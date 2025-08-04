Chicago, IL, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Girl Vitamins Launches “Calm Girl”: A Stress-Relieving Ashwagandha Supplement Designed for Black Women’s Wellness





Chicago, IL – Black Girl Vitamins (BGV), the #1 health and wellness brand focused on the unique nutritional needs of Black women, announces the launch of Calm Girl, a new daily supplement powered by Ashwagandha to help ease stress, support hormone balance, and boost overall emotional well-being.

Ashwagandha has been used for centuries in holistic healing practices—and now, modern science backs its benefits. Calm Girl takes this ancient adaptogen and elevates it with Zinc, Spinach Powder, and Vitamin D3, a powerful nutrient that approximately 80% of Black women are estimated to be deficient in. The result is a powerful, plant-based gummy that supports mood, sleep, immune health, and hormonal balance.

“Black women face higher rates of stress-related illnesses, and Calm Girl is our response to that reality,” said a representative from Black Girl Vitamins. “It’s more than just a supplement, it’s daily support for women carrying more than their share.”

Studies show Black women are twice as likely to experience high levels of chronic stress and are disproportionately affected by conditions like high blood pressure, depression, and fatigue. Much of this stems from weathering, a well-documented phenomenon where systemic racism, inequality, and everyday discrimination wear down the body over time.

Calm Girl was designed in direct response to these challenges—with input from a diverse focus group of Black women, who shared an urgent need for emotional support and praised the formula for its taste, simplicity, and daily impact.

Key benefits of Calm Girl include:

Lowering cortisol levels—the hormone linked to stress and belly fat





Improving sleep quality and reducing fatigue





Supporting mood and emotional balance





Regulating menstrual cycles and easing menopause symptoms





Enhancing libido and sexual wellness









Unlike generic stress supplements, Calm Girl is vegan, non-GMO, halal, and free from fillers, crafted intentionally for Black women by a team that gets it.

“For Black women, stress isn’t just a feeling—it’s a health risk,” said the brand’s spokesperson. “Calm Girl is our reminder that rest, balance, and care aren’t luxuries—they’re necessities.”

Calm Girl is available for purchase starting July 21 at www.blackgirlvitamins.co. For more details and updates, visit blackgirlvitamins.co or follow them on Instagram.

About Black Girl Vitamins

Black Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand dedicated to addressing the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Founded with expert guidance from Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke, BGV offers science-backed, high-quality supplements formulated to combat health disparities such as Vitamin D deficiency, anemia, and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Currently available at Amazon.com and online through their website, BGV empowers Black women to thrive in their wellness journeys. With a commitment to representation and community, BGV partners with Black medical professionals, sponsors initiatives like the $100,000 scholarship fund for Black women pursuing healthcare-related degrees, and collaborates with organizations such as Howard Women's Basketball. Since its founding, BGV has reached over 200,000 women, building a community driven by health, empowerment, and inclusivity. Learn more at www.blackgirlvitamins.com.





