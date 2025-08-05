Residual DNA Testing Global Market Forecast to 2030 | Novel Modalities, Emerging Markets Growth, Continuous Processing Integration, and Rising CRO/CDMO Outsourcing

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residual DNA Testing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Test Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residual DNA testing market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching USD 0.37 billion by 2030 from USD 0.28 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The report offers insights into the key drivers shaping the market, including the increasing number of biologics approvals, rising regulatory compliance requirements, and growing R&D investments. It features detailed analyses of product development and innovation, market expansion, diversification strategies, and competitive positioning. Additionally, the report presents a comprehensive regional market analysis, helping stakeholders identify lucrative growth opportunities across various geographies.

This growth is driven by the increasing approvals of biologics and biosimilars, alongside stringent regulations for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Technological advancements in residual DNA testing are expected to further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the residual DNA testing market in 2024.

The market is segmented into PCR, threshold assays, DNA probe hybridization, and other technologies. PCR held the largest market share in 2024 due to its high sensitivity and specificity, ensuring precise detection of residual DNA and minimizing the risk of false positives. Its versatility for various tests and its scalability for diverse biopharmaceutical applications enhance its widespread adoption. PCR remains a cornerstone in molecular diagnostics.

In 2024, by end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the residual DNA testing services market.

The market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes. As of 2024, the former dominates, driven by the focus on biologics development. These companies must meet stringent regulations requiring comprehensive manufacturing process data, which boosts the demand for residual DNA testing services to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. This trend amplifies the need for reliable testing methods, underscoring the significance of residual DNA testing in advancing medical science.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the residual DNA testing market.

North America led the market in 2024, attributed to a robust presence of industry leaders and expansion in biologics R&D. Increased investments in the life sciences sector have elevated demand for residual DNA testing products and services. The region's concentration of global entities, including pharmaceutical and biotech firms, supports its market leadership and fosters innovation in biologics.

The report provides insights on the following:

Key drivers include increasing biologics approvals, regulatory compliance requirements, and R&D investments.

Analysis of product development/innovation, market development, diversification, and competitive assessment.

Comprehensive market analysis by region, providing stakeholders with lucrative avenues for growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Biologics and Biosimilar Approvals

Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Technological Advancements in DNA Quantification and Detection

Increasing Risk of Cell Culture Contamination

Rising Biopharmaceutical R&D Investments

Challenges

High Costs of Advanced Testing Techniques

Lack of Standardization Across Testing Protocols

Opportunities

Rising Number of Applications in Novel Modalities

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Integration With Continuous and Accelerated Bioprocessing

Rising Outsourcing to CROs and CDMOs

Industry Trends

Complexity in Sample Preparation and Assay Validation

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Maravai Lifesciences

Eurofins Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Fujifilm Corporation

SGS Societe Generale De Surveillance Sa.

Hillgene Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Revvity

Intertek Group PLC

Sartorius Ag

Lonza

Wuxi Apptec

Transgen Biotech Co., Ltd.

EagleBio

Yeasen

Acrobiosystems

Creative Biogene

Minerva Biolabs GmbH

Creative Proteomics

Avance Biosciences

Generi Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0mp3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment