % (2.7)pts
                          
Performance metrics:                         
Occupancy 67.8 %  70.8 % (3.0)pts  70.1 %  67.6 % 2.5 pts
ADR$263.97   $263.88   0.0 % $256.29   $250.67   2.2 %
RevPAR$178.85   $186.90   (4.3)% $179.59   $169.54   5.9 %
Total RevPAR$459.23   $486.52   (5.6)% $454.62   $431.20   5.4 %


Gaylord Rockies

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$81,722   $76,836   6.4 % $152,670   $140,658   8.5 %
                          
Operating income$21,798   $21,436   1.7 % $36,621   $33,433   9.5 %
Operating income margin 26.7 %  27.9 % (1.2)pts  24.0 %  23.8 % 0.2 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$36,695   $35,574   3.2 % $66,370   $61,412   8.1 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 44.9 %  46.3 % (1.4)pts  43.5 %  43.7 % (0.2)pts
                          
Performance metrics:                         
Occupancy 80.3 %  80.4 % (0.1)pts  76.3 %  72.4 % 3.9 pts
ADR$259.78   $255.44   1.7 % $258.52   $249.55   3.6 %
RevPAR$208.62   $205.25   1.6 % $197.21   $180.77   9.1 %
Total RevPAR$598.29   $562.53   6.4 % $561.94   $514.89   9.1 %


JW Marriott Hill Country

                           
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$66,573   $62,850   5.9 % $121,849   $112,791   8.0 %
                           
Operating income$17,250   $15,438   11.7 % $28,099   $24,572   14.4 %
Operating income margin 25.9 %  24.6 % 1.3 pts  23.1 %  21.8 % 1.3 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,169   $22,909   9.9 % $43,849   $39,440   11.2 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.8 %  36.5 % 1.3 pts  36.0 %  35.0 % 1.0 pts
                           
Performance metrics:                          
Occupancy 75.6 %  79.0 % (3.4)pts  71.8 %  71.3 % 0.5 pts
ADR$342.79   $324.18   5.7 % $332.79   $318.83   4.4 %
RevPAR$259.31   $256.23   1.2 % $238.96   $227.31   5.1 %
Total RevPAR$730.11   $689.28   5.9 % $671.85   $618.50   8.6 %


JW Marriott Desert Ridge1

    
 Period Ended
 June 30, 
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)   
 2025
Revenue$5,349  
    
Operating loss$(2,583) 
Operating loss margin (48.3)%
Adjusted EBITDAre$(582) 
Adjusted EBITDAre margin (10.9)%
    
Performance metrics:   
Occupancy 39.3 %
ADR$228.50  
RevPAR$89.76  
Total RevPAR$268.11  

(1) The JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.


Entertainment Segment

                          
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands)          %           %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Revenue$143,304   $94,203   52.1 % $232,854   $161,078   44.6 %
                          
Operating income$23,495   $25,822   (9.0)% $33,811   $31,934   5.9 %
Operating income margin 16.4 %  27.4 % (11.0)pts  14.5 %  19.8 % (5.3)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre$33,908   $35,744   (5.1)% $54,847   $51,283   6.9 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin 23.7 %  37.9 % (14.2)pts  23.6 %  31.8 % (8.2)pts


Note: Entertainment results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $3.4 million.

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment segment delivered all-time record revenue, driven by continued momentum from our recent investments, including Category 10, Block 21 and Southern Entertainment. As anticipated, our investment in Southern Entertainment, together with the one-time franchise tax refunds received in the prior-year quarter, contributed to a lower Adjusted EBITDAre margin. The festivals business is seasonally weighted to the second quarter, and this year was impacted by some unfavorable weather conditions. We continue to see healthy demand and consumer enthusiasm for live experiences, highlighting the strength of the industry and our portfolio of iconic brands and venues.”

