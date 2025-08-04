Princeton NuEnergy receives NSF SuperBoost Grant to accelerate direct recycling of lithium-ion batteries

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton NuEnergy (PNE), a leading innovator in lithium-ion battery recycling, has been awarded a SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. This funding will support PNE’s efforts to scale its patented low-temperature plasma-assisted separation process for direct recycling of spent lithium-ion batteries.

PNE’s breakthrough technology enables the repair and rejuvenation of cathode (CAM) and anode materials containing critical minerals, without the use of high-temperature furnaces or strong acids used in conventional pyro- and hydro- metallurgical processes. The result is a low-cost, energy-efficient, environmentally sustainable process that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, eliminates toxic waste streams, and produces materials with performance comparable to virgin sources.

With the SuperBoost grant, PNE will demonstrate the scalability of this process using pouch cells provided by upstream partners, advancing the company’s mission to create a circular supply chain for U.S. battery manufacturing and recycling. As battery demand continues to soar, scalable direct recycling solutions like PNE’s will be critical to reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, while improving domestic resilience and supporting U.S. national security objectives.

“This is not just about sustainability, it’s about securing critical infrastructure and materials here at home,” said Dr. Chao Yan, co-founder and CEO of PNE. “With the support of the Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, we are able to accelerate our scale-up efforts and bring circular economy solutions to the U.S. battery market faster and more cost-effectively.”

The SuperBoost program, a key initiative of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, is designed to accelerate time-to-market for transformative energy storage technologies by providing non-dilutive funding and access to technical support, industry partners and commercialization expertise.

“Battery recycling is a linchpin for achieving a more secure, sustainable, and scalable battery ecosystem in the U.S.,” said Fernando Gómez-Baquero, translation pillar director of the Energy Storage Engine. “Princeton NuEnergy’s innovation directly supports our mission to strengthen domestic battery supply chains and reduce reliance on overseas processing.”

Meera Sampath, CEO of the Energy Storage Engine in Upstate NY, added: “Our goal is to accelerate deployment of battery technologies that advance U.S. manufacturing and national security priorities. Princeton NuEnergy’s plasma-assisted direct recycling process reflects the kind of ingenuity and impact that the Engine was built to support.”

The Engine’s SuperBoost program continues to identify and support high-potential energy storage companies across Upstate New York and beyond, helping translate lab-scale innovations into commercially viable solutions that address critical national needs.

About Princeton NuEnergy

Founded at Princeton University in 2019, Princeton NuEnergy (PNE) is transforming lithium-ion battery recycling through its patented low-temperature plasma-assisted separation (LPAS™) process. This innovative approach recovers cathode and anode materials with over 95% efficiency, producing high-purity, battery-ready outputs that meet industry-grade performance standards. By enabling closed-loop recycling of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, PNE supports the development of a more secure, sustainable, and resilient U.S. battery supply chain. PNE is advancing clean energy goals and contributing to national security through innovations in battery circularity. Learn more at www.pnecycle.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arsalan Khan

Marketing Manager

Princeton NuEnergy

arsalan_khan@pnecycle.com

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

For more information on the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, visit https://upstatenyengine.org/ .