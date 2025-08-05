Cancer Pain Market Research Report 2025-2035 | Opioid-Sparing Regimens Gain Traction, AI-Driven Customization Enhancing Patient Outcomes

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Pain Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer pain market is undergoing dynamic evolution, fuelled by the rising prevalence of cancer cases globally and the increasing demand for effective pain management therapies. Cancer pain, resulting from tumor growth, treatment interventions, or cancer-induced complications, significantly impacts patient quality of life, prompting the need for robust therapeutic solutions. The market is witnessing growth due to increased emphasis on palliative care, innovations in pain management drugs, and heightened awareness of personalized pain treatment approaches.



Technological advancements in analgesic drug delivery, including transdermal patches, infusion pumps, and targeted release formulations, are reshaping treatment efficacy in the cancer pain market. A growing focus on opioid-sparing regimens and combination therapies is contributing to improved pain relief and patient outcomes. Key therapies in the cancer pain market include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioid analgesics, and adjuvant therapies.



The market is also being driven by the increasing adoption of multidisciplinary approaches to pain management, especially in oncology-focused healthcare centers across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement frameworks further support market expansion. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence in pain assessment and patient monitoring platforms holds promise for improving therapy customization and adherence.

The cancer pain market will increasingly rely on integrated therapeutic approaches and technological advancements to improve pain control and reduce side effects. With rising global cancer incidence, proactive investment in novel pain therapies and enhanced care delivery models will define the future trajectory of the cancer pain market.



Despite growth opportunities, the cancer pain market faces several challenges such as opioid misuse and regulatory limitations on strong pain medications. Concerns regarding dependency, side effects, and limited awareness of non-pharmacological pain relief options in low- and middle-income countries hinder market penetration. Moreover, variability in patient response to pain medications calls for ongoing R&D to discover safer and more effective treatments.



The competitive landscape includes established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biopharmaceutical firms focusing on supportive care. Companies are actively investing in clinical trials and drug development for extended-release formulations, minimally invasive delivery systems, and novel pain relief mechanisms. Strategic partnerships with cancer care providers and palliative care organizations are increasingly common to expand market reach and optimize patient-centric solutions.



The global cancer pain market is expected to sustain steady growth driven by a growing cancer patient pool, expanding geriatric population, and ongoing therapeutic innovations. Enhanced education on pain management protocols among healthcare providers and patients is likely to boost treatment acceptance. With greater emphasis on patient-reported outcomes and multidisciplinary care models, the cancer pain market will continue evolving as an essential part of comprehensive oncology care.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Cancer Pain Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Ongoing Clinical Trials

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Overview

1.7.2 Market Drivers

1.7.3 Market Restraints

1.7.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Cancer Pain Market, by Drug Class, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Opioids

2.1.1 Morphine

2.1.2 Oxycodone

2.1.3 Fentanyl

2.1.4 Hydromorphone

2.1.5 Methadone

2.2 Non-Opioids

2.2.1 Acetaminophen

2.2.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

2.3 Adjuvant Analgesics



3. Global Cancer Pain Market, by Distribution Channel, $Million, 2023-2035

3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

3.2 Retail Pharmacies

3.3 Online Pharmacies

3.4 Palliative Care Centers



4. Global Cancer Pain Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3 North America Cancer Pain Market, by Country

4.1.3.1 U.S.

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Market Dynamics

4.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Cancer Pain Market, by Country

4.2.3.1 U.K.

4.2.3.2 France

4.2.3.3 Germany

4.2.3.4 Italy

4.2.3.5 Spain

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Market Dynamics

4.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Pain Market, by Country

4.3.3.1 Japan



5. Global Cancer Pain Market, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

5.1.3 New Offerings

5.1.4 Regulatory Activities

5.1.5 Funding Activities

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

Pfizer Inc

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Endo,Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

VistaPharm LLC

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

