Talonvest Capital Closes $13M Life Company Financing for Millersville, MD

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, has successfully arranged a $13,000,000 permanent loan for the refinance of a self-storage facility in Millersville, MD. The non-recourse loan was secured on behalf of Storage Village, an experienced owner/operator with facilities located throughout the Baltimore-Washington corridor. Known for its commitment to integrity, excellence, and community service, Storage Village has been a trusted storage owner for thousands of customers for over 25 years.

The property features 556 climate-controlled units, 188 non-climate-controlled units, and 5 parking spaces for vehicle storage, totaling 82,205 net rentable square feet.

Talonvest Capital structured a 12-year fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower with a life company lender, securing highly favorable terms. The financing included interest-only payments for the first four years, a fixed interest rate locked at a 200-basis-point spread over the 12-year U.S. Treasury, flexible prepayment provisions, and no cash management requirements.

“Talonvest delivered a financing solution that aligned perfectly with our long-term vision for this facility,” said Michael Goldberg, Principal of Storage Village. “Their team’s deep expertise in self-storage financing and commitment to client success made this process seamless and highly effective. In particular, Kim Bishop’s expertise and ability to communicate clearly and persuasively were crucial to cementing the transaction.”

The Talonvest team representing Madison Capital on this assignment included John Chase, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