Corporate and Other Segment

                      
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
($ in thousands)        %         %
 2025 2024 Change    2025 2024 Change
Operating loss$(10,990)  $(9,636)  (14.1)% $(21,994)  $(21,552)  (2.1)%
Adjusted EBITDAre$(8,487)  $(7,164)  (18.5)% $(16,898)  $(16,231)  (4.1)%


Note: Corporate and Other results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $0.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2025, the Company continues to expect to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to its Hospitality business, which includes approximately $182 million spent in the first half of 2025.

Major Hospitality projects planned for the second half of 2025 include:

  • Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026;
  • Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and
  • Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2026.

Included in the Company’s capital expenditure estimates are modest investments planned at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, including completion of the meeting space renovations currently underway; conversion of approximately 5,000 square feet of vacant office space to additional carpeted breakout space; and event lawn enhancements to support the addition of ICE! programming in 2026.

Disruption

For 2025, the Company affirms its previously-stated expectation that the full year impact of construction-related disruption to its same-store Hospitality segment will be 250 to 350 basis points to RevPAR; 200 to 300 basis points to Total RevPAR; and $30 to $35 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. For the second half of the year, construction-related disruption is expected to impact results at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan.

2025 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2025 business performance outlook based on current information as of August 4, 2025. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason, including due to economic uncertainty and volatility.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are adjusting our full year 2025 outlook for the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, and we are updating the range of expected outcomes for same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to account for incremental transient rate risk for our Nashville-based hotels in the second half of the year. Visitation and tourism trends for Nashville remain robust; however, new hotel supply in the market, particularly at the high end, has impacted transient occupancy levels, and, more recently, room rates. We remain bullish on the long-term trajectory of the markets in which we do business, and our competitive positioning within them.”

                              
 Guidance Range  Prior Guidance Range     
(in millions, except per share figures)For Full Year 2025 (1)  Full Year 2025   Change
 Low High Midpoint  Low High Midpoint  Midpoint
Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth (2) 1.25 %  3.75 %  2.50 %   1.25 %  3.75 %  2.50 %   - %
Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth (2) 0.75 %  3.25 %  2.00 %   0.75 %  3.25 %  2.00 %   - %
                              
Operating income:                             
Same-store Hospitality (2)$444.0   $458.0   $451.0    $444.0   $468.0   $456.0    $(5.0) 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge     2.0    1.0                  1.0  
Entertainment 65.8    69.8    67.8     65.8    69.8    67.8     -  
Corporate and Other (48.0)   (47.5)   (47.8)    (48.0)   (47.5)   (47.8)    -  
Consolidated operating income$ 461.7   $ 482.3   $ 472.0    $ 461.7   $ 490.3   $ 476.0    $ (4.0) 
                              
Adjusted EBITDAre:                             
Same-store Hospitality (2)$675.0   $705.0   $690.0    $675.0   $715.0   $695.0    $(5.0) 
JW Marriott Desert Ridge 18.0    22.0    20.0                  20.0  
Entertainment 110.0    120.0    115.0     110.0    120.0    115.0     -  
Corporate and Other (36.0)   (34.0)   (35.0)    (36.0)   (34.0)   (35.0)    -  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre$ 767.0   $ 813.0   $ 790.0    $ 749.0   $ 801.0   $ 775.0    $ 15.0  
                              
Net income$225.8   $236.8   $231.3    $245.3   $261.0   $253.1    $(21.9) 
Net income available to common stockholders$216.8   $228.8   $222.8    $237.3   $255.0   $246.1    $(23.4) 
                              
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$485.9   $520.3   $503.1    $487.4   $524.5   $505.9    $(2.8) 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$505.0   $546.5   $525.8    $510.0   $555.0   $532.5    $(6.8) 
                              
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3)$3.40   $3.55   $3.47    $3.80   $4.05   $3.93    $(0.46) 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders                             
per diluted share/unit (3)$7.93   $8.49   $8.21    $8.24   $8.86   $8.55    $(0.34) 
                              
