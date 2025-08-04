EXP joins Manatee County to celebrate the completion of the 44th Ave East Extension Project

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP joined Manatee County officials, the Florida Department of Transportation, SEMA Construction and community members to celebrate the official opening of the 44th Avenue Extension Project.

The 44th Avenue East Extension Project will increase road capacity for more vehicles daily, provide alternative routes for local traffic and improve traffic capacity. The opening marks the successful completion of the six-phase project undertaken by Manatee County.

EXP provided Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) services for Project #6, the I-75 Overpass to Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

“This project brought together dedicated agencies and skilled transportation professionals to deliver resilient and much-needed infrastructure for the community. We are incredibly proud to have contributed CEI services to Project #6 and now celebrate this significant milestone of project completion with the community,” said EXP Senior Vice President Anthony Caruso.

CEI Services for I-75 Flyover Bridge

EXP’s CEI professionals worked alongside SEMA Construction, the Construction Manager at Risk, who erected the 190-foot steel bridge girders over I-75. The new I-75 Overpass will serve as an east-west connector. EXP CEI services for the I-75 Flyover Bridge portion of the project included materials sampling and testing, inspection services and assuring compliance with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) connection permit requirements. EXP addressed and mitigated potential community and environmental impacts to help accelerate the project’s 560-day completion schedule.

EXP was proud to work with SEMA, the Engineer of Record, HDR, the Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County to maintain transportation operations and mobility during construction and ease of transportation for residents.

44th Ave Extension East Project provides the community with:

Additional road capacity for approximately 36,000 more vehicles per day.

Reduced traffic demand on parallel thoroughfares (SR 64 and SR 70) by a combined 21,000 vehicles per day.

An alternate route over I-75 that allows local traffic to avoid adjacent interstate and state road interchanges.



For more information on the 44th Ave East Extension Project, visit: https://44thaveeast.com/.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world.

Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year. For more information, visit www.exp.com.

Media Contact:

EXP

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

Vice President, Communications

Nadia.Abou@exp.com

Manatee County:

Ogden Clark III

Communications Coordinator

Manatee County Government

County Administration

1022 26th Ave East

Bradenton, FL 34208

Ogden.Clark@mymanatee.org

(Office) (941) 708-7450 x7432

(Cell) 941-290-8343

