LYNO AI Uses Machine Learning for Arbitrage – Early Bird Presale Now Live

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI, a decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by advanced machine learning, has officially opened its Early Bird presale phase. The LYNO token is currently available at a starting price of $0.050, with the next presale stage set to increase the price to $0.055. The protocol is designed to automate arbitrage opportunities traditionally limited to institutional players by leveraging real-time price data across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains. The presale is now open to all participants ahead of the next pricing phase.

LYNO AI’s Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution

LYNO AI is a decentralized, AI-powered arbitrage solution that searches and trades on profitable arbitrage opportunities on over 15 EVM-compatible networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The platform incorporates machine learning models to spot price gaps in real-time and to make a lightning-fast trade via smart contracts and flash loans. Its fully automated system operates through four functional layers:

Data Layer: Aggregates live market pricing and liquidity data.

Layer: Uses machine learning to score and route optimal arbitrage opportunities.

Execution Layer: Provides auto trading execution through flash loans and trusted cross-chain bridges such as LayerZero, Axelar and Wormhole.

Settlement Layer: Shares profits and trains AI models to enhance performance over time.

Unmatched Presale Opportunity — Stake Early, Gain More

The current presale phase of the LYNO AI is the Early Bird, which includes the tokens at a price of 0.050 dollars. Here are key presale highlights:

Current stage: Early Bird

Price per token: $0.050

Next stage price: $0.055

Tokens sold so far: 100,391.423

Total tokens allocated for presale: 16 million



Buyers have the option of utilizing ETH, USDT, or USDC, on the popular wallets, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet. The presale buyers will have their own invitation to the LYNO AI Giveaway, and they will have a chance to win up to 100K, thus increasing the value of early investing. With the anticipated increase and the recent price increments, investors will be advised to purchase the tokens before the price fluctuations drive an upsurge.

LYNO AI Tokenomics, Security, and Governance

The $LYNO token powers the ecosystem with governance rights, where they can vote on protocol decisions, fee structures, and upgrades. The token holders are also allowed to stake their tokens to earn rewards with up to 60 percent protocol fees being shared, and a strategic buyback and burn pool will be established to promote scarcity and value appreciation.

Security is at the top of LYNO whose rigorous audit by Cyberscope builds credibility. The protocol will implement multi-signature wallets, circuit breakers, slippage limits and zero-knowledge proofs to safeguard against front-running and miner extractable value (MEV) attacks.

Why the Best Investors Think LYNO AI May Generate 200x in Returns



Industry experts and early Ethereum investors perceive LYNO AI as something more than a set tool of arbitrage, as they view it as a possible disruptor that is capable of matching or even exceeding the past growth of ETH. The decentralized AI, cross-chain capability, security, and governance by the community make LYNO AI a strong contender to attract a large market share in DeFi arbitrage.

Investors are advised to move with speed, as the prices of the tokens are expected to go upwards, and the first movers will be the beneficiaries. The technological advantage which is provided by AI and the low cost of entry makes LYNO a rare opportunity in the contemporary crypto world.

Conclusion: LYNO AI is the Future of Decentralized Arbitrage



By combining the latest machine learning and blockchain technology, LYNO AI is making arbitrage trading available to everyone across a variety of blockchains. Having powerful community government, high levels of security, and a well-organized presale in place, LYNO is set to become a major force in DeFi arbitrage. It has been audited by Cyberscope and its strong security and transparency of operations are the added values of the investor. The tokens are available in the presale, and early investors are advised to rush to buy the tokens before the price soars, which will put them at the frontline of this revolutionary arbitrage protocol.



For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai



