Brigitte De Marco Art Announces Expansion into Murals and Commissioned Artwork

Phoenix, Arizona , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brigitte De Marco Art, an Arizona-based visual arts company, is announcing a strategic expansion into large-scale murals and live painting installations. This evolution reflects the growing impact of the company’s community-centered brand, Prickle & Pine Designs, which continues to bring immersive art experiences to public and commercial spaces across the state.





Brigitte finds endless inspiration in the Arizona desert, transforming its beauty into vibrant, expressive portrayals of the landscape.

Founded by artist and former art educator Brigitte De Marco, the company draws creative inspiration from the Arizona desert, transforming its landscapes into vivid, movement-rich works. Known for expressive brush strokes and colorful energy, Brigitte De Marco Art brings attention to the often-overlooked beauty of the Southwest.

Known for her vibrant use of color, engaging movement, and expressive brush strokes, De Marco's art captures a unique beauty of the southwest with the perspective that even "ordinary" landscapes are enchanting. She aims to inspire a deeper appreciation for Arizona's diverse landscapes. Her recent projects include:

Monarch Hotel, Historic Scottsdale: A vivid mural portrayal of Arizona's natural beauty and unique botanicals, enhancing the hotel's ambiance.

Desert Thunder Elementary, Goodyear:An educational mural fostering creativity and learning among students.

Mobile Mural for Keep it Non-Toxic Candle Bar: An innovative mural painted on a custom trailer for a local candle company.

In addition to her personal artistic endeavors, De Marco collaborates with small businesses across Arizona including local coffee shops, breweries, and boutiques. She also provides design expertise to entities such as Freaky Foot Tours, Arizona's premier ghost tour company, and Weird & Wild West, an eccentric southwestern meets sci fi merch brand. Brigitte also lent her artistic and education knowlege to helping build out a brand new Mural Tour in Flagstaff Arizona. These partnerships reflect her commitment to enriching the cultural tapestry of Arizona through art, as well as her passion for supporting small businesses.

Prickle & Pine Designs continues to thrive, offering engaging paint and sip events in collaboration with local establishments and showcasing handmade art at regional markets. This not only brings art into the community but also supports local businesses, fostering vibrant and creative spaces for people to learn and enjoy art.

"My passion lies not only in creating art that invites viewers to see the magic in the natural world, but also in sharing my perspective and artistic methods with people who are also captivated by color and the enchanting landscape of the southwest."

For more information about Brigitte De Marco's artwork and upcoming projects, visit Brigitte De Marco's website. To explore Prickle & Pine Designs' offerings, including event bookings and available artworks, visit Prickle & Pine Designs.

About Brigitte De Marco Art



Brigitte De Marco Art is an Arizona-based visual arts company specializing in vibrant, movement-rich works that celebrate the natural beauty of the Southwest. Founded by artist and former educator Brigitte De Marco, the company creates large-scale murals, commissioned pieces, and leads community art initiatives through its creative branch, Prickle & Pine Designs.





One of Brigitte's more recent works is a mural on a custom trailer. The project, commissioned by a local candle company, required specialized paint and took a week to complete.



Press inquiries

Brigitte De Marco Art

https://brigittedemarco.com/

Brigitte De Marco

brigittedemarco@gmail.com





