Vodafone and Kaltura Sign a Long-Term Partnership Agreement to Expand Cloud TV Services

Vodafone Group PLC (Nasdaq: VOD) and Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that they have extended their partnership around the Kaltura-powered Vodafone TV solution (VTV).

Vodafone launched VTV in 2014, and it has since grown to serve several million subscribers across eight markets, consistently delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences to viewers.

Kaltura’s platform has been supporting Vodafone’s continued transition from providing traditional on-premises based IPTV services to offering cloud-native over-the-top services. The partnership has driven innovation and growth for both companies and has enabled the rapid rollout and continuous evolution of Cloud TV services.

Under the extended partnership, Kaltura and Vodafone plan to evolve the current solution in capabilities and functionalities and expand it to more subscribers, and potentially to additional markets. The partnership will also explore the deployment of new AI-infused Kaltura products that further boost user engagement, interactivity, and personalization, and that increase monetization and operational efficiency.

The partnership extension reaffirms the depth and breadth of collaboration between the two companies, and the robustness, and scalability of VTV and of Kaltura’s platform.

“We partnered with Kaltura over ten years ago due to its innovative vision, and together we’ve built, and deployed to millions of subscribers across multiple countries, a market leading Cloud TV platform that combines the best of OTT and Pay-TV into a scalable service,” said Alberto Ripepi, Group Chief Network Officer at Vodafone. “We have a strong partnership with Kaltura, and look forward to continuing our joint innovation, leadership, and growth for many more years.”

“It has been a great privilege and honor to partner with Vodafone over the last decade and bring to market together the worlds’ leading cloud TV service,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “We are very excited to extend and deepen our partnership, as well as about the prospect of deploying new AI-infused offerings that would supercharge customer engagement, interactivity, and personalization, and boost monetization and operational efficiency.”





About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with 205 million IoT connections, and we provide financial services to around 88 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s purpose is to keep everyone connected.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com



