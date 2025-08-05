Toys Market Factbook 2025 | Competitive Analysis of Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai Namco, MGA Entertainment, Horst Brandstatter, Melissa and Doug

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys Market Factbook (2025 Edition): Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at USD 115.16 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 176.60 Billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The global toys market has experienced substantial growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory due to a confluence of demographic, technological, and cultural factors. Rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of early childhood development, and increasing demand for innovative, safe, and educational toys are key drivers of the industry. The proliferation of dual-income households has led to increased spending on children's products, including toys, as parents seek to provide enriching experiences for their children.

Additionally, the resurgence of classic toy lines, integration of advanced technology into toys, and the popularity of franchise-based products have fueled consumer interest. Toy manufacturers are constantly innovating to include features such as augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning components, which align with modern parental preferences for educational and interactive play options. Moreover, the impact of social media and influencer marketing, particularly on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, has contributed significantly to the virality and demand for certain toys, often leading to rapid surges in sales for trending products.



North America continues to dominate the global toys market, largely due to its robust retail infrastructure, high purchasing power, and strong presence of leading toy brands such as Hasbro, Mattel, and LEGO. The region's mature market has been bolstered by continued innovation, nostalgic reboots of popular toy lines, and a culture that values entertainment and play. The United States, in particular, leads in terms of consumption, supported by seasonal surges in demand during holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, as well as a growing e-commerce ecosystem.

The prevalence of licensed toys based on blockbuster movies, television series, and digital content also plays a critical role in maintaining high sales volumes in the region. Furthermore, strong brand loyalty and early adoption of tech-integrated toys make North America a key testing ground for new launches. Despite market saturation in some segments, premiumization and product diversification have enabled companies to maintain growth. Canada also contributes significantly to the region's performance, with rising interest in eco-friendly and sustainable toy options reflecting broader consumer trends.



Beyond North America, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by rising birth rates in countries like India, China, and Indonesia, increasing urbanization, and expanding middle-class populations. These factors have created a large consumer base eager for both traditional and modern toys. In China, local manufacturers are gaining prominence while also catering to export markets. Government initiatives supporting early childhood education and development have further boosted demand for educational toys in the region.

Meanwhile, Europe remains a strong market, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, and France, where high-quality standards and preferences for sustainable products are shaping toy design and manufacturing. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual growth, hampered somewhat by economic instability in certain regions, but still offering potential for expansion due to rising awareness and increasing retail penetration.



The market is segmented by product type, age group, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the market includes Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, and Other Product Types. Games and puzzles have seen a notable resurgence, especially among families seeking indoor recreational activities, a trend that was particularly reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Infant and pre-school toys remain critical for early cognitive and motor skills development, and parents' growing inclination toward Montessori-style learning has expanded this category.

Construction toys like building blocks continue to enjoy consistent demand due to their role in enhancing creativity and problem-solving skills. Dolls and accessories benefit from strong branding and franchise associations, with companies investing heavily in new character lines and thematic playsets. Outdoor and sports toys have also witnessed a rise as parents aim to reduce screen time and encourage physical activity in children.



By age, the market is categorized into 0-8 Years, 8-15 Years, and 15 Years and Above. The 0-8 Years segment dominates the market due to high toy consumption in early childhood. This stage is marked by rapid developmental milestones, and parents are keen to invest in toys that are not only entertaining but also educational. The 8-15 Years group is increasingly engaging with tech-driven toys, including drones, programmable robots, and app-based gaming kits, which blend traditional play with modern technology. The 15 Years and Above category, while smaller, is growing due to the popularity of collectible toys and hobby-based products. This demographic includes not only teenagers but also adult toy enthusiasts and collectors, who often seek nostalgia-driven merchandise and limited-edition releases.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into E-Commerce, Supermarkets, Traditional Stores, and Other Distribution Channels. E-commerce has seen explosive growth, propelled by the convenience of online shopping, expanded product variety, and personalized recommendations based on browsing behavior. Online platforms also facilitate the rapid spread of toy trends through customer reviews and influencer content, especially for tech toys and educational kits. Supermarkets continue to serve as a one-stop solution for consumers, with prominent shelf placements for best-selling toy brands. Traditional stores, including toy shops and departmental stores, remain relevant due to their immersive shopping experience, enabling children to physically interact with toys before purchase. However, their market share is gradually declining in the face of digital transformation. Other distribution channels, such as pop-up stores and vending kiosks in entertainment centers, contribute to impulse purchases and seasonal sales.



The competitive landscape of the global toys market is highly dynamic and fragmented, with a mix of multinational giants and regional players. Companies like Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, and Bandai Namco Holdings dominate the global scene through extensive product portfolios, strategic licensing deals, and strong brand recognition. These companies invest heavily in research and development to stay ahead of market trends and often collaborate with entertainment franchises to develop themed toy lines that enjoy instant popularity. Smaller players and startups, meanwhile, are gaining ground by focusing on niche markets, such as eco-friendly wooden toys, inclusive dolls, or DIY craft kits. Innovation, agility, and the ability to connect emotionally with consumers are key differentiators in this space.

Moreover, mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic partnerships with digital content creators, are reshaping the competitive dynamics, allowing companies to diversify their offerings and enter new geographic markets. Overall, the toys industry is evolving rapidly, balancing tradition with innovation and physical play with digital interactivity to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Toys Market Factbook by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Toys Market Factbook by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 20 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Nordic, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA).

The report presents the analysis of Toys Market Factbook for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Toys Market Factbook By Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, and Others).

The report analyses the Toys Market Factbook By Age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years & above).

The report analyses the Toys Market Factbook By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarkets, Traditional Stores, and Other Distribution Channels).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Age & By Distribution Channel.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Personalization and Customization

Focus on Health and Wellness Toys

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Toys Market

Company Profiles

The Lego Group

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

MGA Entertainment

Horst Brandstatter Group

Melissa and Doug LLC