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3) 66.2    66.2    66.2     64.5    64.5    64.5     1.7  
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3) 66.6    66.6    66.6     64.9    64.9    64.9     1.7  


(1)   Includes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)   Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired on June 10, 2025.
(3)   Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option, and the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On July 15, 2025, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $420.6 million and total debt outstanding of $3,975.2 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of June 30, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $780.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024    2025    2024
Revenues:           
Rooms$200,900  $199,497  $390,132  $373,130 
Food and beverage 250,391   259,386   503,654   494,469 
Other hotel revenue 64,920   60,204   120,155   112,958 
Entertainment 143,304   94,203   232,854   161,078 
Total revenues 659,515   613,290   1,246,795   1,141,635 
            
Operating expenses:           
Rooms 47,238   45,062   93,527   89,163 
Food and beverage 136,152   132,369   274,291   260,548 
Other hotel expenses 130,588   117,769   254,512   236,582 
Management fees, net 17,916   21,449   36,379   39,411 
Total hotel operating expenses 331,894   316,649   658,709   625,704 
Entertainment 110,376   59,560   180,146   112,147 
Corporate 10,759   9,402   21,529   21,356 
Preopening costs 98   1,055   185   2,491 
Gain on sale of assets          (270)
Depreciation and amortization 66,963   58,553   130,680   115,755 
Total operating expenses 520,090   445,219   991,249   877,183 
            
Operating income 139,425   168,071   255,546   264,452 
            
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (58,534)  (56,577)  (112,817)  (117,020)
Interest income 5,583   7,064   11,042   14,586 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,542)  (1,797)  (2,542)  (2,319)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures (13)  183   (29)  215 
Other gains and (losses), net (196)  (4)  (304)  317 
Income before income taxes 83,723   116,940   150,896   160,231 
Provision for income taxes (7,848)  (12,200)  (12,007)  (12,730)
Net income 75,875   104,740   138,889   147,501 
            
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (2,094)  (3,270)  (2,805)  (2,691)
Net income attributable to other noncontrolling interests (2,028)  (665)  (1,370)  (949)
Net income available to common stockholders$71,753  $100,805  $134,714  $143,861 
            
Basic income per share available to common stockholders$1.17  $1.68  $2.22  $2.41 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1)$1.12  $1.65  $2.13  $2.31 
            
Weighted average common shares for the period:           
Basic 61,352   59,895   60,639   59,817 
Diluted (1) 65,732   63,223   64,577   63,446 


(1)   Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(In thousands)
      
 June 30,     December 31, 
 2025 2024
ASSETS:       
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation$4,926,280 $4,124,382
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 420,579  477,694
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 30,126  98,534
Notes receivable, net 57,933  57,801
Trade receivables, net 131,962  94,184
Deferred income tax assets, net 61,094  70,511
Prepaid expenses and other assets 187,725  178,091
Intangible assets and goodwill, net 294,921  116,376
Total assets$6,110,620 $5,217,573
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:      
Debt and finance lease obligations$3,975,213 $3,378,396
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 435,537  466,571
Dividends payable 74,721  71,444
Deferred management rights proceeds 164,442  164,658
Operating lease liabilities 144,493  135,117
Other liabilities 72,483  66,805
Noncontrolling interest in OEG 401,286  381,945
Total equity 842,445  552,637
Total liabilities and equity$6,110,620 $5,217,573


