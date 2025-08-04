United Rotorcraft Secures First International FIREHAWK® Contract with Colombian Air Force

ENGLEWOOD, CO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods LLC, is proud to announce its first international contract for the FIREHAWK® helicopter, following a groundbreaking agreement with the Colombian Air Force. This contract marks a significant milestone in the global recognition of the FIREHAWK as a premier aerial firefighting and emergency response asset.

Under this agreement, United Rotorcraft will be converting 2 legacy UH-60L Black Hawks to the FIREHAWK configuration. This includes the installation of United Rotorcraft’s exclusive high landing gear, a 1,000-gallon DART Aerospace composite belly tank, and an advanced avionics suite designed to improve situational awareness during mission-critical operations.

Colombia has a long-standing legacy of leadership in Black Hawk operations. The Colombian Air Force was the first international operator of the Black Hawk and the first to deploy an armed fleet. The Colombian National Police were the first law enforcement agency to operate the Black Hawk. With this new acquisition, the Colombian Air Force becomes the first international operator of the FIREHAWK helicopter.

“Colombia has operated Black Hawk helicopters for 37 years, giving us highly experienced pilots and crewmembers trained specifically for firefighting missions,” said General Luis Carlos Córdoba, Commander of the Colombian Air Force. “This ensures the successful deployment and operation of the FIREHAWK in our country.”

According to official data reported by WRadio on July 11, 2025, more than 7,300 wildfires were recorded in Colombia last year, affecting approximately 290,000 hectares (716,000 acres).

“Wildfires have become a global phenomenon and a growing concern for communities across the world,” said Larry Alexandre, President of United Rotorcraft. “We are honored to introduce the FIREHAWK's unmatched capabilities to our first international customer and to deliver this life-saving asset to the Colombian Air Force as they strengthen their capacity to protect land, wildlife, and communities from the escalating threat of wildfires. The FIREHAWK has become a benchmark for public agencies across the US Western States, and we are convinced it will become equally popular and effective beyond the US borders, starting with Colombia”

This effort was the result of a unique collaboration between the Colombian National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), the Colombian Air Force (FAC), and the Colombian Aeronautical Industry Corporation (CIAC).

“The FIREHAWK is the world’s most powerful aerial firefighting platform,” said Carlos Carrillo, Director of UNGRD. “This technology will enhance emergency response capabilities in moorlands, jungles, savannas, coastal regions, and other hard-to-reach areas.”

United Rotorcraft is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge aerial firefighting capabilities through innovation and global collaboration. The introduction of the FIREHAWK into international service represents a major advancement in global wildfire response efforts.

