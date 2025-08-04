EndoDiagnosis & ENDOSURE Revolutionize Endometriosis Detection in Canada with 30-Minute Non-Invasive Test

Kelowna, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EndoDiagnosis is changing the landscape of women's healthcare with its new role as the sole distributor in Canada for the ENDOSURE Tier 1 diagnostic test for endometriosis. This new diagnostic tool marks a significant shift in how endometriosis is detected and managed, cutting down the average diagnosis time from over eight years to just 30 minutes.

In the past, diagnosing endometriosis required invasive laparoscopic surgery. This often meant that patients endured years of pain and a lower quality of life without a proper diagnosis. The ENDOSURE test offers a non-invasive option, boasting 99% accuracy in detecting all stages of the disease in less than an hour. This bypasses the need for surgical procedures. Learn more about EndoDiagnosis and what they offer by visiting their website.

This development is crucial for addressing a major gap in healthcare. Women suffering from endometriosis symptoms frequently face challenges in receiving the correct diagnosis and treatment. By providing a quick and effective diagnostic tool, ENDOSURE helps healthcare providers make faster, more informed decisions, improving care for those impacted by this chronic illness.

Maria Porcellato, CEO of EndoDiagnosis, stated, "We have seen the desperation in patients, clients, and even our own daughters that comes with undiagnosed endometriosis. Our mission centers on empowering both patients and healthcare teams with the decision-support tools they need to make informed decisions about healthcare."

The ENDOSURE Tier 1 test is designed for women of any age and provides results on the spot without the need for referrals or lab work. Its non-invasive nature not only spares patients from unnecessary surgical procedures but also enables healthcare professionals to concentrate on therapeutic strategies to manage the disease, preserving both quality of life and fertility.

EndoDiagnosis is not just distributing this advanced technology but is also dedicated to ensuring its successful use in clinics throughout Canada. The company offers training and certification for healthcare providers, professional medical education, and awareness programs, along with a provider directory to help patients find testing centers.

This initiative places Canada at the forefront of endometriosis care, allowing healthcare professionals to offer their patients both clarity and hope. Carolyn Plican, COO of EndoDiagnosis, stressed the importance of this development, commenting, "This partnership represents more than a business agreement – it's about validating women's experiences and providing the answers they desperately need. When patients understand the root cause of their symptoms, it reduces stress, creates closure, and empowers them to move forward with effective treatment strategies."

The ENDOSURE test is ready for immediate use by Canadian clinicians. Healthcare providers interested in adopting this test can contact EndoDiagnosis for details about installation, training, and certification opportunities. To further support education and awareness, EndoDiagnosis has launched the "Endometriosis A to Z" podcast, which addresses all ages and stages of the disease, aiming to educate and empower its audience. Through this comprehensive resource, individuals can stay informed about endometriosis and its management.

EndoDiagnosis Inc. stands as the exclusive Canadian distributor of ENDOSURE, a non-invasive diagnostic test authorized by Health Canada that aids in the faster and more accurate diagnosis of endometriosis. Guided by a team of physicians and pharmacists, EndoDiagnosis is devoted to advancing women's health through innovative, science-based diagnostics and restorative reproductive care.

