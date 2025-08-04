Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:

The Company reported all-time quarterly record consolidated revenue of $659.5 million, driven by Hospitality segment revenue of $516.2 million and all-time quarterly record Entertainment segment revenue of $143.3 million.

Generated consolidated net income of $75.9 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $211.9 million.

Booked over 720,000 same-store Hospitality 1 Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods, at an estimated average daily rate (ADR) of $285.

Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods, at an estimated average daily rate (ADR) of $285. Completed the acquisition of the 950-room JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa (the “JW Marriott Desert Ridge”) on June 10, 2025, adding a turnkey asset in a top 10 group meetings market 2 and creating incremental group customer rotation opportunities.

and creating incremental group customer rotation opportunities. Completed an underwritten public offering of approximately 3.0 million common shares at a price to the public of $96.20 per share and a private placement of $625 million of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2033, the net proceeds of which were used to fund the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

OEG refinanced its Block 21 CMBS loan with $130 million in incremental borrowings under OEG’s existing Term Loan B, simplifying OEG's capital structure.

The Company is revising its full year 2025 outlook to include the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and to account for incremental transient rate risk, primarily for its Nashville-based hotel properties.



Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are pleased to have delivered first-half results in line with our expectations and to have acquired the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which has long been at the top of our acquisition list. Despite the current uncertain economic environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model through strong cost management, aggressive closure of in-the-year-for-the-year group bookings and efficient capital deployment, all with an eye toward long-term portfolio enhancement and customer retention. Group business on the books for 2026 and beyond remains healthy, which, together with favorable competitive supply dynamics, positions our portfolio to benefit from growing group meeting demand in the years to come.”

__________________

(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

(2) Based on the Cvent Top 50 meeting Destinations in North America, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results (as compared to Second Quarter 2024):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total revenue $ 659,515 $ 613,290 7.5 % $ 1,246,795 $ 1,141,635 9.2 % Operating income $ 139,425 $ 168,071 (17.0 ) % $ 255,546 $ 264,452 (3.4 ) % Operating income margin 21.1 % 27.4 % (6.3 ) pts 20.5 % 23.2 % (2.7 ) pts Net income $ 75,875 $ 104,740 (27.6 ) % $ 138,889 $ 147,501 (5.8 ) % Net income margin 11.5 % 17.1 % (5.6 ) pts 11.1 % 12.9 % (1.8 ) pts Net income available to common stockholders $ 71,753 $ 100,805 (28.8 ) % $ 134,714 $ 143,861 (6.4 ) % Net income available to common stockholders margin 10.9 % 16.4 % (5.5 ) pts 10.8 % 12.6 % (1.8 ) pts Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1) $ 1.12 $ 1.65 (32.1 ) % $ 2.13 $ 2.31 (7.8 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 211,856 $ 233,195 (9.2 ) % $ 397,358 $ 394,260 0.8 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 32.1 % 38.0 % (5.9 ) pts 31.9 % 34.5 % (2.6 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 200,561 $ 222,473 (9.8 ) % $ 380,437 $ 378,876 0.4 % Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin 30.4 % 36.3 % (5.9 ) pts 30.5 % 33.2 % (2.7 ) pts Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 137,145 $ 157,647 (13.0 ) % $ 260,047 $ 256,120 1.5 % FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 2.14 $ 2.57 (16.7 ) % $ 4.13 $ 4.12 0.2 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 148,845 $ 173,432 (14.2 ) % $ 278,668 $ 276,126 0.9 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 2.35 $ 2.83 (17.0 ) % $ 4.44 $ 4.45 (0.2 ) %



