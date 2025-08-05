Household Vacuum Cleaners Market to Grow USD 24.79 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.50% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market size was valued at USD 12.91 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.79 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2025-2032.”

AI-Driven Innovation Reshapes the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market with Smart, Multi-Functional Solutions

Smart and multi-functional and automated cleaning solutions are driving innovations in the residential vacuum cleaners market. With advent of technologies such as IoT-powered navigation, real-time blockage detection and FlatReach or step-climbing capabilities, conventional vacuums are becoming more like ultra-advanced home assistants that can help with cleaning effectively. Smart Integration home integration and Increased focus on improvability are fueling this transition. Some of the most expanded cleaning solutions includes Roborock's newly announced A20 Pro, which aims to be a convenient kitchen companion, and SwitchBot's K20+ Pro, a multitasking cleaner with a strong push for hands-free, adaptable cleaning. The expectations of tech-savvy users are leading the manufacturers to respond with AI-driven personalization, modular design, and improved connectivity. The intersection of the two mass-market vacuuming robots is changing the definition of market value and a bloodbath of competition focused largely on innovating and designing for the consumer.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.91 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.50% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

• By Power Sources (Chorded, Cordless)

Product Innovation and Consumer Preferences Reshape Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Across Segments

By Product

In Year 2024, the segment Canister accounted for the largest share of the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 38% in which the products from Canister such as high suction power, versatile designs, and efficient performance on carpet and hard floors drive the market growth of the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market during the forecast period! With its light weight and ability to be easily accessed under furniture, this is optimal for deep cleaning.

The Robotic segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 14.98%, over the period from 2025 to 2032, owing to the increasing preference for automated, time-saving, and place-saving cleaning products in combination with home automation.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the Online segment led the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market with a 64% share, driven by the convenience of digital shopping, competitive pricing, wide product selection, and access to customer reviews and promotions.

From 2025 to 2032, the Offline segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 10.07%, as many consumers still prefer in-store experiences to test products firsthand. Instant availability, personal assistance, and after-sales support further enhance confidence in offline purchases, boosting its resurgence in the market.

By Power Sources

In 2024, the Corded segment held a dominant 65% share of the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market, favored for its continuous power supply, strong suction performance, and cost-effectiveness making it ideal for deep, extended cleaning in larger homes.

The Cordless segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2025 to 2032 at a CAGR of 11.56%, driven by consumer demand for portable, flexible, and quick-cleaning solutions. Advances in battery life, suction efficiency, and lightweight design are accelerating the shift toward cordless models.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

In 2024, North America led the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market with a 44% revenue share, driven by high appliance penetration, purchasing power, and strong adoption of smart technologies. The U.S. remained the key contributor due to its innovation-driven market.

Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth over 2025–2032, with a 10.19% CAGR, fueled by urbanization, rising incomes, and demand for affordable smart appliances. Europe continues to show promise with rising demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and robotic models.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing steady growth, supported by improving lifestyles, urban expansion, and increased retail access. Manufacturers in these regions are adapting offerings to meet diverse, cost-conscious consumer preferences.

Recent Developments:

In Feb 2024, ECOVACS Unveils Three Groundbreaking Cleaning Robots, Including DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI with OZMO ROLLER Technology

