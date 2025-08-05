Instrument Transformers Market Set to Exceed $10.6 billion by 2030 with 5.8% CAGR Growth - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Instrument Transformers Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2023 to USD 10.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Instrument transformers are critical components in electrical power systems, contributing significantly to system measurement and protection. These transformers are intended to reduce high voltage and current levels to levels appropriate for instrumentation and control devices, guaranteeing precise measurement and equipment safety. Instrument transformers can be classified into two types: current transformers (CTs) and voltage transformers.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Instrument Transformers Market Size Values CAGR 5.8%

USD 10.6 billion by 2030

USD 7.1 billion in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Installation, By Voltage, By Enclosure, By End-User, and By Application Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Arteche (Spain), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) (India), CG Power (India), Nissin Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), EMEK (Turkey), Indian Transformers and Electricals Pvt. Ltd (India), Mehru (India), Koncar-Instrument Transformers Inc. (Croatia), Pfiffner Group (Switzerland), RITZ Instrument Transformers GmbH (Germany), CHINT Group (China), WEG (Brazil), Amran, Inc (USA), Straton Electricals Private Limited (India), and Dalian Huayi Electric Power Electric Appliances Co., Ltd. (China).

The increasing need for electricity is a primary driver of the instrument transformers market, with worldwide consumption expected to rise considerably in the future. The spike in power consumption is a key force moving the Instrument Transformers Market forward. With global electricity usage increasing, there is a greater demand for efficient and dependable power distribution networks. Instrument transformers are important in maintaining precise measurement and monitoring of electrical characteristics, allowing power to flow smoothly across networks. The rising demand for power has raised worries about system reliability. Instrument transformers help to ensure grid stability by carefully monitoring and managing electrical characteristics, preventing grid breakdowns, and providing a consistent power supply. Similarly, the global push for grid modernization creates considerable opportunities for the instrument transformers industry. Governments worldwide are investing extensively in updating their electricity infrastructure to provide greater stability and resilience, more efficiency and flexibility, and improved cybersecurity. Smart meters, distributed generation, and energy storage are among the sophisticated technologies used in modern grids, which improve resilience against outages and harsh weather. Smart grids facilitate the bidirectional movement of information and electricity, optimizing energy use and simplifying the incorporation of renewable energy sources. Modernization entails improving communication methods and cyber defenses to safeguard vital infrastructure from threats.

By Segment

The by-type segment within the Instrument Transformers Industry encompasses various types of instrument transformers such as current transformers, potential transformers, and combined instrument transformers. A current instrument transformer (CT) is a type of instrument transformer that measures high-magnitude currents by stepping them down to a safe and precise level. Current transformers are necessary components in electrical systems for monitoring, measuring, and protecting large currents. They are often employed in various applications, including power factor meters, watt-hour meters, protective relays, and trip coils in magnetic circuit breakers. Potential transformers, also known as voltage transformers (VTs), are instrument transformers that monitor high voltages by stepping them down to smaller, more controllable values. They are made up of two different windings on a common magnetic steel core, one of which has fewer turns of heavier wire on the core. This structure enables them to precisely convert high voltage readings into standardized lower voltage values, making them compatible with conventional measurement instruments, protective equipment, and automatic control equipment. Similarly, Combined instrument transformers are critical components in power systems because they allow for precise voltage and current measurement and monitoring. The worldwide combined Instrument Transformers Market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising need for dependable and efficient power distribution systems. These transformers play a significant part in improving the performance of electrical grids by combining voltage and current measurements into a single device. This integrated approach not only streamlines the design and installation procedures, but it also increases the overall efficiency of electricity transmission and distribution.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The region encompasses key economies like China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific, including South Korea. Rapid development, particularly in major economies, propels growth in various sectors, including power transmission, distribution, industries, commercial and residential applications, and transportation.

The Asia-Pacific area is rapidly urbanizing and industrializing, resulting in increased demand for power. Instrument transformers are essential for effective power distribution in cities and industrial complexes, propelling the industry forward. In addition, ongoing infrastructure development projects, particularly in growing economies in Asia-Pacific, need strong electrical systems. Instrument transformers play an important part in guaranteeing the efficiency and stability of the electrical infrastructure, which helps drive market growth. Similarly, the increase in industrial and commercial activity throughout Asia-Pacific demands a reliable and consistent power supply. Instrument transformers allow for precise monitoring and control of electrical parameters, guaranteeing continuous power for industrial and commercial applications.

Key Players

Key players in the global Instrument Transformers Market include ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan).

ABB

ABB is a technological pioneer in electrification and automation, contributing to a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions combine engineering expertise and software to optimize how products are built, transported, fueled, and operated. ABB builds on over 130 years of expertise, and its 105,000 workers are dedicated to creating breakthroughs that accelerate industrial change. The firm works in the domains of electrification, motion, process automation, robotics, and discrete automation. Instrument transformers are within the category of Electrification. The firm operates in Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. In June 2023 ABB completed an acquisition with EVE systems that focuses on the strengthening of their smart home technology portfolio. In October 2022 ABB finalized the acquisition of ASKI Industrie Elektronik GmbH (ASKI Energy) in Austria, which considerably expands ABB's digital energy management offerings. This purchase is critical to the advancement of ABB's ecosystem of digital energy services, demonstrating the company's commitment to energy innovation and growth.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric (GE) is an American business that provides goods and solutions to industries via digital means. The corporation has four business segments: aviation, power, healthcare, and renewable energy. The company's Renewable Energy division sells instrument transformers. The Grid solution provides energy-related goods and services to clients globally, including power generation, industry, government, and others. The corporation operates in four business segments: aerospace, renewables, power, and healthcare. In November 2021, a strategy plan was announced to build three worldwide, investment-grade public companies: GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare, and GE Vernova (which comprises Renewable Energy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services). GE has a significant presence in over 180 countries. It has consolidated all of its research centers, and the corporation currently has two R&D sites in Bangalore, India, and New York, United States. The corporation includes 191 production sites in 38 states of the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 348 plants in 43 countries. The company's primary subsidiaries include GE Healthcare (UK), GE Transportation (Chicago, US), GE Oil & Gas (UK), GE Aviation (US), and GE Consumer & Industrial (Switzerland). In December 2023, GE Hitachi (US) signed a memorandum of understanding with The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) (UAE). The MoU focuses on the potential for GE Hitachi to promote its BWRX-300 technology throughout the Middle East and Africa. This MoU strengthens the UAE's position as a global leader in sustainable energy transition and SMR technology deployment. Similarly, in September, 2023 Amprion made a major order with GE Vernova for power connection transformers to support Germany's electrical infrastructure. This bulk order includes the manufacture and delivery of 12 400 kV transformers. The transformers, which will be built at GE Vernova's grid factory in Mönchengladbach, western Germany, will be important for increasing grid reliability and capacity.