__________________

1 Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: Consolidated results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $9.1 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Hospitality revenue $ 516,211 $ 519,087 (0.6 ) % $ 1,013,941 $ 980,557 3.4 % Same-store Hospitality revenue (1) $ 510,862 $ 519,087 (1.6 ) % $ 1,008,592 $ 980,557 2.9 % Hospitality operating income $ 126,920 $ 151,885 (16.4 ) % $ 243,729 $ 254,070 (4.1 ) % Hospitality operating income margin 24.6 % 29.3 % (4.7 ) pts 24.0 % 25.9 % (1.9 ) pts Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $ 186,435 $ 204,615 (8.9 ) % $ 359,409 $ 359,208 0.1 % Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.1 % 39.4 % (3.3 ) pts 35.4 % 36.6 % (1.2 ) pts Same-store Hospitality operating income (1) $ 129,503 $ 151,885 (14.7 ) % $ 246,312 $ 254,070 (3.1 ) % Same-store Hospitality operating income margin (1) 25.3 % 29.3 % (4.0 ) pts 24.4 % 25.9 % (1.5 ) pts Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 187,017 $ 204,615 (8.6 ) % $ 359,991 $ 359,208 0.2 % Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1) 36.6 % 39.4 % (2.8 ) pts 35.7 % 36.6 % (0.9 ) pts Hospitality performance metrics: Occupancy 73.3 % 73.7 % (0.4 ) pts 71.5 % 70.2 % 1.3 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 258.88 $ 260.76 (0.7 ) % $ 261.53 $ 255.87 2.2 % RevPAR $ 189.77 $ 192.07 (1.2 ) % $ 187.03 $ 179.62 4.1 % Total RevPAR $ 487.62 $ 499.76 (2.4 ) % $ 486.10 $ 472.02 3.0 % Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1) Occupancy 74.0 % 73.7 % 0.3 pts 71.8 % 70.2 % 1.6 pts ADR $ 259.19 $ 260.76 (0.6 ) % $ 261.71 $ 255.87 2.3 % RevPAR $ 191.70 $ 192.07 (0.2 ) % $ 187.97 $ 179.62 4.6 % Total RevPAR $ 491.84 $ 499.76 (1.6 ) % $ 488.20 $ 472.02 3.4 % Gross definite room nights booked 720,644 844,170 (14.6 ) % 1,084,548 1,173,865 (7.6 ) % Net definite room nights booked 539,860 648,434 (16.7 ) % 745,054 838,017 (11.1 ) % Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 15.2 % 15.1 % 0.1 pts 15.4 % 15.0 % 0.4 pts Cancellations ITYFTY (2) 17,287 13,987 23.6 % 40,066 27,037 48.2 %





__________________

1 Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.

2 “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: Hospitality and same-store Hospitality results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.6 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for second quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.



Second Quarter 2025 Hospitality Segment Highlights

The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated second quarter operating income of $129.5 million and Adjusted EBITDAre of $187.0 million. The timing of the Easter holiday, unusually strong corporate group mix, and one-time franchise tax refunds in the second quarter of 2024 contributed to challenging year-over-year comparisons.

As anticipated, association group room nights traveled in the quarter were approximately 49,000 higher than the prior-year quarter, and corporate group room nights traveled declined by a similar amount. As a result, banquet and AV revenue declined approximately $16 million, driven primarily by the group mix shift.

Same-store gross group room nights booked in the second quarter for the current year were up 3% compared to last year, despite lower ITYFTY lead volumes. For the six-month period, ITYFTY same-store gross group room nights booked were flat compared to last year, and ADR on those bookings increased mid-single digits.

Second quarter attrition and cancellation revenue was approximately $9.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior-year period.

In June 2025, the Company completed the renovation of the Presidential ballroom and meeting space at Gaylord Opryland.





Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 116,465 $ 130,352 (10.7 ) % $ 226,643 $ 234,187 (3.2 ) % Operating income $ 35,144 $ 50,642 (30.6 ) % $ 65,242 $ 75,467 (13.5 ) % Operating income margin 30.2 % 38.9 % (8.7 ) pts 28.8 % 32.2 % (3.4 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 43,710 $ 58,830 (25.7 ) % $ 81,858 $ 91,777 (10.8 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.5 % 45.1 % (7.6 ) pts 36.1 % 39.2 % (3.1 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.2 % 75.4 % (0.2 ) pts 70.1 % 70.2 % (0.1 ) pts ADR $ 246.17 $ 260.98 (5.7 ) % $ 253.72 $ 253.71 0.0 % RevPAR $ 185.19 $ 196.85 (5.9 ) % $ 177.88 $ 178.23 (0.2 ) % Total RevPAR $ 443.16 $ 496.00 (10.7 ) % $ 433.58 $ 445.55 (2.7 ) %



Note: Gaylord Opryland results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.4 million.

Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 73,113 $ 68,799 6.3 % $ 161,506 $ 154,262 4.7 % Operating income $ 13,671 $ 13,479 1.4 % $ 37,453 $ 38,485 (2.7 ) % Operating income margin 18.7 % 19.6 % (0.9 ) pts 23.2 % 24.9 % (1.7 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 23,236 $ 20,361 14.1 % $ 56,183 $ 52,232 7.6 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.8 % 29.6 % 2.2 pts 34.8 % 33.9 % 0.9 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 78.9 % 62.5 % 16.4 pts 77.4 % 68.5 % 8.9 pts ADR $ 243.35 $ 235.54 3.3 % $ 259.34 $ 253.19 2.4 % RevPAR $ 192.00 $ 147.22 30.4 % $ 200.80 $ 173.55 15.7 % Total RevPAR $ 467.66 $ 440.07 6.3 % $ 519.38 $ 493.36 5.3 %



Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 82,494 $ 83,897 (1.7 ) % $ 168,871 $ 168,799 0.0 % Operating income $ 25,002 $ 26,314 (5.0 ) % $ 52,697 $ 52,346 0.7 % Operating income margin 30.3 % 31.4 % (1.1 ) pts 31.2 % 31.0 % 0.2 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 31,159 $ 32,058 (2.8 ) % $ 64,783 $ 63,981 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.8 % 38.2 % (0.4 ) pts 38.4 % 37.9 % 0.5 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 72.0 % 78.8 % (6.8 ) pts 72.5 % 76.0 % (3.5 ) pts ADR $ 253.06 $ 252.61 0.2 % $ 255.16 $ 246.43 3.5 % RevPAR $ 182.32 $ 199.18 (8.5 ) % $ 185.04 $ 187.36 (1.2 ) % Total RevPAR $ 499.74 $ 508.24 (1.7 ) % $ 514.33 $ 511.28 0.6 %



Gaylord National

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 83,413 $ 88,369 (5.6 ) % $ 164,242 $ 156,643 4.9 % Operating income $ 15,818 $ 22,321 (29.1 ) % $ 25,292 $ 27,544 (8.2 ) % Operating income margin 19.0 % 25.3 % (6.3 ) pts 15.4 % 17.6 % (2.2 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 25,420 $ 31,921 (20.4 ) % $ 44,451 $ 46,740 (4.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 30.5 % 36.1 % (5.6 ) pts 27.1 % 29.8 % (2.7 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.8 % 70.8 % (3.0 ) pts 70.1 % 67.6 % 2.5 pts ADR $ 263.97 $ 263.88 0.0 % $ 256.29 $ 250.67 2.2 % RevPAR $ 178.85 $ 186.90 (4.3 ) % $ 179.59 $ 169.54 5.9 % Total RevPAR $ 459.23 $ 486.52 (5.6 ) % $ 454.62 $ 431.20 5.4 %



Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 81,722 $ 76,836 6.4 % $ 152,670 $ 140,658 8.5 % Operating income $ 21,798 $ 21,436 1.7 % $ 36,621 $ 33,433 9.5 % Operating income margin 26.7 % 27.9 % (1.2 ) pts 24.0 % 23.8 % 0.2 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 36,695 $ 35,574 3.2 % $ 66,370 $ 61,412 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 44.9 % 46.3 % (1.4 ) pts 43.5 % 43.7 % (0.2 ) pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 80.3 % 80.4 % (0.1 ) pts 76.3 % 72.4 % 3.9 pts ADR $ 259.78 $ 255.44 1.7 % $ 258.52 $ 249.55 3.6 % RevPAR $ 208.62 $ 205.25 1.6 % $ 197.21 $ 180.77 9.1 % Total RevPAR $ 598.29 $ 562.53 6.4 % $ 561.94 $ 514.89 9.1 %



JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 66,573 $ 62,850 5.9 % $ 121,849 $ 112,791 8.0 % Operating income $ 17,250 $ 15,438 11.7 % $ 28,099 $ 24,572 14.4 % Operating income margin 25.9 % 24.6 % 1.3 pts 23.1 % 21.8 % 1.3 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 25,169 $ 22,909 9.9 % $ 43,849 $ 39,440 11.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 37.8 % 36.5 % 1.3 pts 36.0 % 35.0 % 1.0 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.6 % 79.0 % (3.4 ) pts 71.8 % 71.3 % 0.5 pts ADR $ 342.79 $ 324.18 5.7 % $ 332.79 $ 318.83 4.4 % RevPAR $ 259.31 $ 256.23 1.2 % $ 238.96 $ 227.31 5.1 % Total RevPAR $ 730.11 $ 689.28 5.9 % $ 671.85 $ 618.50 8.6 %



