NUTEX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nutex Health Inc. on Behalf of Nutex Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NUTX) on behalf of Nutex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nutex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") issued a short report on Nutex. The Blue Orca report alleges, among other things, that Nutex faces litigation risk due to its relationship with HaloMD, a third-party vendor that was recently sued for engaging in a "coordinated fraudulent scheme" to take millions from insurance companies on behalf of healthcare billing clients.

Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Nutex's stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

