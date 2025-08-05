Enforcing Judgements in the US Webinar | Practical Strategies for Judgment Enforcement While Ensuring Legal and Ethical Compliance

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enforcing Judgements" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



How do you evaluate collections claims? How many judgments do you have in your files? How can you turn those judgments into cash?

This seminar presents practical approaches to maximizing your ability to collect and enforce judgments without overstepping the bounds of law and professional responsibility.

Collection cases are increasingly common yet alarmingly complex. Regardless of the nature of a claim, from a simple contract action or collection of a promissory note, to the most complex antitrust case, civil actions are primarily designed to obtain financial remuneration. That basic fact is constant - but the circumstances are always changing. You want to collect the money as quickly and efficiently as possible, but debtors are guaranteed a network of legal rights which cannot be overlooked.



The experienced faculty convey how to use technology, procedure, and up-to-the-minute precedent to focus a successful collection campaign. You learn the options that are available and how, when, and why to select one strategy over another. In addition, you receive concrete examples to help guide the case from your first client communication to payment of the final bill.



Key Topics Covered:



2:00pm - 2:05pm - Welcome and Introduction



2:05pm - 2:20pm - Opening the File

John O. Postl, Esq.,

John Postl, P.C., Quincy



2:20pm - 2:40pm - Pre-Suit Strategies and Suit Initiation

Dana E. Casher, Esq.,

Casher Law Offices, Wilbraham



2:40pm - 2:55pm - Effective Negotiation

Jonathan H. Allen, Esq.,

Allen Law, Springfield



2:55pm - 3:10pm - Litigating to Judgment

John O. Postl, Esq.,

John Postl, P.C., Quincy



3:10pm - 3:30pm - Post-Judgment Options

Jonathan H. Allen, Esq.,

Allen Law, Springfield



3:30pm - 3:45pm - Special Considerations in Consumer Collections and Practical Advice

John O. Postl, Esq.,

John Postl, P.C., Quincy



3:45pm - 4:00pm - Special Collection Remedies

Dana E. Casher, Esq.,

Casher Law Offices, Wilbraham



4:00pm - 'Ask the Experts' Q&A Session and Key Takeaways

Panel