JW Marriott Desert Ridge1

Period Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) 2025 Revenue $ 5,349 Operating loss $ (2,583 ) Operating loss margin (48.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre $ (582 ) Adjusted EBITDAre margin (10.9 ) % Performance metrics: Occupancy 39.3 % ADR $ 228.50 RevPAR $ 89.76 Total RevPAR $ 268.11

__________________

(1) The JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.



Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 143,304 $ 94,203 52.1 % $ 232,854 $ 161,078 44.6 % Operating income $ 23,495 $ 25,822 (9.0 ) % $ 33,811 $ 31,934 5.9 % Operating income margin 16.4 % 27.4 % (11.0 ) pts 14.5 % 19.8 % (5.3 ) pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 33,908 $ 35,744 (5.1 ) % $ 54,847 $ 51,283 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 23.7 % 37.9 % (14.2 ) pts 23.6 % 31.8 % (8.2 ) pts



Note: Entertainment results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $3.4 million.

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment segment delivered all-time record revenue, driven by continued momentum from our recent investments, including Category 10, Block 21 and Southern Entertainment. As anticipated, our investment in Southern Entertainment, together with the one-time franchise tax refunds received in the prior-year quarter, contributed to a lower Adjusted EBITDAre margin. The festivals business is seasonally weighted to the second quarter, and this year was impacted by some unfavorable weather conditions. We continue to see healthy demand and consumer enthusiasm for live experiences, highlighting the strength of the industry and our portfolio of iconic brands and venues.”

Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating loss $ (10,990 ) $ (9,636 ) (14.1 ) % $ (21,994 ) $ (21,552 ) (2.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDAre $ (8,487 ) $ (7,164 ) (18.5 ) % $ (16,898 ) $ (16,231 ) (4.1 ) %



Note: Corporate and Other results for the 2024 periods reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $0.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2025, the Company continues to expect to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures, primarily related to its Hospitality business, which includes approximately $182 million spent in the first half of 2025.

Major Hospitality projects planned for the second half of 2025 include:

Continuation of the sports bar, pavilion and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026;

Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027; and

Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2026.





Included in the Company’s capital expenditure estimates are modest investments planned at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, including completion of the meeting space renovations currently underway; conversion of approximately 5,000 square feet of vacant office space to additional carpeted breakout space; and event lawn enhancements to support the addition of ICE! programming in 2026.

Disruption

For 2025, the Company affirms its previously-stated expectation that the full year impact of construction-related disruption to its same-store Hospitality segment will be 250 to 350 basis points to RevPAR; 200 to 300 basis points to Total RevPAR; and $30 to $35 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. For the second half of the year, construction-related disruption is expected to impact results at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Texan.

2025 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2025 business performance outlook based on current information as of August 4, 2025. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason, including due to economic uncertainty and volatility.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are adjusting our full year 2025 outlook for the acquisition of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, and we are updating the range of expected outcomes for same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to account for incremental transient rate risk for our Nashville-based hotels in the second half of the year. Visitation and tourism trends for Nashville remain robust; however, new hotel supply in the market, particularly at the high end, has impacted transient occupancy levels, and, more recently, room rates. We remain bullish on the long-term trajectory of the markets in which we do business, and our competitive positioning within them.”

