Primary Care Physician Use of Counterpart Assistant Technology Linked to Better Health Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

New whitepaper shows that a relationship with a primary care physician (“PCP”) who uses Counterpart Assistant is correlated with more frequent Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”) diagnosis, increased specialty care, and meaningful reductions in hospitalizations (15% lower) and 30-day readmissions (18% lower).

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform, today released a new whitepaper demonstrating how Counterpart Assistant (“CA”) technology supports improved management of COPD. The analysis, titled “ Driving Clinical Excellence in Chronic Disease: Counterpart Assistant’s Role in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Care ,” details strong correlations between CA-enabled primary care and better identification, management, and outcomes for COPD patients enrolled in Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

Key highlights of the study include:

Greater disease identification : New members with no prior COPD diagnosis who joined a Clover MA plan from another MA plan were 75% more likely to be diagnosed with COPD within their first year of joining Clover when under the care of a PCP that uses CA.



: New members with no prior COPD diagnosis who joined a Clover MA plan from another MA plan were 75% more likely to be diagnosed with COPD within their first year of joining Clover when under the care of a PCP that uses CA. More frequent specialty care access : COPD patients attributed to a PCP that uses CA recorded an 18% higher average number of outpatient pulmonology visits.



: COPD patients attributed to a PCP that uses CA recorded an 18% higher average number of outpatient pulmonology visits. Fewer inpatient hospitalizations: Relationships with PCPs live on CA were correlated with a 15% lower average number of all-cause hospitalizations and an 18% lower average number of 30-day readmissions.



“COPD remains one of the most burdensome chronic conditions that impacts seniors,” said Dr. David Tsay, MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. “By surfacing timely, patient-specific insights at the point of care, Counterpart Assistant empowers clinicians to detect and coordinate appropriate specialty care for COPD, ultimately keeping more patients out of the hospital.”

CA synthesizes 100+ real-time data streams with the latest evidence-based guidelines to present actionable recommendations inside a clinical workflow. Earlier analyses have demonstrated CA’s positive correlation with better patient care on Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Medication Adherence, and, most recently, Congestive Heart Failure. This COPD study extends that evidence base, underscoring CA’s ability to drive proactive, longitudinal management across high-risk chronic diseases.

“This whitepaper shows how translating raw data into real-time clinical insight can transform care,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “By equipping physicians with timely, meaningful guidance, Counterpart Assistant helps deliver better outcomes for patients and reduce costs."

This whitepaper is Counterpart’s fifth retrospective data analysis measuring CA’s clinical impact on chronic disease management. Building on prior work in heart failure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and medication adherence, the new COPD findings further validate CA as a transformative platform for physician enablement and value-based care success.

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , and Congestive Heart Failure management, and Clinical Quality .

