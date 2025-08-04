CFC Board of Directors gets new chairman and vice chairman

College Station, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit’s Board of Directors has elected Kenton B. Kimball to serve as its new chairman, replacing John Malazzo, who made the decision to resign from his position to allow room for new leadership. In addition, Dale Crenwelge was elected vice-chairman.



Kimball, who has served as vice chairman of the board, owns and manages a 4,000-acre farm and stocker cattle operation in Sherman County. He has served as president of the Stratford Independent School Board and Stratford Hospital Board. He also has served on the Sherman County Economic Development Board, Sherman County Livestock Show Board, Sherman County Soil and Conservation Board and the Sherman County Appraisal Board. Kimball has a BBA with a major in finance from Kansas State University.



Crenwelge operates agricultural and investment properties in Central and West Texas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University in 1981. He subsequently earned his MBA from Texas A&M University in 1985 and became a real estate broker and investor, owning ranches, commercial real estate and residential development properties. Crenwelge is currently a trustee of Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg. He also continues to remain active in the Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Comfort Chambers of Commerce.



In an outgoing speech to the board, Malazzo reflected on CFC’s remarkable growth over the past five years. Highlights of his term as chairman, he said, included hiring CFC president and CEO Jeff Norte, and the opening of a new headquarters in Bryan-College Station, which he said has marked a new era for CFC.



The Board of Directors of Capital Farm Credit is composed of experienced leaders in agriculture and rural industries throughout Texas. Their collective expertise and insight ensure that the cooperative remains strong, member-focused and aligned with Capital Farm Credit’s mission to support agriculture and rural communities.