Guidance Range Prior Guidance Range (in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2025 (1) Full Year 2025 Change Low High Midpoint Low High Midpoint Midpoint Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth (2) 1.25 % 3.75 % 2.50 % 1.25 % 3.75 % 2.50 % - % Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth (2) 0.75 % 3.25 % 2.00 % 0.75 % 3.25 % 2.00 % - % Operating income: Same-store Hospitality (2) $ 444.0 $ 458.0 $ 451.0 $ 444.0 $ 468.0 $ 456.0 $ (5.0 ) JW Marriott Desert Ridge – 2.0 1.0 – – – 1.0 Entertainment 65.8 69.8 67.8 65.8 69.8 67.8 - Corporate and Other (48.0 ) (47.5 ) (47.8 ) (48.0 ) (47.5 ) (47.8 ) - Consolidated operating income $ 461.7 $ 482.3 $ 472.0 $ 461.7 $ 490.3 $ 476.0 $ (4.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA re : Same-store Hospitality (2) $ 675.0 $ 705.0 $ 690.0 $ 675.0 $ 715.0 $ 695.0 $ (5.0 ) JW Marriott Desert Ridge 18.0 22.0 20.0 – – – 20.0 Entertainment 110.0 120.0 115.0 110.0 120.0 115.0 - Corporate and Other (36.0 ) (34.0 ) (35.0 ) (36.0 ) (34.0 ) (35.0 ) - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $ 767.0 $ 813.0 $ 790.0 $ 749.0 $ 801.0 $ 775.0 $ 15.0 Net income $ 225.8 $ 236.8 $ 231.3 $ 245.3 $ 261.0 $ 253.1 $ (21.9 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 216.8 $ 228.8 $ 222.8 $ 237.3 $ 255.0 $ 246.1 $ (23.4 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 485.9 $ 520.3 $ 503.1 $ 487.4 $ 524.5 $ 505.9 $ (2.8 ) Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 505.0 $ 546.5 $ 525.8 $ 510.0 $ 555.0 $ 532.5 $ (6.8 ) Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3) $ 3.40 $ 3.55 $ 3.47 $ 3.80 $ 4.05 $ 3.93 $ (0.46 ) Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (3) $ 7.93 $ 8.49 $ 8.21 $ 8.24 $ 8.86 $ 8.55 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3) 66.2 66.2 66.2 64.5 64.5 64.5 1.7 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3) 66.6 66.6 66.6 64.9 64.9 64.9 1.7



__________________

(1) Includes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired on June 10, 2025.

(3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option, and the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On July 15, 2025, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $420.6 million and total debt outstanding of $3,975.2 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of June 30, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $780.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures

We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition

We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

preopening costs;

non-cash lease expense;

equity-based compensation expense;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

interest income on bonds;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

pension settlement charges;

pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.





We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition

We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

right-of-use asset amortization;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

write-offs of deferred financing costs;

amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

non-cash lease expense;

credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

pension settlement charges;

additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

(gains) losses on other assets;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

deferred income tax expense (benefit); and

any other adjustments we have identified herein.





FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer

(615) 316-6588

mfioravanti@rymanhp.com



Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 316-6320

jhutcheson@rymanhp.com



Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations

(615) 316-6011

sarah.martin@rymanhp.com Media Contact:

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications

(615) 316-6725

ssullivan@rymanhp.com







Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Rooms $ 200,900 $ 199,497 $ 390,132 $ 373,130 Food and beverage 250,391 259,386 503,654 494,469 Other hotel revenue 64,920 60,204 120,155 112,958 Entertainment 143,304 94,203 232,854 161,078 Total revenues 659,515 613,290 1,246,795 1,141,635 Operating expenses: Rooms 47,238 45,062 93,527 89,163 Food and beverage 136,152 132,369 274,291 260,548 Other hotel expenses 130,588 117,769 254,512 236,582 Management fees, net 17,916 21,449 36,379 39,411 Total hotel operating expenses 331,894 316,649 658,709 625,704 Entertainment 110,376 59,560 180,146 112,147 Corporate 10,759 9,402 21,529 21,356 Preopening costs 98 1,055 185 2,491 Gain on sale of assets – – – (270 ) Depreciation and amortization 66,963 58,553 130,680 115,755 Total operating expenses 520,090 445,219 991,249 877,183 Operating income 139,425 168,071 255,546 264,452 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (58,534 ) (56,577 ) (112,817 ) (117,020 ) Interest income 5,583 7,064 11,042 14,586 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,542 ) (1,797 ) (2,542 ) (2,319 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures (13 ) 183 (29 ) 215 Other gains and (losses), net (196 ) (4 ) (304 ) 317 Income before income taxes 83,723 116,940 150,896 160,231 Provision for income taxes (7,848 ) (12,200 ) (12,007 ) (12,730 ) Net income 75,875 104,740 138,889 147,501 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (2,094 ) (3,270 ) (2,805 ) (2,691 ) Net income attributable to other noncontrolling interests (2,028 ) (665 ) (1,370 ) (949 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 71,753 $ 100,805 $ 134,714 $ 143,861 Basic income per share available to common stockholders $ 1.17 $ 1.68 $ 2.22 $ 2.41 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1) $ 1.12 $ 1.65 $ 2.13 $ 2.31 Weighted average common shares for the period: Basic 61,352 59,895 60,639 59,817 Diluted (1) 65,732 63,223 64,577 63,446



