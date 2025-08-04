Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights*:
- Consolidated Net income improved by 6.6% to $26.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted share
- Solutions segment delivered record second quarter results with 5.4% Net Sales growth, and 39.8% Adjusted EBITDA growth
- Pre-season demand and shipments at Attachments proceeding as expected
- Returned approximately $13 million of cash to shareholders
*All comparisons are to second quarter 2024 financials
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are between the second quarters of 2025 and 2024.
“We take great pride in the fact that strong execution, unwavering dedication, and market leading innovation remain defining hallmarks of our company,” commented Mark Van Genderen, President and CEO. “Today, we are focused on optimizing our current business while pursuing growth opportunities to expand our offering. Our team delivered excellent results this quarter, and we believe we are in a great position to execute on our plans in the second half of the year and beyond.”
Consolidated Second Quarter 2025 Results
|$ in millions
(except Margins & EPS)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Net Sales
|$194.3
|$199.9
|Gross Profit Margin
|31.0%
|30.7%
|Income from Operations
|$37.0
|$36.3
|Net Income
|$26.0
|$24.3
|Diluted EPS
|$1.09
|$1.02
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$42.6
|$43.7
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|21.9%
|21.9%
|Adjusted Net Income
|$27.2
|$26.5
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$1.14
|$1.11
- Consolidated results for the second quarter 2025 were comparable to the same period last year across all metrics, favorably impacted by results at Work Truck Solutions, which offset the expected lower volumes at Work Truck Attachments related to the timing of pre-season shipments.
- Net sales were $194.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of 2.8% when compared to the prior year, as a result of expected lower volumes at Attachments, related to the timing of pre-season shipments between the second and third quarters.
- Net income for the quarter was $26.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, an increase of 6.6% and 6.9%, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA margins of 21.9% were flat to last year reflecting the strength of Work Truck Solutions margin improvements offsetting the impact of lower preseason shipments in Work Truck Attachments.
Work Truck Attachments Segment Second Quarter 2025 Results
“We are pleased that our pre-season period at Attachments is proceeding as we generally expected. We believe our operational excellence and ongoing cost control efforts will allow us to rapidly respond to evolving market conditions later this year and maximize our performance,” Van Genderen explained.
|$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Net Sales
|$108.1
|$118.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$31.6
|$35.8
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|29.2%
|30.3%
- Net sales of $108.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million are down $10.0 million and $4.2 million, respectively, both primarily due to the timing of pre-season shipments between the second and third quarters.
- Based on second quarter results, the ratio of pre-season shipments in 2025 is expected to be close to the more traditional 55% to 45% split between the second and third quarters. This contrasts to the 2024 pre-season which saw an unusual 65% to 35% ratio, as higher than anticipated inventory levels at the company in Q1 2024 led to significantly more Q2 equipment shipments.
Work Truck Solutions Segment Second Quarter 2025 Results
“The Solutions team once again delivered exceptional results achieving another record second quarter with significant profit improvement, despite facing tough comparisons to a record-setting quarter last year,” Van Genderen noted. “We remain encouraged by the team’s progress and the strength of our backlog, which continues to be driven by robust municipal demand.”
|$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin)
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Net Sales
|$86.2
|$81.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$11.0
|$7.9
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|12.8%
|9.7%
- Work Truck Solutions produced record second quarter top- and bottom-line results.
- Net Sales increased 5.4% to $86.2 million based on favorable pricing realization and higher municipal volumes somewhat offset by lower commercial volumes.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.8% to $11.0 million, delivering record margins of 12.8%, based on favorable product mix, price realization and higher municipal throughput.
Dividend & Liquidity
- Net cash used in operating activities decreased $6.4 million in the first half of 2025 to $12.7 million compared to the same period last year, due to improved earnings somewhat offset by changes in working capital.
- Total inventory was $153.3 million compared to $139.4 million. The Attachments segment significantly reduced its inventory over the past year, which was offset by a planned increase in inventory and chassis in the Solutions segment.
- Capital expenditures increased by $2.4 million in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024 as planned. The company continues to expect 2025 Capital Expenditures to be towards the higher end of the traditional range of 2% to 3% of Net Sales.
- The leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.0X, a significant improvement when compared to 3.3X, and well within our stated goal range of 1.5X to 3.0X.
