$3.3 Bn Influenza Diagnostics Markets | Global Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecasts to 2032 - Shift to Point-of-Care Testing and Demand for Automated Molecular Kits Create Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global influenza diagnostics market is set to experience robust growth over the forecast period 2025 to 2032. With the increasing burden of seasonal influenza and the global push for early detection of viral infections, the market is projected to rise from USD 2 Bn in 2025 to USD 3.3 Bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 7.42%. The growing need for rapid, accurate diagnostic methods and the shift toward decentralized testing are among the key growth stimulants.



Market Insights



The evolution of diagnostic technology has led to a significant transformation in influenza detection, moving from traditional laboratory testing to highly sensitive and faster point-of-care molecular diagnostics. Innovations such as RT-PCR, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) have increased the efficiency and accessibility of flu diagnosis.



Commercial rapid flu tests have become the dominant method for influenza detection due to their speed and ease of use. However, molecular diagnostics such as RT-PCR remain the gold standard, especially in clinical settings requiring higher accuracy.



Market Drivers



One of the most compelling drivers of the influenza diagnostics market is the increasing prevalence of seasonal flu globally. Rising flu cases have led to heightened awareness regarding early diagnosis and timely treatment, further pushing the demand for diagnostic kits and platforms.



Additionally, continuous advancements in molecular technologies have enabled precise detection of influenza viruses, including Type A and Type B strains. RT-PCR and other molecular assays offer improved sensitivity and specificity, which are essential in both clinical and research settings.



Investments in research and development have also played a crucial role in accelerating innovation. Government and private sector funding support has expanded influenza diagnostic capabilities across countries. Programs such as the Vaccine and Therapy Evaluation Units (VTEUs) and the Collaboration Influenza Vaccine Innovations Centers (CIVICs) have been instrumental in facilitating research and improving diagnostic readiness.



Business Opportunity



The ongoing shift from centralized laboratories to decentralized, point-of-care (POC) testing environments offers a major business opportunity for manufacturers and diagnostic service providers. CLIA-waived molecular tests, which are easy to use and deliver results within minutes, are increasingly being adopted in outpatient clinics, pharmacies, and even at home.



The global shortage of skilled personnel to operate complex diagnostic systems remains a challenge, yet it also opens the door for automated and user-friendly diagnostic solutions. Market players investing in low-cost, easy-to-use molecular kits tailored for emerging economies are expected to gain significant traction.



Region Analysis



North America dominates the global influenza diagnostics market, with the U.S. leading due to the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high influenza prevalence, and active involvement of major companies like Abbott and Quidel Corporation in product development.



In Europe, Germany represents a lucrative market owing to the presence of strong diagnostic manufacturing capabilities, favorable government support, and rising cases of seasonal flu.



Japan holds a significant share in East Asia, fueled by an aging population, growing incidence of infectious diseases, and the country's proactive approach in adopting cutting-edge diagnostic technologies.



Key Players



The competitive Analysis of the influenza diagnostics market is characterized by strategic mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations. Leading players are focused on expanding their portfolio to cater to the growing diagnostic demand.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers accessible and collaborative RT-PCR solutions with cloud-based data sharing.

Quidel Corporation gained FDA approval for its Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA, combining detection for both flu and COVID-19.

Roche's acquisition of GenMark Diagnostics has strengthened its molecular diagnostics capabilities.

Other notable companies include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux Inc., Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and Hologic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2025

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.7.1. World Economic Projections

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2019-2032

3.1. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook, by Test, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Molecular Diagnostic Test

3.1.1.1.1. RT-PCR

3.1.1.1.2. LAMP

3.1.1.1.3. NASABA

3.1.1.2. Traditional Diagnostic Test

3.1.1.2.1. Rapid Influenza Detection Test

3.1.1.2.2. Serological Assays

3.1.1.2.3. Direct Fluorescent Antibody

3.1.1.2.4. Viral Culture

3.1.1.2.5. H1N1 Influenza A Virus Identification Kits

3.1.1.2.6. Immunoassay Kits

3.1.1.2.7. Immunofluorescence Antibody Assay

3.2. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook, by Type of Flu, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Type A Flu

3.2.1.2. Type B Flu

3.2.1.3. Type C Flu

3.3. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Hospitals

3.3.1.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

3.3.1.3. Research & Academic Institute

3.3.1.4. Contract Research Organization (CRO's)

3.4. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Overview Business Strategies and Development

Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena AG)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Inc

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u655y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.