__________________

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,926,280 $ 4,124,382 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 420,579 477,694 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 30,126 98,534 Notes receivable, net 57,933 57,801 Trade receivables, net 131,962 94,184 Deferred income tax assets, net 61,094 70,511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 187,725 178,091 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 294,921 116,376 Total assets $ 6,110,620 $ 5,217,573 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,975,213 $ 3,378,396 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 435,537 466,571 Dividends payable 74,721 71,444 Deferred management rights proceeds 164,442 164,658 Operating lease liabilities 144,493 135,117 Other liabilities 72,483 66,805 Noncontrolling interest in OEG 401,286 381,945 Total equity 842,445 552,637 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,110,620 $ 5,217,573





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Consolidated: Revenue $ 659,515 $ 613,290 $ 1,246,795 $ 1,141,635 Net income $ 75,875 11.5 % $ 104,740 17.1 % $ 138,889 11.1 % $ 147,501 12.9 % Interest expense, net 52,951 49,513 101,775 102,434 Provision for income taxes 7,848 12,200 12,007 12,730 Depreciation and amortization 66,963 58,553 130,680 115,755 Gain on sale of assets – – – (270 ) Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures 1 2 2 4 EBITDAre 203,638 30.9 % 225,008 36.7 % 383,353 30.7 % 378,154 33.1 % Preopening costs 98 1,055 185 2,491 Non-cash lease expense 945 933 1,834 1,858 Equity-based compensation expense 3,495 3,383 7,117 7,245 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,542 1,797 2,542 2,319 Transaction costs for acquisitions 25 – 100 – Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures – (176 ) – (197 ) Adjusted EBITDAre 211,856 32.1 % 233,195 38.0 % 397,358 31.9 % 394,260 34.5 % Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest (11,295 ) (10,722 ) (16,921 ) (15,384 ) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 200,561 30.4 % $ 222,473 36.3 % $ 380,437 30.5 % $ 378,876 33.2 % Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 516,211 $ 519,087 $ 1,013,941 $ 980,557 Operating income $ 126,920 24.6 % $ 151,885 29.3 % $ 243,729 24.0 % $ 254,070 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization 57,397 50,553 111,503 100,783 Non-cash lease expense 1,005 982 1,950 1,965 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 186,435 36.1 % $ 204,615 39.4 % $ 359,409 35.4 % $ 359,208 36.6 % Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 510,862 $ 519,087 $ 1,008,592 $ 980,557 Operating income $ 129,503 25.3 % $ 151,885 29.3 % $ 246,312 24.4 % $ 254,070 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization 55,454 50,553 109,560 100,783 Non-cash lease expense 947 982 1,892 1,965 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 187,017 36.6 % $ 204,615 39.4 % $ 359,991 35.7 % $ 359,208 36.6 % Entertainment segment: Revenue $ 143,304 $ 94,203 $ 232,854 $ 161,078 Operating income $ 23,495 16.4 % $ 25,822 27.4 % $ 33,811 14.5 % $ 31,934 19.8 % Depreciation and amortization 9,335 7,766 18,712 14,506 Preopening costs 98 1,055 185 2,491 Non-cash lease revenue (60 ) (49 ) (116 ) (107 ) Equity-based compensation 1,028 1,005 2,048 1,893 Other gains and (losses), net – 137 136 545 Transaction costs for acquisitions 25 – 100 – Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures (13 ) 8 (29 ) 21 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 33,908 23.7 % $ 35,744 37.9 % $ 54,847 23.6 % $ 51,283 31.8 % Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (10,990 ) $ (9,636 ) $ (21,994 ) $ (21,552 ) Depreciation and amortization 231 234 465 466 Other gains and (losses), net (195 ) (140 ) (438 ) (227 ) Equity-based compensation 2,467 2,378 5,069 5,352 Gain on sale of assets – – – (270 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ (8,487 ) $ (7,164 ) $ (16,898 ) $ (16,231 )