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                            
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024 2025    2024
 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Consolidated:                           
Revenue$659,515      $613,290      $1,246,795      $1,141,635     
Net income$75,875  11.5 % $104,740  17.1 % $138,889  11.1 % $147,501  12.9 %
Interest expense, net 52,951       49,513       101,775       102,434     
Provision for income taxes 7,848       12,200       12,007       12,730     
Depreciation and amortization 66,963       58,553       130,680       115,755     
Gain on sale of assets                      (270)    
Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 1       2       2       4     
EBITDAre 203,638  30.9 %  225,008  36.7 %  383,353  30.7 %  378,154  33.1 %
Preopening costs 98       1,055       185       2,491     
Non-cash lease expense 945       933       1,834       1,858     
Equity-based compensation expense 3,495       3,383       7,117       7,245     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,542       1,797       2,542       2,319     
Transaction costs for acquisitions 25              100            
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures        (176)             (197)    
Adjusted EBITDAre 211,856  32.1 %  233,195  38.0 %  397,358  31.9 %  394,260  34.5 %
Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest (11,295)      (10,722)      (16,921)      (15,384)    
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest$200,561  30.4 % $222,473  36.3 % $380,437  30.5 % $378,876  33.2 %
                            
Hospitality segment:                           
Revenue$516,211      $519,087      $1,013,941      $980,557     
Operating income$126,920  24.6 % $151,885  29.3 % $243,729  24.0 % $254,070  25.9 %
Depreciation and amortization 57,397       50,553       111,503       100,783     
Non-cash lease expense 1,005       982       1,950       1,965     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Adjusted EBITDAre$186,435  36.1 % $204,615  39.4 % $359,409  35.4 % $359,208  36.6 %
                            
Same-store Hospitality segment: (1)                           
Revenue$510,862      $519,087      $1,008,592      $980,557     
Operating income$129,503  25.3 % $151,885  29.3 % $246,312  24.4 % $254,070  25.9 %
Depreciation and amortization 55,454       50,553       109,560       100,783     
Non-cash lease expense 947       982       1,892       1,965     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Adjusted EBITDAre$187,017  36.6 % $204,615  39.4 % $359,991  35.7 % $359,208  36.6 %
                            
Entertainment segment:                           
Revenue$143,304      $94,203      $232,854      $161,078     
Operating income$23,495  16.4 % $25,822  27.4 % $33,811  14.5 % $31,934  19.8 %
Depreciation and amortization 9,335       7,766       18,712       14,506     
Preopening costs 98       1,055       185       2,491     
Non-cash lease revenue (60)      (49)      (116)      (107)    
Equity-based compensation 1,028       1,005       2,048       1,893     
Other gains and (losses), net        137       136       545     
Transaction costs for acquisitions 25              100            
Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (13)      8       (29)      21     
Adjusted EBITDAre$33,908  23.7 % $35,744  37.9 % $54,847  23.6 % $51,283  31.8 %
                            
Corporate and Other segment:                           
Operating loss$(10,990)     $(9,636)     $(21,994)     $(21,552)    
Depreciation and amortization 231       234       465       466     
Other gains and (losses), net (195)      (140)      (438)      (227)    
Equity-based compensation 2,467       2,378       5,069       5,352     
Gain on sale of assets                      (270)    
Adjusted EBITDAre$(8,487)     $(7,164)     $(16,898)     $(16,231)    

(1)   Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024 2025    2024
Net income available to common stockholders$71,753  $100,805  $134,714  $143,861 
Noncontrolling interest in OP Units 1,532   665   874   949 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 73,285   101,470   135,588   144,810 
Depreciation and amortization 66,906   58,506   130,582   115,660 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,046)  (2,331)  (6,123)  (4,352)
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures    2      2 
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 137,145   157,647   260,047   256,120 
            
Right-of-use asset amortization 57   47   98   95 
Non-cash lease expense 945   933   1,834   1,858 
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures    (176)     (197)
Gain on other assets          (270)
Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,900   2,627   5,607   5,348 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 430   658   988   1,307 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,542   1,797   2,542   2,319 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (1,736)  (1,253)  (2,018)  (1,118)
Transaction cost of acquisitions 25      100    
Deferred tax provision 6,537   11,152   9,470   10,664 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders$148,845  $173,432  $278,668  $276,126 
            
Basic net income per share$1.17  $1.68  $2.22  $2.41 
Diluted net income per share$1.12  $1.65  $2.13  $2.31 
            
