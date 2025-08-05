Ecotec puts remote methane detection into pockets with the Gazoscan Mini

Gazoscan Mini Highlights

Detects methane from a distance of up to 50 feet

Dimensions 8.9” x 2.7” x 4.1”

Weight 0.85 lbs

Proven tunable laser diode technology

Rugged, field-durable casing design

Certified intrinsically safe

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecotec is excited to announce a new methane detection device designed to improve worker safety and operational efficiency. The new Gazoscan Mini offers a portable, cost-effective solution for daily use by field operators.

Traditionally, companies have had to choose between low-cost, reactive tools that alert workers once they’re already in a methane zone and higher-cost, specialist systems that can be inappropriate for daily use or fixed to a single location. While both types of tools remain important for methane detection, Ecotec developed the Gazoscan Mini in response to demand from midstream customers for a proactive solution that can be deployed by every operator across their sites.

The Gazoscan Mini is compact and lightweight, enabling field workers to carry it easily throughout their shifts. It’s powerful enough to detect methane at distances of up to 15 meters, allowing workers to identify potential leaks from a safe distance. This enables frequent inspections, such as daily spot checks, to support and inform quarterly or annual leak detection cycles.

“With the Gazoscan Mini, our industry now has the ability to deploy laser methane detection in the hands of every operator,” says Kyle Jantzen, VP of Business Development, New Products, at Archrock. “And the move towards an operational approach to leak detection provides a safer and more efficient environment.”

By making methane detection part of daily workflows, the device is designed to help reduce gas loss and minimize downtime by allowing earlier identification of leaks.

Product development has taken place at Ecotec’s headquarters in Colton, CA, where the instruments are manufactured, with much of the testing being carried out at operational sites in Texas. The Gazoscan Mini is certified as intrinsically safe and has been tested for use in tough environments.

Ecotec has provided rugged gas analysis instruments and data management to landfill and biogas sectors for 40 years, with subsidiaries in Europe and South America offering global supply and support to a range of sectors. The company’s methane monitoring credentials are now established in the oil and gas industry, where leaking methane represents a lost product, as well as a safety and environmental risk.

Discover more at www.ecotecco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83805f18-1340-49a6-9fb6-11e31426bb50