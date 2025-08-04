Emerald Law Group Recovers $1.15 Million for Family of Woman Killed by Parolee





SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Law Group has secured a $1.15 million settlement on behalf of the estate and surviving children of Destinie Gates-Jackson, a 33-year-old mother of two who was fatally assaulted in 2020 by her former boyfriend, Lester Thompson. The civil complaint alleged that the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) failed in its duty to supervise Thompson, who was on parole at the time for a prior assault against Ms. Gates-Jackson.

According to the lawsuit, despite Thompson’s history of domestic violence and an active no-contact order, he remained in the community under DOC supervision. The litigation revealed that the DOC allegedly failed to adequately monitor his compliance with parole conditions. Thompson later absconded from supervision, ultimately leading to the fatal incident that claimed Ms. Gates-Jackson’s life.

Emerald Law Group represented the estate of Destinie Gates-Jackson on behalf of her two children — a minor daughter and an adult son — who are now left to navigate life without their mother.

“This case is a devastating reminder of how systemic failures in supervision and accountability can have fatal consequences,” said Michael Gustafson, attorney at Emerald Law Group. “While no amount of money can bring back Destinie, we hope this settlement provides her children with some measure of justice and stability. Our team remains committed to holding institutions accountable when they neglect their duty to protect those most at risk.”

The settlement is intended to support the long-term care and well-being of the children, including funds for housing, education, and therapy.