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$2.22  $2.61  $4.26  $4.25 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit$2.41  $2.88  $4.57  $4.59 
            
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$2.14  $2.57  $4.13  $4.12 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1)$2.35  $2.83  $4.44  $4.45 
            
Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:           
Basic 61,747   60,290   61,034   60,212 
Diluted (1) 66,127   63,618   64,972   63,841 

(1)   Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                            
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024 2025    2024
 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Hospitality segment:                           
Revenue$516,211      $519,087      $1,013,941      $980,557     
Operating income$126,920  24.6 % $151,885  29.3 % $243,729  24.0 % $254,070  25.9 %
Depreciation and amortization 57,397       50,553       111,503       100,783     
Non-cash lease expense 1,005       982       1,950       1,965     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Adjusted EBITDAre$186,435  36.1 % $204,615  39.4 % $359,409  35.4 % $359,208  36.6 %
                            
Performance metrics:                           
Occupancy 73.3 %     73.7 %     71.5 %     70.2 %   
ADR$258.88      $260.76      $261.53      $255.87     
RevPAR$189.77      $192.07      $187.03      $179.62     
OtherPAR$297.85      $307.69      $299.07      $292.40     
Total RevPAR$487.62      $499.76      $486.10      $472.02     
                            
Same-store Hospitality segment: (1)                           
Revenue$510,862      $519,087      $1,008,592      $980,557     
Operating income$129,503  25.3 % $151,885  29.3 % $246,312  24.4 % $254,070  25.9 %
Depreciation and amortization 55,454       50,553       109,560       100,783     
Non-cash lease expense 947       982       1,892       1,965     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Adjusted EBITDAre$187,017  36.6 % $204,615  39.4 % $359,991  35.7 % $359,208  36.6 %
                            
Performance metrics:                           
Occupancy 74.0 %     73.7 %     71.8 %     70.2 %   
ADR$259.19      $260.76      $261.71      $255.87     
RevPAR$191.70      $192.07      $187.97      $179.62     
OtherPAR$300.14      $307.69      $300.23      $292.40     
Total RevPAR$491.84      $499.76      $488.20      $472.02     
                            
Gaylord Opryland:                           
Revenue$116,465      $130,352      $226,643      $234,187     
Operating income$35,144  30.2 % $50,642  38.9 % $65,242  28.8 % $75,467  32.2 %
Depreciation and amortization 8,575       8,199       16,635       16,332     
Non-cash lease revenue (9)      (11)      (19)      (22)    
Adjusted EBITDAre$43,710  37.5 % $58,830  45.1 % $81,858  36.1 % $91,777  39.2 %
                            
Performance metrics:                           
Occupancy 75.2 %     75.4 %     70.1 %     70.2 %   
ADR$246.17      $260.98      $253.72      $253.71     
RevPAR$185.19      $196.85      $177.88      $178.23     
OtherPAR$257.97      $299.15      $255.70      $267.32     
Total RevPAR$443.16      $496.00      $433.58      $445.55     
                            
Gaylord Palms:                           
Revenue$73,113      $68,799      $161,506      $154,262     
Operating income$13,671  18.7 % $13,479  19.6 % $37,453  23.2 % $38,485  24.9 %
Depreciation and amortization 8,609       5,889       16,819       11,760     
Non-cash lease expense 956       993       1,911       1,987     
Adjusted EBITDAre$23,236  31.8 % $20,361  29.6 % $56,183  34.8 % $52,232  33.9 %
                            
Performance metrics:                           
Occupancy 78.9 %     62.5 %     77.4 %     68.5 %   
ADR$243.35      $235.54      $259.34      $253.19     
RevPAR$192.00      $147.22      $200.80      $173.55     
OtherPAR$275.66      $292.85      $318.58      $319.81     
Total RevPAR$467.66      $440.07      $519.38      $493.36     


