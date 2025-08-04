Tempus AI, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. August 12, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tempus AI, Inc. ("Tempus AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tempus AI investors have until August 12, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Tempus AI is a technology company focused on advancing precision medicine through the use of artificial intelligence, including generative AI.

According to the class action lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that:

(i) Tempus AI inflated the value of certain contract agreements, many involving related parties, which included non-binding opt-ins or were self-funded;

(ii) the company’s joint venture with SoftBank Group Corporation risked credibility due to its appearance of “round-tripping” capital to artificially inflate revenue;

(iii) Tempus AI’s acquisition, Ambry Genetics Corporation, operated under a business model reliant on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that exposed it to regulatory and financial risk;

(iv) AstraZeneca PLC had reduced its financial support to Tempus AI through a questionable “pass-through payment” structure involving a joint agreement with Pathos AI, Inc.; and

(v) these issues reflected broader weaknesses in Tempus AI’s core operations and long-term revenue outlook.

The lawsuit further alleges that, on May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a research report highlighting serious concerns regarding Tempus AI’s management, operations, and financial disclosures. Following the report’s release, Tempus AI’s stock price fell by over 19%, according to the Complaint.