__________________

(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income available to common stockholders $ 71,753 $ 100,805 $ 134,714 $ 143,861 Noncontrolling interest in OP Units 1,532 665 874 949 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 73,285 101,470 135,588 144,810 Depreciation and amortization 66,906 58,506 130,582 115,660 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,046 ) (2,331 ) (6,123 ) (4,352 ) Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures – 2 – 2 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 137,145 157,647 260,047 256,120 Right-of-use asset amortization 57 47 98 95 Non-cash lease expense 945 933 1,834 1,858 Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures – (176 ) – (197 ) Gain on other assets – – – (270 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,900 2,627 5,607 5,348 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 430 658 988 1,307 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,542 1,797 2,542 2,319 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (1,736 ) (1,253 ) (2,018 ) (1,118 ) Transaction cost of acquisitions 25 – 100 – Deferred tax provision 6,537 11,152 9,470 10,664 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 148,845 $ 173,432 $ 278,668 $ 276,126 Basic net income per share $ 1.17 $ 1.68 $ 2.22 $ 2.41 Diluted net income per share $ 1.12 $ 1.65 $ 2.13 $ 2.31 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.22 $ 2.61 $ 4.26 $ 4.25 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 2.41 $ 2.88 $ 4.57 $ 4.59 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 2.14 $ 2.57 $ 4.13 $ 4.12 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 2.35 $ 2.83 $ 4.44 $ 4.45 Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period: Basic 61,747 60,290 61,034 60,212 Diluted (1) 66,127 63,618 64,972 63,841

__________________

(1) Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 4.2 million and 3.1 million, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 include 3.7 million and 3.3 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 516,211 $ 519,087 $ 1,013,941 $ 980,557 Operating income $ 126,920 24.6 % $ 151,885 29.3 % $ 243,729 24.0 % $ 254,070 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization 57,397 50,553 111,503 100,783 Non-cash lease expense 1,005 982 1,950 1,965 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 186,435 36.1 % $ 204,615 39.4 % $ 359,409 35.4 % $ 359,208 36.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.3 % 73.7 % 71.5 % 70.2 % ADR $ 258.88 $ 260.76 $ 261.53 $ 255.87 RevPAR $ 189.77 $ 192.07 $ 187.03 $ 179.62 OtherPAR $ 297.85 $ 307.69 $ 299.07 $ 292.40 Total RevPAR $ 487.62 $ 499.76 $ 486.10 $ 472.02 Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 510,862 $ 519,087 $ 1,008,592 $ 980,557 Operating income $ 129,503 25.3 % $ 151,885 29.3 % $ 246,312 24.4 % $ 254,070 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization 55,454 50,553 109,560 100,783 Non-cash lease expense 947 982 1,892 1,965 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 187,017 36.6 % $ 204,615 39.4 % $ 359,991 35.7 % $ 359,208 36.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 74.0 % 73.7 % 71.8 % 70.2 % ADR $ 259.19 $ 260.76 $ 261.71 $ 255.87 RevPAR $ 191.70 $ 192.07 $ 187.97 $ 179.62 OtherPAR $ 300.14 $ 307.69 $ 300.23 $ 292.40 Total RevPAR $ 491.84 $ 499.76 $ 488.20 $ 472.02 Gaylord Opryland: Revenue $ 116,465 $ 130,352 $ 226,643 $ 234,187 Operating income $ 35,144 30.2 % $ 50,642 38.9 % $ 65,242 28.8 % $ 75,467 32.2 % Depreciation and amortization 8,575 8,199 16,635 16,332 Non-cash lease revenue (9 ) (11 ) (19 ) (22 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 43,710 37.5 % $ 58,830 45.1 % $ 81,858 36.1 % $ 91,777 39.2 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.2 % 75.4 % 70.1 % 70.2 % ADR $ 246.17 $ 260.98 $ 253.72 $ 253.71 RevPAR $ 185.19 $ 196.85 $ 177.88 $ 178.23 OtherPAR $ 257.97 $ 299.15 $ 255.70 $ 267.32 Total RevPAR $ 443.16 $ 496.00 $ 433.58 $ 445.55 Gaylord Palms: Revenue $ 73,113 $ 68,799 $ 161,506 $ 154,262 Operating income $ 13,671 18.7 % $ 13,479 19.6 % $ 37,453 23.2 % $ 38,485 24.9 % Depreciation and amortization 8,609 5,889 16,819 11,760 Non-cash lease expense 956 993 1,911 1,987 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 23,236 31.8 % $ 20,361 29.6 % $ 56,183 34.8 % $ 52,232 33.9 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 78.9 % 62.5 % 77.4 % 68.5 % ADR $ 243.35 $ 235.54 $ 259.34 $ 253.19 RevPAR $ 192.00 $ 147.22 $ 200.80 $ 173.55 OtherPAR $ 275.66 $ 292.85 $ 318.58 $ 319.81 Total RevPAR $ 467.66 $ 440.07 $ 519.38 $ 493.36



