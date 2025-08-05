AI Data Center Global Research Report 2025-2030 | $933.75+ Bn Market Grows Rapidly as Healthcare, Finance, and Manufacturing Drive Demand for High-Performance, AI-Optimized Infrastructure

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Data Center Market by Offering, Data Center Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI data center market is anticipated to grow from USD 236.44 billion in 2025 to USD 933.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.



The AI data center market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising demand for AI workloads across healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors. These workloads require high-performance computing infrastructure to process complex algorithms and large-scale data sets in real-time. Companies are investing in AI-optimized data centers that integrate GPUs, TPUs, and advanced storage systems to meet this demand.

However, one main constraint is the high implementation cost associated with setting up AI-centric data centers, including investment in specialized hardware, advanced cooling systems, and skilled personnel. This can be a barrier, particularly for small and mid-sized enterprises. An emerging opportunity lies in the increasing adoption of green AI data centers as organizations focus on sustainability and energy efficiency.



By offering, the compute server segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



The compute server segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the AI data center market during the forecast period due to its critical role in executing AI workloads. AI applications such as deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision require massive computational power, which is primarily delivered by high-performance compute servers equipped with GPUs, TPUs, or custom AI accelerators. These servers enable parallel processing and real-time data analysis, which are essential for training and inference tasks.



As enterprises across industries increasingly deploy AI for automation, analytics, and innovation, the demand for compute servers tailored for AI continues to surge.



Another contributing factor is the increasing use of AI in hyperscale data centers, where large volumes of data are processed continuously. To meet such performance needs, compute servers are becoming the backbone of modern AI data centers. This widespread applicability and critical functionality make compute servers the dominant segment in this market.



Enterprises segment by end user is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the AI data center market during the forecast period due to the rapid digital transformation across industries and the increasing need for intelligent, data-driven decision-making. Enterprises are deploying AI workloads for various applications such as predictive maintenance, customer analytics, fraud detection, and automation of business processes. They are investing in AI-optimized data centers that offer high computational power, scalable storage, and faster data processing to support these capabilities.



Unlike hyperscalers that already have established infrastructure, enterprises are now actively building or partnering to develop AI-focused infrastructure to stay competitive. For instance, financial institutions use AI data centers for real-time risk assessment, while healthcare firms apply them for faster diagnostics and drug discovery. Moreover, the growing availability of AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is allowing mid-sized and even smaller enterprises to adopt AI capabilities without large upfront investments.



Government incentives for digital innovation and AI adoption in sectors like manufacturing and transportation are also pushing enterprise AI infrastructure investments. As enterprises scale their AI usage and move toward hybrid cloud and edge deployments, the demand for robust, secure, and energy-efficient AI data center infrastructure is growing rapidly - driving high CAGR in this segment.



By region, North America is projected to account for the second-highest market share during the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the second-highest market share in the AI data center market during the forecast period, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, strong ecosystem of AI innovation, and high concentration of technology companies. The region is home to leading cloud and AI service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), and IBM (US), all of which are continuously expanding their AI-optimized data center capabilities to support next-generation applications.



Furthermore, initiatives like the US CHIPS and Science Act and various AI funding programs promote domestic AI infrastructure development and foster regional growth. The presence of key AI chip manufacturers, including NVIDIA and Intel, adds to the region's strategic strength in AI data center development.



While the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead due to its rapid digitalization and growing population, North America's established AI ecosystem and ongoing investments in hyperscale data centers position it as a strong contender with the second-highest market share.

