GLP-1 Market Analysis Report 2025: How GLP-1a Trends Could Shape Future Food Strategies

It seems like the whole world is talking about GLP-1a drugs and the threat they pose to the food industry. It's a 'disruptive' change, the narrative goes, because GLP-1a users are cutting their food spending in some categories (while increasing it in others).

GLP-1a is a bigger opportunity than threat, and one that is within the capabilities of most companies. Consumers have already been moving towards healthier eating patterns for 25 years. Many businesses are already doing the things that GLP-1 consumers need more of, such as:

more protein

more fiber

more nutrients

In this strategy briefing we spell out the possible threats for food and drink companies, and more importantly, we define what the opportunities are and how you can connect to them. We've identified four consumer groups, using our own primary quantitative and qualitative research, plus other relevant and credible research.

We have built a realistic picture of what's going on and what it means for food companies, including:

The nutritional needs that translate into products

What you can doin terms of labelling and communication

All illustrated with mini case studies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. What is GLP-1 and the drugs that target it?

3.1 GLP-1 - our inbuilt natural fullness signal

3.2 Drugs that target GLP-1

3.3 Use of GLP-1a drugs is growing

4. Who is the GLP-1 consumer?

4.1 GLP-1a users

4.2 GLP-1a non-users

4.3 Stopped using GLP-1a

4.4 Users of natural GLP-1 foods/food components

Case study: Calocurb from hops offers a natural GLP-1 effect

5. Category & ingredient opportunities

5.1 Protein for muscle mass maintenance

5.2 Nutrient density

5.3 Digestive wellness

5.4 Blood glucose control

Case study: Nextida - GLP-1 and blood glucose

6. On which categories will GLP-1a drugs have a shrinking effect?

6.1 Effect on household food spending

6.2 Does the change in spending last?

6.3 Which categories saw falls?

6.4 Does spending decline in GLP-1a households mean overall category decline?

7. GLP-1a drug limitations and side effects