_______________

(1) Same-store Hospitality includes the JW Marriott Hill Country for all periods presented and excludes the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Gaylord Texan: Revenue $ 82,494 $ 83,897 $ 168,871 $ 168,799 Operating income $ 25,002 30.3 % $ 26,314 31.4 % $ 52,697 31.2 % $ 52,346 31.0 % Depreciation and amortization 6,157 5,744 12,086 11,635 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 31,159 37.8 % $ 32,058 38.2 % $ 64,783 38.4 % $ 63,981 37.9 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 72.0 % 78.8 % 72.5 % 76.0 % ADR $ 253.06 $ 252.61 $ 255.16 $ 246.43 RevPAR $ 182.32 $ 199.18 $ 185.04 $ 187.36 OtherPAR $ 317.42 $ 309.06 $ 329.29 $ 323.92 Total RevPAR $ 499.74 $ 508.24 $ 514.33 $ 511.28 Gaylord National: Revenue $ 83,413 $ 88,369 $ 164,242 $ 156,643 Operating income $ 15,818 19.0 % $ 22,321 25.3 % $ 25,292 15.4 % $ 27,544 17.6 % Depreciation and amortization 8,489 8,405 16,932 16,806 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 1,113 1,195 2,227 2,390 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 25,420 30.5 % $ 31,921 36.1 % $ 44,451 27.1 % $ 46,740 29.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 67.8 % 70.8 % 70.1 % 67.6 % ADR $ 263.97 $ 263.88 $ 256.29 $ 250.67 RevPAR $ 178.85 $ 186.90 $ 179.59 $ 169.54 OtherPAR $ 280.38 $ 299.62 $ 275.03 $ 261.66 Total RevPAR $ 459.23 $ 486.52 $ 454.62 $ 431.20 Gaylord Rockies: Revenue $ 81,722 $ 76,836 $ 152,670 $ 140,658 Operating income $ 21,798 26.7 % $ 21,436 27.9 % $ 36,621 24.0 % $ 33,433 23.8 % Depreciation and amortization 14,897 14,138 29,749 27,979 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 36,695 44.9 % $ 35,574 46.3 % $ 66,370 43.5 % $ 61,412 43.7 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 80.3 % 80.4 % 76.3 % 72.4 % ADR $ 259.78 $ 255.44 $ 258.52 $ 249.55 RevPAR $ 208.62 $ 205.25 $ 197.21 $ 180.77 OtherPAR $ 389.67 $ 357.28 $ 364.73 $ 334.12 Total RevPAR $ 598.29 $ 562.53 $ 561.94 $ 514.89 JW Marriott Hill Country: Revenue $ 66,573 $ 62,850 $ 121,849 $ 112,791 Operating income $ 17,250 25.9 % $ 15,438 24.6 % $ 28,099 23.1 % $ 24,572 21.8 % Depreciation and amortization 7,919 7,471 15,750 14,868 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 25,169 37.8 % $ 22,909 36.5 % $ 43,849 36.0 % $ 39,440 35.0 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 75.6 % 79.0 % 71.8 % 71.3 % ADR $ 342.79 $ 324.18 $ 332.79 $ 318.83 RevPAR $ 259.31 $ 256.23 $ 238.96 $ 227.31 OtherPAR $ 470.80 $ 433.05 $ 432.89 $ 391.19 Total RevPAR $ 730.11 $ 689.28 $ 671.85 $ 618.50