(1)   Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                                
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024 2025    2024
 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Gaylord Texan:                               
Revenue$82,494      $83,897      $168,871      $168,799     
Operating income$25,002  30.3 % $26,314  31.4 % $52,697  31.2 % $52,346  31.0 %
Depreciation and amortization 6,157       5,744       12,086       11,635     
Adjusted EBITDAre$31,159  37.8 % $32,058  38.2 % $64,783  38.4 % $63,981  37.9 %
                                
Performance metrics:                               
Occupancy 72.0 %     78.8 %     72.5 %     76.0 %   
ADR$253.06      $252.61      $255.16      $246.43     
RevPAR$182.32      $199.18      $185.04      $187.36     
OtherPAR$317.42      $309.06      $329.29      $323.92     
Total RevPAR$499.74      $508.24      $514.33      $511.28     
                                
Gaylord National:                               
Revenue$83,413      $88,369      $164,242      $156,643     
Operating income$15,818  19.0 % $22,321  25.3 % $25,292  15.4 % $27,544  17.6 %
Depreciation and amortization 8,489       8,405       16,932       16,806     
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113       1,195       2,227       2,390     
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,420  30.5 % $31,921  36.1 % $44,451  27.1 % $46,740  29.8 %
                                
Performance metrics:                               
Occupancy 67.8 %     70.8 %     70.1 %     67.6 %   
ADR$263.97      $263.88      $256.29      $250.67     
RevPAR$178.85      $186.90      $179.59      $169.54     
OtherPAR$280.38      $299.62      $275.03      $261.66     
Total RevPAR$459.23      $486.52      $454.62      $431.20     
                                
Gaylord Rockies:                               
Revenue$81,722      $76,836      $152,670      $140,658     
Operating income$21,798  26.7 % $21,436  27.9 % $36,621  24.0 % $33,433  23.8 %
Depreciation and amortization 14,897       14,138       29,749       27,979     
Adjusted EBITDAre$36,695  44.9 % $35,574  46.3 % $66,370  43.5 % $61,412  43.7 %
                                
Performance metrics:                               
Occupancy 80.3 %     80.4 %     76.3 %     72.4 %   
ADR$259.78      $255.44      $258.52      $249.55     
RevPAR$208.62      $205.25      $197.21      $180.77     
OtherPAR$389.67      $357.28      $364.73      $334.12     
Total RevPAR$598.29      $562.53      $561.94      $514.89     
                                
JW Marriott Hill Country:                               
Revenue$66,573      $62,850      $121,849      $112,791     
Operating income$17,250  25.9 % $15,438  24.6 % $28,099  23.1 % $24,572  21.8 %
Depreciation and amortization 7,919       7,471       15,750       14,868     
Adjusted EBITDAre$25,169  37.8 % $22,909  36.5 % $43,849  36.0 % $39,440  35.0 %
                                
Performance metrics:                               
Occupancy 75.6 %     79.0 %     71.8 %     71.3 %   
ADR$342.79      $324.18      $332.79      $318.83     
RevPAR$259.31      $256.23      $238.96      $227.31     
OtherPAR$470.80      $433.05      $432.89      $391.19     
Total RevPAR$730.11      $689.28      $671.85      $618.50     



Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                            
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,  June 30, 
 2025    2024 2025    2024
 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
JW Marriott Desert Ridge:                           
Revenue$5,349     $      $5,349     $     
Operating loss$(2,583) (48.3)% $  N/A % $(2,583) (48.3)% $  N/A %
Depreciation and amortization 1,943             1,943           
Non-cash lease expense 58             58           
Adjusted EBITDAre$(582) (10.9)% $  N/A % $(582) (10.9)% $  N/A %
                            
Performance metrics:                           
Occupancy 39.3 %    N/A %     39.3 %    N/A %   
ADR$228.50     $N/A      $228.50     $N/A     
RevPAR$89.76     $N/A      $89.76     $N/A     
OtherPAR$178.35     $