Alzheimer's Disease Disease-Modifying Therapies Markets, 2023-2025 & 2026-2030 | Key Marketed Products, Clinical Trials, Competitive Scenario and R&D Activities

This report provides an overview of the global and regional markets for disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease. It includes global revenue ($ million) for base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGR forecasts through 2030.
Currently, the disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) is in its early stage of development, as the first DMT for AD (lecanemab) was granted full approval by the U.S. FDA in July 2023. Several DMTs are in late-stage (phase 2 and above) clinical trials.
If approved, they can expand the AD DMTs market significantly. The publisher estimates market data for 2024 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2025 through 2030. Other than the approved products, the revenue forecast also considers the potential therapeutic candidates expected to enter during the forecast period and their targeted market potential.
The report analyzes the AD DMTs market by target type (anti-amyloid and other emerging targets), drug (Leqembi, Kisunla, and others), molecule type (large and small), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Report Includes
- Analysis of the current and future global market for disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2023 to 2025, forecasts for 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis based on target type, drug type, drug molecule type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Discussion of the underlying opportunities and potential in the disease-modifying therapies market
- Information on products currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents
- Review of key marketed products, clinical trials, competitive scenario and R&D activities
- An analysis of emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
Profiles of the Leading Companies
- Alzheon Inc.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
- Annovis Bio Inc.
- Biogen
- Biovie Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Taurx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Alzheimer's Disease Overview
- Alzheimer's Disease Pathophysiology
- Pharmaceutical Treatment of AD
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- High Unmet Need in AD Treatment
- Use of Biomarkers to Accelerate AD DMTs Approvals
- Challenges
- High Failure Rate in AD Drug Development
- High Cost and Side Effects of Approved DMTs
- Opportunity
- DMTs for the Preclinical-Stage of AD
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Standard Drug Approval Process
- Expedited Approval Pathways
- DMTs Approval Status by Country/ Region
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- A Multi-target Therapeutic Framework
- Blood Tests for AD Screening and Diagnosis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways:
- Small Molecule DMTs in Phase 3 Clinical Trials
- Large Molecule DMTs in Phase 3 Clinical Trials
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Target Type
- Anti-Amyloid
- Other Emerging Alzheimer's Pathology Targets for DMTs
- Market Analysis, by Drug
- Market Analysis, by Drug Molecule Type
- Large Molecule
- Small-Molecule
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Notable Companies Developing AD DMTs
- Recent Developments/Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
