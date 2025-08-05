Alzheimer's Disease Disease-Modifying Therapies Markets, 2023-2025 & 2026-2030 | Key Marketed Products, Clinical Trials, Competitive Scenario and R&D Activities

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease-Modifying Therapies for Alzheimer's Disease: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global and regional markets for disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease. It includes global revenue ($ million) for base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGR forecasts through 2030.



Currently, the disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) is in its early stage of development, as the first DMT for AD (lecanemab) was granted full approval by the U.S. FDA in July 2023. Several DMTs are in late-stage (phase 2 and above) clinical trials.

If approved, they can expand the AD DMTs market significantly. The publisher estimates market data for 2024 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2025 through 2030. Other than the approved products, the revenue forecast also considers the potential therapeutic candidates expected to enter during the forecast period and their targeted market potential.



The report analyzes the AD DMTs market by target type (anti-amyloid and other emerging targets), drug (Leqembi, Kisunla, and others), molecule type (large and small), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Report Includes

Analysis of the current and future global market for disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD)

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2023 to 2025, forecasts for 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis based on target type, drug type, drug molecule type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential in the disease-modifying therapies market

Information on products currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents

Review of key marketed products, clinical trials, competitive scenario and R&D activities

An analysis of emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the Leading Companies

Alzheon Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Annovis Bio Inc.

Biogen

Biovie Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lilly

Novo Nordisk A/S

Taurx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Alzheimer's Disease Pathophysiology

Pharmaceutical Treatment of AD

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

High Unmet Need in AD Treatment

Use of Biomarkers to Accelerate AD DMTs Approvals

Challenges

High Failure Rate in AD Drug Development

High Cost and Side Effects of Approved DMTs

Opportunity

DMTs for the Preclinical-Stage of AD

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Standard Drug Approval Process

Expedited Approval Pathways

DMTs Approval Status by Country/ Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

A Multi-target Therapeutic Framework

Blood Tests for AD Screening and Diagnosis

Pipeline Analysis

Key Takeaways:

Small Molecule DMTs in Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Large Molecule DMTs in Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Target Type

Anti-Amyloid

Other Emerging Alzheimer's Pathology Targets for DMTs

Market Analysis, by Drug

Market Analysis, by Drug Molecule Type

Large Molecule

Small-Molecule

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Notable Companies Developing AD DMTs

Recent Developments/Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

References

Abbreviations

