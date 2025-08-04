ALGN ALERT: Investigation Launched into Align Technology, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) focused on whether Align Technology and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Align Technology investigation or if you are an Align Technology investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-align-technology-inc-investigation-algn.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: Align Technology is a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry.

THE REVELATION: On July 31, 2025, Align Technology released second quarter 2025 financial results, disclosing revenue of $1.01 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%. Align Technology further revealed that it “expect[s] to take a series of actions in the second half of fiscal 2025 to streamline operations and reallocate resources to better align with our long-term growth and profitability objective.” On this news, the price of Align Technology stock fell 37%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com