Midea Group Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software, announced today that Midea Group has joined as a community member. As one of the world's leading smart home appliance brands, Midea is reinforcing its commitment to open source as an enabler of advanced, intelligent appliance platforms.

“Advanced capabilities and intelligence are propelling ongoing innovation within the appliances industry. Open source, and specifically embedded Linux, are key drivers of these capabilities. They power the sensors that enable smart appliances,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As a global leader in smart home appliances, we are pleased that Midea Group is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“We continuously look for ways to integrate the best technologies into our smart appliances, helping to deliver products that exceed customers’ expectations. Open source helps us achieve our goal of continuous improvement in appliance technology and sustainability,” said Christian Fang, Senior IP Counsel at Midea Group. “We are pleased to join the Open Invention Network and support its role in protecting open source software.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another. As open source has become pervasive, OIN’s Linux System is now over 4,500 packages and has evolved to include Linux and adjacent open source technologies produced by projects focused on automotive, fintech, mobile communications, computing, cloud, IoT, and embedded, among others. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at https://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Midea

Midea is the world's leading smart home appliances brand and covers a wide range of product categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens, air fryers, and robot vacuum cleaners. Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company with over 190,000 employees worldwide, an annual revenue of USD57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. Find out more about Midea home appliances at midea.com/global and Midea Group at midea.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the only institution focused on mitigating patent risk in open source software (OSS). OIN maintains the world's largest and oldest patent cross license, which offers patent protection coverage defined by its Linux System Definition. By safeguarding against patent threats, OIN has encouraged the adoption of OSS, the most significant driver of innovation in the 21st century. Funded by Google, IBM/Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has over 4,000 global members.

For more information, visit https://www.openinventionnetwork.com/ .