Quasar Alexander Announces Campaign for Mayor, Vows to “Fast Forward” South Fulton With a Plan to Empower Residents and Build Wealth

SOUTH FULTON, Ga., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and community advocate Quasar Alexander has formally announced his candidacy for Mayor of South Fulton, promising a bold agenda to move the city forward—and to finally deliver solutions for families who, like his own, have done everything right but still face emergencies after crisis.

Alexander’s journey is deeply personal. After years in corporate leadership and building local businesses—including launching Frostology and bringing Stella Rosa Brandy to Atlanta—both his home and business were damaged in a single night when Hurricane Helene struck.

“I made more than $140,000 the year before and still had to fight just to survive—roof damage, insurance battles, FEMA delays, and my mother’s passing after Medicaid dropped her and she had no life insurance. It showed me that the middle class is living on a razor’s edge, no matter your income. I nearly lost it all!” says Alexander.

His Civilian First “Focus 2026" agenda targets South Fulton’s toughest problems with real solutions:

Participatory Budgeting —Residents will help decide city spending right from their phones using a NEW smart city app that Alexander is building. Office of Civilian Wealth —A first for the region, bringing down payment help, fintech/crypto rentals and lending, and city-backed homeownership for those with income but not perfect credit and more. Golden Shield —Strong protections for seniors and legacy homeowners. Land Trusts & Baby Bonds —City-owned land trusts and savings accounts for every child born into poverty. Legal-Aid Workshops & Public Hearings —Taking on insurance and credit bureaus that block residents’ recovery.

Alexander, who holds a degree in Interpersonal Communication, emphasizes that “real progress in a weak-mayor system takes backbone, empathy, relentless synergy & teamwork. I can’t be bought—only taught—and I know how to build the relationships needed to get things done fast, with transparency and respect.” A campaign fundraiser will be held August 20; details and RSVP at www.QuasarForMayor.com .

About Fast Forward South Fulton – Quasar For Mayor:

Quasar Alexander is a tech entrepreneur, restaurateur, market builder, and lifelong advocate for the "underdog"/ working families. His “Focus 2026” (meant to offset the effect of Project 2025 on citizens) agenda sets out to make South Fulton Georgia’s most resilient and opportunity-rich city—where residents don’t just survive, but thrive!

