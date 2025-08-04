ANIKA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Anika Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Anika Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Anika (ANIK) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Anika and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (“Anika” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ANIK) on behalf of Anika stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Anika has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 30, 2025, Anika issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from its U.S. pivotal clinical trial of Hyalofast, a resorbable, hyaluronic acid scaffold used in conjunction with autologous bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) for cartilage repair." The press release stated that "[w]hile Hyalofast demonstrated consistent improvements in treated patients across all measures of pain and function relative to microfracture, the study did not meet its pre-specified co-primary endpoints. The study was likely impacted by both a higher subject dropout rate in the microfracture arm and missed visits during COVID. This resulted in missing data, which reduced the evaluable sample size and complicated the statistical analysis."

On this news, Anika's stock price fell $3.06 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $8.10 per share on July 30, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Anika shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