- Successfully returned $12.9 million of cash to shareholders through the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per diluted share and repurchase of approximately 210,000 shares of company stock.
2025 Outlook
“Following another record quarter for Solutions, and pre-season orders at Attachments being in line with our expectations, we are raising and narrowing our guidance ranges,” explained Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and CFO. “Economic and tariff uncertainty persists, but our U.S. centric business model supports our belief that we are well positioned under the circumstances. Solutions maintains a strong backlog and is tracking well to another full year of improved margins. The elongated equipment replacement cycle will continue to have an impact at Attachments, but recent pre-season and dealer inventory data indicate our expectations for 2025 remain on track.”
Updated 2025 Outlook
- Net Sales are now expected to be between $630 million and $660 million, an increase when compared to the previous range of $610 million to $650 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now predicted to range from $82 million to $97 million, an increase when compared to the previous range of $75 million to $95 million.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.65 per share to $2.15 per share, an increase when compared to the previous range of $1.30 per share to $2.10 per share.
- The effective tax rate is still expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.
The 2025 outlook assumes relatively stable economic and supply chain conditions, and that core markets will experience average snowfall in the fourth quarter of 2025.
With respect to the Company’s 2025 guidance, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP because it does not provide specific guidance for the various extraordinary, nonrecurring, or unusual charges and other certain items. These items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,980
|$
|5,119
|Accounts receivable, net
|141,167
|87,407
|Inventories
|153,286
|137,034
|Inventories - truck chassis floor plan
|20,216
|2,612
|Prepaid and other current assets
|4,100
|6,053
|Total current assets
|326,749
|238,225
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|41,703
|41,311
|Goodwill
|113,134
|113,134
|Other intangible assets, net
|110,450
|113,550
|Operating lease - right of use asset
|66,420
|70,801
|Non-qualified benefit plan assets
|11,362
|10,482
|Other long-term assets
|1,653
|2,480
|Total assets
|$
|671,471
|$
|589,983
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|39,613
|$
|32,319
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|31,026
|26,182
|Floor plan obligations
|20,216
|2,612
|Operating lease liability - current
|7,268
|7,394
|Income taxes payable
|7,130
|1,685
|Short term borrowings
|42,000
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt
|7,416
|-
|Total current liabilities
|154,669
|70,192
|Retiree benefits and deferred compensation
|13,515
|13,616
|Deferred income taxes
|24,717
|24,574
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|138,698
|146,679
|Operating lease liability - noncurrent
|60,937
|64,785
|Other long-term liabilities
|5,671
|5,922
|Total stockholders' equity
|273,264
|264,215
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|671,471
|$
|589,983
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Month Period Ended
|Six Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|194,327
|$
|199,902
|$
|309,394
|$
|295,557
|Cost of sales
|134,031
|138,599
|220,959
|215,334
|Gross profit
|60,296
|61,303
|88,435
|80,223
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|21,751
|23,370
|45,138
|44,858
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|-
|1,224
|Intangibles amortization
|1,550
|1,630
|3,100
|4,260
|Income from operations
|36,995
|36,303
|40,197
|29,881
|Interest expense, net
|(2,973
|)
|(4,123
|)
|(5,357
|)
|(7,647
|)
|Debt modification expense
|-
|-
|(176
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(156
|)
|-
|Other expense, net
|123
|(53
|)
|127
|(50
|)
|Income before taxes
|34,145
|32,127
|34,635
|22,184
|Income tax expense
|8,191
|7,789
|8,533
|6,198
|Net income
|$
|25,954
|$
|24,338
|$
|26,102
|$
|15,986
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|23,131,151
|23,094,047
|23,126,379
|23,051,708
|Diluted
|23,674,029
|23,094,047
|23,668,491
|23,051,708
|Earnings per share:
|Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.10
|$
|0.68
|Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.66
|Cash dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.59
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|Six Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|26,102
|$
|15,986
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,649
|9,752
|Loss on disposal of fixed asset
|--
|304
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
|275
|349
|Debt modification expense
|176
|--
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|156
|--
|Stock-based compensation
|3,704
|2,833
|Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges
|--
|(287
|)
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|315
|352
|Deferred income taxes
|143
|(244
|)
|Impairment charges
|--
|1,224
|Non-cash lease expense
|4,142
|2,714
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|(54,076
