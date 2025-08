Aalberts reports the progress of its share buyback programme 28 July – 01 August 2025

Utrecht, 5 August 2025,

Aalberts today reports that it has repurchased 242,722 of its own shares in the period from 28 July 2025, up to and including 02 August 2025, for an amount of EUR 9,756,200, so at an average share price of EUR 28.47.

This is part of the share buyback programme as announced on 27 February 2025, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 28 February 2025 and will be completed no later than 24 October 2025. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

Up to and including 01 August 2025, a cumulative total of 2,493,046 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 73,566,916.

Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.

The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024. The programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.



This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



