Field of Screams Marks 33 Years of Fear, Family, and Fall Tradition in Lancaster County

Lancaster, PA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started on a family farm in Lancaster County three decades ago has become one of the most recognized haunted attractions in the country. This fall, Field of Screams celebrates its 33rd season — delivering the same handcrafted scares that made it a fall tradition, while continuing to expand, innovate, and give back.

Launched in 1993 by brothers Gene and Jim Schopf, Field of Screams began with a single haunted hayride and a big idea. Today, it features four full-scale attractions — the original Haunted Hayride, the creepy Den of Darkness, the twisted Frightmare Asylum, and the outdoor horror trail, Nocturnal Wasteland. The experience also includes Extreme Blackout, a one-night-only event known for pushing boundaries and attracting horror fans from across the country.

“It’s wild to think how far we’ve come,” said Gene Schopf, co-founder of Field of Screams. “We never set out to be the biggest or the best — we just wanted to build something memorable. The fact that people come back year after year, some from hours away, is incredibly humbling.”

Built by Hand, Night After Night

Unlike many seasonal haunts, Field of Screams builds everything on-site — from animatronics and set pieces to sound design and costumes. The result is a completely immersive, evolving experience that changes every year.

Each off-season, the creative team develops new scenes, characters, and technical effects to keep things fresh. And behind the scares is a dedicated crew — many of whom have been with the attraction for over a decade — who treat the haunt as more than a job. For them, it’s a shared passion that comes to life every fall.

“We have team members who started here as teenagers and now bring their own kids to help out,” said Jim Schopf. “It’s a community, not just a cast.”

National Recognition, Local Spirit

Field of Screams has been featured by USA Today, The Travel Channel, BuzzFeed, and other national outlets — often landing on top-ten lists for haunted attractions. But even with the media spotlight, the team behind the scenes keeps things grounded.

Throughout the years, Field of Screams has partnered with local nonprofits, hosted charity nights, and supported dozens of community causes — from youth sports to local fire departments. The attraction also hosts the Zombie Fun Run, where proceeds help benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

“At the end of the day, we’re part of Lancaster County,” said Gene. “And we take a lot of pride in that.”

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Season

Now in its 33rd year, Field of Screams is preparing for another record-breaking season. New attractions and scenes are already in place, and the full calendar of fall events is available on the official website. From first-timers to returning fans, there’s something for every level of thrill-seeker.

Tickets and details for the 2025 season are available at www.fieldofscreams.com.

About Field of Screams

Field of Screams is a nationally recognized haunted attraction located in Mountville, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1993, it features four immersive experiences and is known for its original design, local ties, and commitment to giving guests a one-of-a-kind Halloween season. Field of Screams continues to receive national attention for its creative approach to horror and community-driven mission.



Website: https://fieldofscreams.com