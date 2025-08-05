Announcing Ayden Dougherty’s Successful Participation in the Farmers of Salem Summer Internship Program





WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers of Salem (FOS), a regional mutual insurance company specializing in insurance for home and business owners, is pleased to announce Mr. Ayden Dougherty’s successful participation in their internship program. Born and raised in Fishtown, a neighborhood in North Philadelphia, Ayden is a 2022 graduate of Roman Catholic High School. He is a rising senior at Temple University, where he is pursuing a degree in Risk Management & Insurance. Said Ayden, “I was initially an Economics major and didn’t enjoy it. I then took RMI 101 in the Fall semester of 2024, where I was recruited by my professor to join the Risk Management program. I really enjoyed the class and realized being a RMI major meant I was able to keep my options open for future employment after college, so I made the switch.” Outside of school and work, Ayden enjoys soccer, which he coaches and occasionally referees, and going to the gym.

Of the Intern Delaware (ID) program, Mr. Dougherty said, “I have really enjoyed attending the ID events this summer. The networking events have been my personal favorite. We have also gone to events that were more educational, where we got to meet industry leaders, present and past senators, and others. Intern Delaware has been a great experience, and I look forward to the upcoming events."

When asked about his experience at Farmers, Ayden said, “I have learned a lot about the insurance industry. I am being provided the opportunity to work in several departments, which adds layers to what I am learning. It was a big change from what I was used to, as I had worked at the same place in Philadelphia since the summer before my freshman year of high school. Everyone here has been extremely helpful and welcoming. I have really enjoyed my time at FOS.” Ayden added, “You can really tell that Farmers of Salem cares for their employees. We are encouraged to participate in company hosted lunches, Phillies games, and more. On top of that, everyone is very supportive of each other.”

Temple University uniquely hosts Actuarial Science and Risk Management & Insurance degree programs. Dr. Drennan, Chair of Risk, Actuarial Science, and Legal Studies at Temple University, along with his team, challenge students through thought-provoking course work while setting the bar quite high.

Elizabeth Dean, Human Resources Director for Farmers of Salem said, “The difference with Farmers of Salem’s internship program, compared to others, is that we ask interns to roll up their sleeves and get to work alongside our tenured team members. This job-shadowing approach has allowed interns to gain first-hand experiences as they rotate through the various departments of the organization. Our employees enjoy mentoring the interns, not only to share their knowledge, but to learn from interns that have been so well prepared by Temple.” Added by Jim Reagan, CPCU, Vice President Product & Regulatory Compliance, “Asking our interns to get down to business and work alongside our valued employees is precisely what sets our internship experience apart. This process has been validated by our intern feedback.”

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, and located on the Riverfront in Wilmington DE, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best Company and a Financial Stability Rating of A Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. “We pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention,” says Kim Lorenzini, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development.

For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit www.farmersofsalem.com

As a mutual corporation, fundamentally rooted in serving our community, we engage in corporate philanthropy, giving annually to an array of organizations and causes. Through our giving, in local markets where we have a presence, Farmers of Salem has supported educational development, physical education, and health and wellness programs that provide communities in most need with essential services, opportunities to improve the quality of their lives and provide them with assets to create a better future.

