BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)
Date: 5 August 2025
|Name of applicant:
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
|Name of scheme:
|Company's Performance Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|06/02/2025
|To:
|05/08/2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,219,439
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,219,439
|Name of contact:
|Jo-Anna Nicolle, Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0)20 3667 8100