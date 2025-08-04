Gentherm Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference and Seaport Annual Summer Investor Conference

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the third quarter of 2025.

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City

Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The fireside chat will begin at 11:50 a.m. (ET) and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.

In addition, Gentherm management will be hosting investors at the upcoming Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.