Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 5 August 2025

Name of applicant:Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Name of scheme:Company's Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:06/02/2025To:05/08/2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,219,439          
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):0
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,219,439                    
     


Name of contact:Jo-Anna Nicolle, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0)20 3667 8100

Recommended Reading