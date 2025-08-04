Broadcom Ships Jericho4, Enabling Distributed AI Computing Across Data Centers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it is now shipping the Jericho4 ethernet fabric router — a purpose-built platform for the next generation of distributed AI infrastructure. Designed to interconnect over one million XPUs across multiple data centers, Jericho4 breaks through traditional scaling limits with unmatched bandwidth, security, and lossless performance. With the Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra and Jericho4, Broadcom offers a complete networking portfolio for HPC and AI.

As AI models grow in size and complexity, the infrastructure requirements exceed the power and physical limits of a single data center. Distributing XPUs across multiple facilities — each provisioned with tens to hundreds of megawatts of power — requires a new class of router, optimized for very high-bandwidth, secure and lossless transport across regional distances.

“The Jericho4 family is engineered to extend AI-scale Ethernet fabrics beyond individual data centers, supporting congestion-free RoCE and 3.2 Tbps HyperPort for unprecedented interconnect efficiency,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group. “Scale Up Ethernet ( SUE ), Tomahawk Ultra, Tomahawk 6, and Jericho4 all play a very important role in enabling large scale distributed computing systems within a rack, across racks, and across data centers in an open and interoperable way.”

A single Jericho4 system scales to 36,000 HyperPorts, each operating at 3.2 Tb/s, with deep buffering, line-rate MACsec, and RoCE transport over 100km+ distances.

Broadcom’s 3.2T HyperPort technology consolidates four 800GE links into a single logical port — eliminating load balancing inefficiencies, boosting utilization by up to 70%, and streamlining traffic flow across large fabrics.

Thanks to deep buffering and intelligent congestion control, Jericho4 ensures lossless RoCE across 100km+ enabling truly distributed AI infrastructure unconstrained by power and space limitations at a single location.

Jericho4 supports MACsec encryption on every port at full speed to protect data moving between data centers, delivering strong security without compromising performance — even at the highest traffic loads.

Manufactured on a 3nm process, Jericho4 features Broadcom’s advanced 200G PAM4 SerDes with industry-leading reach. This eliminates the need for extra components like retimers, resulting in lower power usage, reduced cost, and higher system reliability.

Jericho4 is fully compliant with specifications developed by the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), ensuring interoperability across open, standards-based Ethernet AI fabrics. This allows seamless integration with a broad ecosystem of UEC-compliant NICs, switches, and software stacks.

Jericho4 is sampling to customers now.

Michael KT Lee, Senior Vice President, R&D, Accton

“Accton has successfully delivered systems to customers using Broadcom’s Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) scheduled fabric solutions. With the availability of Jericho4, Accton is looking forward to collaborating with Broadcom to design new platforms that scale out the AI network further, incorporating features such as MACsec, long-reach 200G SerDes, and UEC as the building blocks for evolving demands of scale-out AI clusters, while improving the energy efficiency and the modular flexibility needed for mega-scale GPU clusters.”

John Peach, Distinguished Engineer, Arista Networks

“Broadcom’s Jericho4 sets a new standard for scalable, lossless Ethernet routing that perfectly complements Arista’s high-performance R-Series systems and EOS software, enabling distributed AI data centers to operate at unprecedented scale and efficiency.”

Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO, Arrcus

“Broadcom’s Jericho4 sets a new benchmark for scale, bandwidth, and energy efficiency — critical for connecting distributed AI workloads across Training and Inferencing use cases. Arrcus’ ArcOS software enables Jericho4 offering from Broadcom, with a disaggregated, carrier-grade software stack for high-performance, programmable networks across edge, core, and multi-cloud environments. Together with Broadcom, we’re delivering the agility and operational simplicity required for AI data center interconnects, 5G transport, and beyond.”

Ido Susan, CEO & Founder, DriveNets

“DriveNets Network Cloud-AI has already established industry-leading performance in Ethernet-based AI networking, powering Jericho3-based white boxes in a distributed disaggregated model. With the deep-buffer and low-latency capabilities of Jericho4, we are poised to deliver even greater AI networking scalability and performance, enabling a unified, high-efficiency solution for both AI back-end fabrics and storage networks in support of next-generation AI infrastructure demands."

Andrew Qu, CEO, Micas Networks

“Jericho4’s deep buffers, long-reach RoCE, and HyperPort innovation are exactly what our customers need to stitch together massive AI fabrics across data centers and metro regions. Combined with Tomahawk, Broadcom gives us the complete toolbox to build high-performance networks at any scale—from leaf-spine clusters to region-wide AI interconnects.”

Ariff Premji, VP Customer Engineering, Nexthop AI

"Modern day Hyperscaler AI clusters continue to outgrow the power and physical footprint of a single data center building. Cloud providers now have to build larger clusters that are distributed across multiple locations and diverse geographies. Broadcom's Jericho4 family of devices, supporting deep buffer, lossless Ethernet, RoCE, MACsec and advanced congestion management capabilities over long distances, now enable Nexthop to provide scalable network architecture options from a single rack to Gigawatt scale AI clusters."

Jeff Jakab, VP Hardware, Nokia

"Broadcom’s Jericho4 family of silicon delivers the scale, performance, and efficiency we need to push AI infrastructure to the next level. As AI workloads stretch across data centers and regions, Nokia’s 7250 IXR routers — powered by Jericho4 — ensure high-throughput, lossless connectivity for the most demanding distributed AI systems. Broadcom continues to be our trusted partner in helping Nokia meet the evolving needs of the AI era."

Vincent Ho, CEO, UfiSpace

“UfiSpace's mission is to deliver solutions that offer the best possible combination of performance, efficiency, and customer choice. With the future of AI built on distributed computing across data centers, Jericho4 strikes a crucial balance between these elements. Its silicon serves as a benchmark for building cost-effective, massively scalable AI networks, ultimately making distributed AI a reality.”