FTI Consulting Expands Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment in Asia with Appointment of Martin Tupila as Senior Managing Director

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued growth of its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Asia with the appointment of Martin Tupila as a Senior Managing Director, based in Singapore.

Mr. Tupila brings more than 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, financial investigations, regulatory enforcement and compliance advisory across Asia, Europe and Australia. He has supported multinational organisations, law firms and regulatory bodies on high-profile matters involving fraud, corruption, accounting irregularities and financial misstatement.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Tupila will work closely with clients to address allegations involving accounting improprieties, conflicts of interest, misappropriation of assets and circumvention of regulations. He will collaborate with FTI Consulting’s Asia-based team of forensic accountants, financial experts, data analysts, technologists, statisticians, economists and business intelligence professionals to analyse complex data and apply proven investigative and forensic accounting methods to support legal teams and act as an independent investigator and expert.

“Martin’s appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our forensic capabilities in Asia and further deepens our regional bench strength,” said Michael Cullen, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Asia and Latin America for the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. “His proven track record advising clients on sensitive and high-stakes matters makes him a valuable addition to our team. I look forward to working alongside Martin as we continue to help clients protect enterprise value and respond confidently to regulatory and legal challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Tupila led the ASEAN claims and disputes practice at a global accounting firm and headed the greater China forensic practice at a leading advisory firm. His extensive regional experience and cross-sector expertise strengthen FTI Consulting’s ability to support clients navigating complex disputes and investigations across Asia.

The addition of Mr. Tupila continues FTI Consulting’s investment in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, following the recent appointments of Senior Managing Directors Rosie Hawes and Andrew Macintosh in Singapore, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver multidisciplinary expertise in forensic accounting, investigations, data analytics and regulatory compliance.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Gerrard

+852 376 84562

andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com