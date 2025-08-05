CancerVax Successfully Disguises Cancer Cells and Tricks Immune Cells into Attacking Them

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform designed to use the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today announced that it has proven a major foundational hypothesis.

The body’s immune system is very good at killing foreign pathogens, such as the measles virus or coronavirus. Unfortunately, it’s not very good at killing cancer cells, because cancer cells were originally derived from healthy cells. This is why cancer grows unchecked by the immune system and is difficult to treat.

CancerVax was founded on the idea that disguising cancer cells to resemble foreign pathogens could effectively “trick” the immune system into recognizing and aggressively attacking cancer.

The Experiment

Over the past year, the science team vigorously researched protein fragments associated with the measles virus, coronavirus and other pathogens.

Using computational analysis and AI tools, proteins were selected based on their potential to induce strong immune responses and universality across mutating viral strains.

Selected protein sequences were then encoded into messenger RNAs (mRNAs) for in-vitro delivery into cancer cell lines where human T-cells were also introduced.

If the “trick” was successful, the cancer cells would produce the viral related proteins and activate the co-cultured T-cells. The activation of T-cells means they recognize the cancer cells as known enemies and are ready to attack.

The activation of T-cells is confirmed and measured through the cytometric counting of IFN-γ (interferon gamma) cytokines, a common procedure for measuring T-cell response.



The Results

Positive control experiments were performed using conventional immunogenic peptide mixtures to determine how much T-cell activation can be expected.

CancerVax mRNAs were successfully delivered into cancer cells. The cells produced the expected proprietary proteins associated with measles, coronavirus and others. This effectively disguises the cancer cells as foreign pathogens.

The CancerVax disguised cells activated T-cells to a similar extent as the positive controls.

In conclusion, the CancerVax trick worked, and worked very well!

"These results are a game-changer," said Dr. George Katibah, co-inventor and the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. "We initially expected our synthetic epitopes (proteins) to show moderate T-cell activation. Instead, they performed on par with our positive control — a very promising outcome. These results validate the 'mark' component of our 'Detect, Mark, and Kill' precision immunotherapy approach. Next, we'll integrate these validated proteins into our Smart mRNAs and load them into our targeted nanoparticles to execute the 'detect' phase. Once cancer cells are detected and marked, the final 'kill' phase will be done by the body’s own immune cells. We're eager to combine these elements into complete therapeutic nanoparticles and begin testing in tumor-bearing mice and advance the program towards our FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) applications."

Dr. Adam Grant, co-inventor and the Company’s Principal Scientist commented, “As a career cancer researcher, I’ve experienced plenty of ups and downs with experiments that didn’t go as planned and ideas that didn’t pan out. But seeing these positive results confirms that what once seemed like a ‘crazy idea’ is, in fact, something profoundly novel and possible. I’ve never worked on a concept with such potential to transform the lives of cancer patients. Imagine a future without toxic chemotherapy, radical surgery, or tissue-damaging radiation — just harnessing the body’s amazing ability to mark and kill cancer cells.”

“Our science team has achieved a major milestone,” concluded Byron Elton, the Company’s CEO. “In my opinion, this represents a significant value inflection point for CancerVax.”

To learn more about the CancerVax platform, please watch the Short Explainer Video at https://cancervax.com/explainer.

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot — a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com .