|)
|(56,790
|)
|Inventories
|(16,252
|)
|971
|Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets
|(958
|)
|885
|Accounts payable
|7,480
|(3,311
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,201
|3,968
|Benefit obligations, long-term liabilities and other
|(1,778
|)
|2,180
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(12,721
|)
|(19,114
|)
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(5,126
|)
|(2,751
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,126
|)
|(2,751
|)
|Financing activities
|Repurchase of common stock
|(6,000
|)
|--
|Shares withheld on restricted stock vesting paid for employees’ taxes
|(161
|)
|--
|Payments of financing costs
|(293
|)
|(279
|)
|Borrowings on long-term debt
|148,770
|--
|Payments on life insurance policy loans
|(119
|)
|(204
|)
|Dividends paid
|(13,926
|)
|(13,612
|)
|Net revolver borrowings
|42,000
|16,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(149,563
|)
|--
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|20,708
|1,905
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|2,861
|(19,960
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|5,119
|24,156
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|7,980
|$
|4,196
|Non-cash operating and financing activities
|Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations
|$
|19,249
|$
|5,488
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Segment Disclosures (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Work Truck Attachments
|Net Sales
|$
|108,114
|$
|118,137
|$
|144,571
|$
|141,977
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|31,570
|$
|35,792
|$
|31,897
|$
|31,324
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|29.2
|%
|30.3
|%
|22.1
|%
|22.1
|%
|Work Truck Solutions
|Net Sales
|$
|86,213
|$
|81,765
|$
|164,823
|$
|153,580
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,047
|$
|7,903
|$
|20,151
|$
|13,905
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|12.8
|%
|9.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|9.1
|%
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three month period ended
June 30,
|Six month period ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|25,954
|$
|24,338
|$
|26,102
|$
|15,986
|Interest expense - net
|2,973
|4,123
|5,357
|7,647
|Income tax expense
|8,191
|7,789
|8,533
|6,198
|Depreciation expense
|2,276
|2,777
|4,549
|5,492
|Intangibles amortization
|1,550
|1,630
|3,100
|4,260
|EBITDA
|40,944
|40,657
|47,641
|39,583
|Stock-based compensation
|1,554
|2,478
|3,704
|2,833
|Debt modification expense
|-
|-
|176
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|156
|-
|Impairment charges (1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,224
|Other charges (2)
|119
|560
|371
|1,589
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|42,617
|$
|43,695
|$
|52,048
|$
|45,229
|(1) Reflects impairment charges taken on certain internally developed software in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
|(2) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring, and consulting fees, and write downs of property, plant and equipment for the periods presented.
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three month period ended
June 30,
|Six month period ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|25,954
|$
|24,338
|$
|26,102
|$
|15,986
|Adjustments:
|Stock based compensation
|1,554
|2,478
|3,704
|2,833
|Debt modification expense
|-
|-
|176
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|156
|-
|Impairment charges (1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,224
|Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2)
|-
|(115
|)
|-
|(287
|)
|Other charges (3)
|119
|560
|371
|1,589
|Tax effect on adjustments
|(418
|)
|(731
|)
|(1,102
|)
|(1,340
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|27,209
|$
|26,530
|$
|29,407
|$
|20,005
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|23,131,151
|23,094,047
|23,126,379
|23,051,708
|Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution
|23,674,029
|23,094,047
|23,668,491
|23,051,708
|Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.83
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.66
|Adjustments net of income taxes:
|Stock based compensation
|0.05
|0.08
|0.11
|0.09
|Debt modification expense
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Impairment charges (1)
|-
|-
|-
|0.04
|Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Other charges (3)
|-
|0.01
|0.00
|0.05
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.83
|(1) Reflects impairment charges taken on certain internally developed software in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
|(2) Reflects non-cash mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented.
|(3) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring, and consulting fees, and write downs of property, plant and equipment for the periods presented.
|Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three month period ended
June 30,
|Six month period ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(11,384
|)
|$
|2,507
|$
|(12,721
|)
|$
|(19,114
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,965
|)
|(1,423
|)
|(5,126
|)
|(2,751
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(14,349
|)
|$
|1,084
|$
|(17,847
|)
|$
|(21,865
|)